Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Bellarmine at Jacksonville: 5 p.m., ESPNU

Providence at UConn: 6:30 p.m., FS1

Syracuse at Clemson: 7 p.m., ACCN

Minnesota at Maryland: 7 p.m., BTN

Dayton at UMass: 7 p.m., CBSSN

Kentucky at Florida: 7 p.m., ESPN

Temple at Cincinnati: 7 p.m., ESPN2

South Florida at UCF: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Virginia at Boston College: 7 p.m., NESN

Vanderbilt at LSU: 7 p.m., SECN

Butler at DePaul: 8:30 p.m., FS1

Wake Forest at N.C. State: 9 p.m., NESN

Iowa at Wisconsin: 9 p.m., BTN

St. John’s at Georgetown: 9 p.m., CBSSN

North Carolina at Notre Dame: 9 p.m., ESPN

Alabama at South Carolina: 9 p.m., ESPN2

Tulane at Houston: 9 p.m., ESPNU

Mississippi at Auburn: 9 p.m., SECN

New Mexico at Boise St.: 10:30 p.m., FS1

GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club — Pattaya Old Course, Pong, Thailand: 10 p.m., GOLF

DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf & Country Club — The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India: 3 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Laval, Québec: 7 p.m., NHLN

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

PLL Championship Series: Atlas vs. Whipsnakes, Washington: 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Fort Wayne at Long Island: 7 p.m., NBATV

NHL HOCKEY

Chicago at Dallas: 9:30 p.m., TNT

SOCCER (MEN’S)

UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at RB Leipzig, Leg 1, Round of 16: 3 p.m., CBS

CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Guatemala City: 4:50 p.m., FS2

CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Panama vs. Honduras, Quarterfinal, Guatemala City: 7:50 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

SheBelieves Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Brazil, Frisco, Texas: 7 p.m., TNT

TENNIS

Dubai-WTA, Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP Early Rounds: 3 a.m., TENNIS

Dubai-WTA, Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Western Mass. Boys Basketball Semifinals

Class B; No. 5 Monument Mountain at No. 1 Taconic: 6 p.m.

Class C; No. 4 Drury at No. 1 Paulo Freire, South End Community Center, Springfield: 6 p.m.

Class C; No. 3 Mount Greylock at No. 2 Greenfield: 6 p.m.

Class D; No. 3 Hoosac Valley at No. 2 Hopkins Academy: 5 p.m.

Western Mass. Girls Basketball Semifinals

Class B, No. 4 Pope Francis at No. 1 Pittsfield, at Taconic: 4 p.m.

Class B; No. 3 Easthampton at No. 2 Wahconah: 6 p.m.

Class C; No. 4 Taconic at No. 1 Springfield ICS: 5 p.m.

Class C; No. 6 Drury at No. 2 Palmer: 6 p.m.

Class D; No. 4 Pioneer Valley at No. 1 Hoosac Valley: 6 p.m.

Class D; No. 3 Monson at No. 2 Lenox: 7:30 p.m.

Non-Playoff Basketball

Monument Mountain girls at Agawam: 5 p.m.

Mount Greylock girls at Pioneer Valley: 5 p.m.

Athol boys at Lenox: 5:30 p.m.

Lee girls at Granby: 5:30 p.m.

Turners Falls girls at Mount Everett: 6 p.m.

Mount Everett boys at Granby: 7 p.m.

Wahconah boys at Pittsfield: 7:30 p.m.

