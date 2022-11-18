Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 5:25 a.m., ESPN2

Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 8:55 a.m., ESPNEWS

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Cent. Arkansas vs. Rider, Dublin: 6 a.m., ESPNU

Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Saint Louis vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.: 1 p.m., ESPNEWS

Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Miami vs. Providence, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.: 4 p.m., ESPNEWS

The Citadel at Butler: 7 p.m., FS2

COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY

NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Championships: From Stillwater, Okla.: 10 a.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Navy at UCF: 11 a.m., ESPN2

Illinois at Michigan: 12 p.m., ABC

Duke at Pittsburgh: 12 p.m., ACCN

Indiana at Michigan St.: 12 p.m., BTN

UConn at Army: 12 p.m., CBSSN

Wisconsin at Nebraska: 12 p.m., ESPN

Yale at Harvard: 12 p.m., ESPNU

TCU at Baylor: 12 p.m., FOX

Northwestern at Purdue: 12 p.m., FS1

Florida at Vanderbilt: 12 p.m., SECN

Brown at Dartmouth: 1:30 p.m., NESN

Washington St. at Arizona: 2 p.m., PAC-12N

Oregon St. at Arizona: 2:15 p.m., ESPN2

Boston College at Notre Dame: 2:30 p.m., NBC and PEACOCK

Ohio St. at Maryland: 3:30 p.m., ABC

NC State at Louisville: 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Georgia at Kentucky: 3:30 p.m., CBS

Akron at Buffalo: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Miami at Clemson: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Texas at Kansas: 3:30 p.m., FS1

S. Alabama at Southern Miss.: 3:30 p.m., NFLN

Cincinnati at Temple: 4 p.m., ESPNU

Iowa at Minnesota: 4 p.m., FOX

W. Kentucky at Auburn: 4 p.m., SECN

Georgia Tech at North Carolina: 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

Stanford at California: 5:30 p.m., PAC-12N

Boise St. at Wyoming: 7 p.m., CBSSN

Tennessee at South Carolina: 7 p.m., ESPN

Texas Tech at Iowa St.: 7 p.m., FS1

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma: 7:30 p.m., ABC

New Mexico St. at Missouri: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Mississippi at Arkansas: 7:30 p.m., SECN

Syracuse at Wake Forest: 8 p.m., ACCN

Southern Cal at UCLA: 8 p.m., FOX

UAB at LSU: 9 p.m., ESPN2

Colorado St. at Air Force: 9 p.m., FS2

Colorado at Washington: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

San Jose St. at Utah St.: 9:45 p.m., FS1

Fresno St. at Nevada: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

Utah at Oregon: 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M, Orlando (Taped): 11 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Wisconsin at Penn St.: 8 p.m., BTN

GOLF

PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.: 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club — Gold Course, Naples, Fla.: 4 p.m., GOLF

DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates — Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 1:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 11:30 a.m., FS2

NBA BASKETBALL

Minnesota at Philadelphia: 7:30 p.m., NBATV

Utah at Portland: 10 p.m., NBATV

NHL HOCKEY

New Jersey at Ottawa: 1 p.m., NHLN

Calgary at Florida: 4 p.m., NHLN

Chicago at Boston: 7 p.m., NHLN and NESN

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

FASL: Manchester City at Everton: 9:55 a.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal: 5:30 a.m., TENNIS

ATP Finals Singles Semifinal: 8 a.m., TENNIS

ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal: 12:30 p.m., TENNIS

ATP Finals Singles Semifinal: 3 p.m., TENNIS

Sunday

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 7:55 a.m., ESPN2

FIM World Superbikes: Round 12, Victoria, Australia (Taped): 1:30 p.m., CNBC

CFL FOOTBALL

The Grey Cup: Toronto vs. Winnipeg, Championship, Regina, Saskatchewan: 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Charleston Classic: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.: 10:30 a.m., ESPNEWS

Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Conway, S.C.: 10:30 a.m., ESPNU

James Madison at North Carolina: 12 p.m., ACCN

Jersey Mike’s Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Montego Bay, Jamaica: 12 p.m., CBSSN

Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Championship Uncasville, Conn.: 1 p.m., ESPN

Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Championship, Conway, S.C.: 1 p.m., ESPN2

Charleston Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.: 1 p.m., ESPNEWS

Jersey Mike’s Classic: TBD, Championship, Montego Bay, Jamaica: 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Continental Tire Main Event: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas: 3 p.m., ESPN

Wagner at Seton Hall: 3 p.m., FS1

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Nebraska: 3:30 p.m., BTN

Charleston Classic: TBD, Championship, Charleston, S.C.: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Uncasville, Conn.: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas: 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

Delaware St. at UConn: 5 p.m., FS1

Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana, Indianapolis: 5:30 p.m., BTN

Continental Tire Main Event: TBD, Third-Place Game, Las Vegas: 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Charleston Classic: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.: 6 p.m., ESPNU

Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas: 7 p.m., CBSSN

Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Conway, S.C.: 7 p.m., ESPNEWS

Ohio at Michigan: 7:30 p.m., BTN

Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, Spokane, Wash.: 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Houston at Oregon: 9:30 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

NC State at UConn: 1 p.m., FS1

Georgia at Georgia Tech: 2 p.m., ACCN

South Carolina at Stanford: 3 p.m., ABC

Ball St. at Notre Dame: 4 p.m., ACCN

Idaho St. at Washington: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Storrs, Conn.: 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS Football Selection Show: 12:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Mississippi St. at Tennessee: 12 p.m., SECN

Purdue at Nebraska: 1 p.m., BTN

Kentucky at Florida: 2 p.m., SECN

Southern Cal at Oregon: 3 p.m., PAC-12N

Texas A&M at Missouri: 4 p.m., SECN

Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Dover, Del.: 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Houston (Taped): 10:30 p.m., ESPNU

FIGURE SKATING

ISU: The Grand Prix Figure Skating, Sapporo, Japan (Taped): 4 p.m., NBC

FIH HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Seattle: 7 p.m., NHLN

GOLF

PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.: 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club — Gold Course, Naples, Fla.: 1 p.m., NBC

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12 p.m., FS2

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Delaware at Maine: 3 p.m., NBATV

NFL FOOTBALL

Regional Coverage: NY Jets at New England: 1 p.m., CBS

Detroit at NY Giants: 1 p.m., FOX

Dallas at Minnesota 4:25 p.m., CBS

Kansas City at LA Chargers: 8:15 p.m., NBC

SOCCER (MEN’S)

FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Khor, Qatar: 11 a.m., FS1

TENNIS

ATP Finals Doubles Final: 8:30 a.m., TENNIS

ATP Finals Singles Final: 11 a.m., TENNIS

Cross-Country

MIAA State Championship Meet, at Fort Devens: 11 a.m.

MIAA State Volleyball

Division V Final; No. 3 Mount Greylock vs. No. 1 Frontier, at Worcester State: 5:30 p.m.

College Football

UMass at Texas A&M: 12 p.m.

College Basketball

MCLA women at St. Joseph (Conn.): 1 p.m.

Clarks Summit vs. MCLA, Williams Purple & Gold Classic: 1 p.m.

SUNY-Delhi at Williams, Williams Purple & Gold Classic: 3 p.m.

Albright at Williams women, Morin Memorial Tournament: 5 p.m.

Eastern Connecticut at Stevenson, Morin Memorial Tournament: 7 p.m.

College Hockey

Colby at Williams men: 4 p.m.

Williams women at Bowdoin: 3 p.m.

Sunday

College Basketball

Eastern Connecticut vs. Albright women, Morin Memorial Tournament: 1 p.m.

Stevenson at Williams women, Morin Memorial Tournament: 3 p.m.

UMass at Myrtle Beach Invitational, Conway, S.C.: TBD

Monday

College Basketball

MCLA men at Elms: 5 p.m.