Saturday
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 5:25 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 8:55 a.m., ESPNEWS
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Cent. Arkansas vs. Rider, Dublin: 6 a.m., ESPNU
Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Saint Louis vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.: 1 p.m., ESPNEWS
Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Miami vs. Providence, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.: 4 p.m., ESPNEWS
The Citadel at Butler: 7 p.m., FS2
COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY
NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Championships: From Stillwater, Okla.: 10 a.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Navy at UCF: 11 a.m., ESPN2
Illinois at Michigan: 12 p.m., ABC
Duke at Pittsburgh: 12 p.m., ACCN
Indiana at Michigan St.: 12 p.m., BTN
UConn at Army: 12 p.m., CBSSN
Wisconsin at Nebraska: 12 p.m., ESPN
Yale at Harvard: 12 p.m., ESPNU
TCU at Baylor: 12 p.m., FOX
Northwestern at Purdue: 12 p.m., FS1
Florida at Vanderbilt: 12 p.m., SECN
Brown at Dartmouth: 1:30 p.m., NESN
Washington St. at Arizona: 2 p.m., PAC-12N
Oregon St. at Arizona: 2:15 p.m., ESPN2
Boston College at Notre Dame: 2:30 p.m., NBC and PEACOCK
Ohio St. at Maryland: 3:30 p.m., ABC
NC State at Louisville: 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Georgia at Kentucky: 3:30 p.m., CBS
Akron at Buffalo: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Miami at Clemson: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Texas at Kansas: 3:30 p.m., FS1
S. Alabama at Southern Miss.: 3:30 p.m., NFLN
Cincinnati at Temple: 4 p.m., ESPNU
Iowa at Minnesota: 4 p.m., FOX
W. Kentucky at Auburn: 4 p.m., SECN
Georgia Tech at North Carolina: 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
Stanford at California: 5:30 p.m., PAC-12N
Boise St. at Wyoming: 7 p.m., CBSSN
Tennessee at South Carolina: 7 p.m., ESPN
Texas Tech at Iowa St.: 7 p.m., FS1
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma: 7:30 p.m., ABC
New Mexico St. at Missouri: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Mississippi at Arkansas: 7:30 p.m., SECN
Syracuse at Wake Forest: 8 p.m., ACCN
Southern Cal at UCLA: 8 p.m., FOX
UAB at LSU: 9 p.m., ESPN2
Colorado St. at Air Force: 9 p.m., FS2
Colorado at Washington: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
San Jose St. at Utah St.: 9:45 p.m., FS1
Fresno St. at Nevada: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
Utah at Oregon: 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M, Orlando (Taped): 11 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Wisconsin at Penn St.: 8 p.m., BTN
GOLF
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.: 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club — Gold Course, Naples, Fla.: 4 p.m., GOLF
DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates — Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 1:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 11:30 a.m., FS2
NBA BASKETBALL
Minnesota at Philadelphia: 7:30 p.m., NBATV
Utah at Portland: 10 p.m., NBATV
NHL HOCKEY
New Jersey at Ottawa: 1 p.m., NHLN
Calgary at Florida: 4 p.m., NHLN
Chicago at Boston: 7 p.m., NHLN and NESN
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FASL: Manchester City at Everton: 9:55 a.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal: 5:30 a.m., TENNIS
ATP Finals Singles Semifinal: 8 a.m., TENNIS
ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal: 12:30 p.m., TENNIS
ATP Finals Singles Semifinal: 3 p.m., TENNIS
Sunday
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
FIM World Superbikes: Round 12, Victoria, Australia (Taped): 1:30 p.m., CNBC
CFL FOOTBALL
The Grey Cup: Toronto vs. Winnipeg, Championship, Regina, Saskatchewan: 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Charleston Classic: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.: 10:30 a.m., ESPNEWS
Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Conway, S.C.: 10:30 a.m., ESPNU
James Madison at North Carolina: 12 p.m., ACCN
Jersey Mike’s Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Montego Bay, Jamaica: 12 p.m., CBSSN
Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Championship Uncasville, Conn.: 1 p.m., ESPN
Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Championship, Conway, S.C.: 1 p.m., ESPN2
Charleston Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.: 1 p.m., ESPNEWS
Jersey Mike’s Classic: TBD, Championship, Montego Bay, Jamaica: 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Continental Tire Main Event: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas: 3 p.m., ESPN
Wagner at Seton Hall: 3 p.m., FS1
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Nebraska: 3:30 p.m., BTN
Charleston Classic: TBD, Championship, Charleston, S.C.: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Uncasville, Conn.: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas: 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
Delaware St. at UConn: 5 p.m., FS1
Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana, Indianapolis: 5:30 p.m., BTN
Continental Tire Main Event: TBD, Third-Place Game, Las Vegas: 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Charleston Classic: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.: 6 p.m., ESPNU
Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas: 7 p.m., CBSSN
Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Conway, S.C.: 7 p.m., ESPNEWS
Ohio at Michigan: 7:30 p.m., BTN
Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, Spokane, Wash.: 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Houston at Oregon: 9:30 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
NC State at UConn: 1 p.m., FS1
Georgia at Georgia Tech: 2 p.m., ACCN
South Carolina at Stanford: 3 p.m., ABC
Ball St. at Notre Dame: 4 p.m., ACCN
Idaho St. at Washington: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Storrs, Conn.: 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS Football Selection Show: 12:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Mississippi St. at Tennessee: 12 p.m., SECN
Purdue at Nebraska: 1 p.m., BTN
Kentucky at Florida: 2 p.m., SECN
Southern Cal at Oregon: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
Texas A&M at Missouri: 4 p.m., SECN
Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Dover, Del.: 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Houston (Taped): 10:30 p.m., ESPNU
FIGURE SKATING
ISU: The Grand Prix Figure Skating, Sapporo, Japan (Taped): 4 p.m., NBC
FIH HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Seattle: 7 p.m., NHLN
GOLF
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.: 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club — Gold Course, Naples, Fla.: 1 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12 p.m., FS2
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
Delaware at Maine: 3 p.m., NBATV
NFL FOOTBALL
Regional Coverage: NY Jets at New England: 1 p.m., CBS
Detroit at NY Giants: 1 p.m., FOX
Dallas at Minnesota 4:25 p.m., CBS
Kansas City at LA Chargers: 8:15 p.m., NBC
SOCCER (MEN’S)
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Khor, Qatar: 11 a.m., FS1
TENNIS
ATP Finals Doubles Final: 8:30 a.m., TENNIS
ATP Finals Singles Final: 11 a.m., TENNIS
Cross-Country
MIAA State Championship Meet, at Fort Devens: 11 a.m.
MIAA State Volleyball
Division V Final; No. 3 Mount Greylock vs. No. 1 Frontier, at Worcester State: 5:30 p.m.
College Football
UMass at Texas A&M: 12 p.m.
College Basketball
MCLA women at St. Joseph (Conn.): 1 p.m.
Clarks Summit vs. MCLA, Williams Purple & Gold Classic: 1 p.m.
SUNY-Delhi at Williams, Williams Purple & Gold Classic: 3 p.m.
Albright at Williams women, Morin Memorial Tournament: 5 p.m.
Eastern Connecticut at Stevenson, Morin Memorial Tournament: 7 p.m.
College Hockey
Colby at Williams men: 4 p.m.
Williams women at Bowdoin: 3 p.m.
Sunday
College Basketball
Eastern Connecticut vs. Albright women, Morin Memorial Tournament: 1 p.m.
Stevenson at Williams women, Morin Memorial Tournament: 3 p.m.
UMass at Myrtle Beach Invitational, Conway, S.C.: TBD
Monday
College Basketball
MCLA men at Elms: 5 p.m.