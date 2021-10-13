On the Air

Subject to change/blackout

College Football

Navy at Memphis: 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Georgia Southern at South Alabama: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

College Soccer (Women's)

Northwestern at Wisconsin: 7 p.m., BTN

USC at Oregon: 7 p.m., PAC-12N

LSU at Kentucky: 7 p.m., SECN

Illinois at Minnesota: 9 p.m., BTN

College Volleyball (Women's)

Washington at Oregon: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

Utah at Stanford: 10:30 p.m., ESPNU

Golf

EPGA Tour, The Andalucia Masters, First Round: 8 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The CJ Cup, First Round: 5 p.m., GOLF

LEPGA Tour, The Aramco Team Series-New York, First Round (tape): 2:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF

High School Football

Collins Hill (Ga.) at North Gwinnett (Ga.): 8 p.m., ESPN2

Isidore Newman (La.) at St. Charles Catholic (La.): 8 p.m., NBCSN

Horse Racing

NYRA, America's Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

Major League Baseball

NL Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 5: 6 p.m., TBS

NBA 

Preseason, Minnesota at Brooklyn: 7:30 p.m., NBATV

Preseason, LA Lakers at Sacramento: 10 p.m., NBATV

NFL

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia: 8 p.m., FOX, NFLN, Amazon Prime

NHL

Seattle at Nashville: 8 p.m., NHLN

Soccer (Men's)

CPL, York United FC at Cavalry FC: 9 p.m., FS2

Tennis

Indian Wells-ATP Quarterfinals, WTA Quarterfinals, Doub: 1 p.m., TENNIS

Triathlon

Super League, Championship Series, Malibu, Calif. (tape): 7 p.m., CBSSN

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. 