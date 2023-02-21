Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Bellarmine at Jacksonville: 5 p.m., ESPNU
Providence at UConn: 6:30 p.m., FS1
Syracuse at Clemson: 7 p.m., ACCN
Minnesota at Maryland: 7 p.m., BTN
Dayton at UMass: 7 p.m., CBSSN
Kentucky at Florida: 7 p.m., ESPN
Temple at Cincinnati: 7 p.m., ESPN2
South Florida at UCF: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Virginia at Boston College: 7 p.m., NESN
Vanderbilt at LSU: 7 p.m., SECN
Butler at DePaul: 8:30 p.m., FS1
Wake Forest at N.C. State: 9 p.m., NESN
Iowa at Wisconsin: 9 p.m., BTN
St. John’s at Georgetown: 9 p.m., CBSSN
North Carolina at Notre Dame: 9 p.m., ESPN
Alabama at South Carolina: 9 p.m., ESPN2
Tulane at Houston: 9 p.m., ESPNU
Mississippi at Auburn: 9 p.m., SECN
New Mexico at Boise St.: 10:30 p.m., FS1
GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, First Round, Siam Country Club — Pattaya Old Course, Pong, Thailand: 10 p.m., GOLF
DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf & Country Club — The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India: 3 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Laval, Québec: 7 p.m., NHLN
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
PLL Championship Series: Atlas vs. Whipsnakes, Washington: 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
Fort Wayne at Long Island: 7 p.m., NBATV
NHL HOCKEY
Chicago at Dallas: 9:30 p.m., TNT
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at RB Leipzig, Leg 1, Round of 16: 3 p.m., CBS
CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Puerto Rico vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Guatemala City: 4:50 p.m., FS2
CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Panama vs. Honduras, Quarterfinal, Guatemala City: 7:50 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
SheBelieves Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Brazil, Frisco, Texas: 7 p.m., TNT
TENNIS
Dubai-WTA, Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP Early Rounds: 3 a.m., TENNIS
Dubai-WTA, Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Doha-ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Western Mass. Boys Basketball Semifinals
Class B; No. 5 Monument Mountain at No. 1 Taconic: 6 p.m.
Class C; No. 4 Drury at No. 1 Paulo Freire, South End Community Center, Springfield: 6 p.m.
Class C; No. 3 Mount Greylock at No. 2 Greenfield: 6 p.m.
Class D; No. 3 Hoosac Valley at No. 2 Hopkins Academy: 5 p.m.
Western Mass. Girls Basketball Semifinals
Class B, No. 4 Pope Francis at No. 1 Pittsfield, at Taconic: 4 p.m.
Class B; No. 3 Easthampton at No. 2 Wahconah: 6 p.m.
Class C; No. 4 Taconic at No. 1 Springfield ICS: 5 p.m.
Class C; No. 6 Drury at No. 2 Palmer: 6 p.m.
Class D; No. 4 Pioneer Valley at No. 1 Hoosac Valley: 6 p.m.
Class D; No. 3 Monson at No. 2 Lenox: 7:30 p.m.
Non-Playoff Basketball
Monument Mountain girls at Agawam: 5 p.m.
Mount Greylock girls at Pioneer Valley: 5 p.m.
Athol boys at Lenox: 5:30 p.m.
Lee girls at Granby: 5:30 p.m.
Turners Falls girls at Mount Everett: 6 p.m.
Mount Everett boys at Granby: 7 p.m.
Wahconah boys at Pittsfield: 7:30 p.m.
College Basketball
Dayton at UMass: 7 p.m.