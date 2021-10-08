Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Practice 3, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul: 4:55 a.m., ESPN2

Formula 1: Qualifying, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul: 7:55 a.m., ESPN2

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.: 12 p.m., NBC

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.: 3:30 p.m., NBC and NBCSN

BOXING

WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., ESPN2 and FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Oklahoma vs. Texas, Dallas: 12 p.m., ABC

Michigan St. at Rutgers: 12 p.m., BTN

N. Illinois at Toledo: 12 p.m., CBSSN

Arkansas at Mississippi: 12 p.m., ESPN

South Carolina at Tennessee: 12 p.m., ESPN2

Arkansas at Mississippi (SkyCast): 12 p.m., ESPNU

Maryland at Ohio St.: 12 p.m., FOX

West Virginia at Baylor: 12 p.m., FS1

Vanderbilt at Florida: 12 p.m., SECN

Virginia at Louisville: 3 p.m., ACCN

UConn at UMass: 3:30 p.m., NESN

Boise St. at BYU: 3:30 p.m., ABC

Wisconsin at Illinois: 3:30 p.m., BTN

Georgia at Auburn: 3:30 p.m., CBS

SMU at Navy: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Florida St. at North Carolina: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Wake Forest at Syracuse: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Ball St. at W. Michigan: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

San Jose St. at Colorado St.: 3:30 p.m., FS1

Penn St. at Iowa: 4 p.m., FOX

Oregon St. at Washington St.: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

North Texas at Missouri: 4 p.m., SECN

Wyoming at Air Force: 7 p.m., CBSSN

TCU at Texas Tech: 7 p.m., ESPN

Buffalo at Kent St.: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Michigan at Nebraska: 7:30 p.m., ABC

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech: 7:30 p.m., ACCN

LSU at Kentucky: 7:30 p.m., SECN

Alabama at Texas A&M: 8 p.m., CBS

Utah at Southern Cal: 8 p.m., FOX

Memphis at Tulsa: 9 p.m., ESPN2

New Mexico at San Diego St.: 9 p.m., FS1

New Mexico St. at Nevada: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

UCLA at Arizona: 10:30 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Illinois at Wisconsin: 8 p.m., BTN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid: 7:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Junior League Championship: Second Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 11:30 a.m., ESPNEWS

LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Third Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J.: 12 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.: 3 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas: 5 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

The Battle Showcase: The Explorers (Christopher Columbus, Fla.) vs. The View (Riverview, Fla.), Miami: 6 p.m., NBCSN

The Battle Showcase: California Basketball Club (Sierra Canyon, Calif.) vs. Vertical Academy, Miami: 8 p.m., NBCSN

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRL’S)

Geico Invitational: TBD, Championship, Chandler, Ariz.: 10:30 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Breeders’ Futurity, Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes and Keeneland Turf Mile, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky.: 5 p.m., NBCSN

MLB BASEBALL

N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2: 5 p.m., TBS

N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 2: 9 p.m., TBS

NBA BASKETBALL

Preseason: Atlanta at Memphis: 8 p.m., NBATV

Preseason: Toronto at Boston: 7 p.m., NBCSB

NHL HOCKEY

Preseason: Carolina at Nashville: 4 p.m., NHLN

Preseason: NY Rangers vs. NY Islanders, Bridgeport, Conn.: 7 p.m., NHLN

Preseason: Anaheim at Los Angeles: 10:30 p.m., NHLN

RUGBY

Premier Sevens: Inaugural Championship Series, Memphis, Tenn.: 4 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United: 8:30 a.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds: 1 p.m., TENNIS

Sunday

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: The Rolex Turkish Grand Prix, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul: 7:55 a.m., ESPN2

FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lacapelle-Marival, France (Taped): 2 p.m., CBSSN

NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.: 2:30 p.m., NBC

FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lacapelle-Marival, France (Taped): 3 p.m., CBSSN

NHRA: Qualifying 2, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas (Taped): 3:30 p.m., FS1

NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas: 4:30 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Liberty at North Carolina: 3 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Michigan at Penn St.: 2 p.m., BTN

Oregon St. at Stanford: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

North Carolina at Boston College: 1 p.m., ACCN

Michigan at Nebraska: 12 p.m., BTN

Tennessee at South Carolina: 2 p.m., ESPNU

Arkansas at Vanderbilt: 3 p.m., SECN

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest: 5 p.m., ACCN

Oklahoma St. at TCU: 6 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Florida at LSU: 1 p.m., SECN

Stanford at Oregon: 3 p.m., PAC-12N

Texas at Kansas: 4 p.m., ESPNU

CYCLING

UCI: The Paris-Tours, Chartres to Tours, 132 miles, France (Taped): 12 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid: 7 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Final Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J.: 12 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.: 3 p.m., GOLF

PGA Junior League Championship: Final Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas: 5 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS1

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 3:30 p.m., FS2

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes and Spinster Stakes, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky.: 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

MARATHON

The Chicago Marathon: From Chicago: 8 a.m., NBCSN

MLB BASEBALL

A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 3: 4 p.m., MLBN

A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 3: 8 p.m., FS1

NBA BASKETBALL

Preseason: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee: 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Preseason: Phoenix at LA Lakers: 10 p.m., ESPN

NFL FOOTBALL

NY Jets vs. Atlanta, London: 9:30 a.m., NFLN

Regional Coverage: Miami at Tampa Bay, New Orleans at Washington, Tennessee at Jacksonville, New England at Houston: 1 p.m., CBS

Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Cincinnati, Detroit at Minnesota, Denver at Pittsburgh, Philadelphia at Carolina: 1 p.m., FOX

Regional Coverage: Chicago at Las Vegas, Cleveland at LA Chargers: 4:05 p.m., CBS

Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Dallas, San Francisco at Arizona: 4:25 p.m., FOX

Buffalo at Kansas City: 8:20 p.m., NBC

RODEO

PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Championship Round, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY

Premiership: Northampton at Wasps: 10 p.m., NBCSN

SAILING

SailGP: Day 2, Andalucía — Cádiz, Spain (Taped): 10 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Belgium, Third-Place Match, Turin, Italy: 8:50 a.m., ESPNU

UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. France, Final, Turin, Italy: 2:30 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

FASL: Leicester City at Chelsea (Taped): 11 a.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds: 1 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

WNBA Finals: Chicago at TBD, Game 1: 3 p.m., ABC

Saturday

Football

Pathfinder at McCann Tech: 1 p.m.

Frontier at Hoosac Valley: 1:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Pittsfield at Amherst: 11 a.m.

Monument Mountain at Mount Everett: 2 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Lenox at Hoosac Valley: 11 a.m.

Granby at Mount Greylock: 1:30 p.m.

Wahconah at Monument Mountain: 4 p.m.

College Football

Colby at Williams: 1 p.m.

UConn at UMass: 3:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Colby at Williams women: Noon

Colby at Williams men: 2 p.m.

Framingham State at MCLA women: Noon

College Field Hockey

Colby at Williams: Noon

College Volleyball

Williams at Bates: 2 p.m.

Sunday

Golf

Berkshire Classic, at Berkshire Hills Country Club, Pittsfield: 1 p.m.

College Soccer

Bowdoin at Williams women: Noon

Bowdoin at Williams men: 2 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Bowdoin at Williams: Noon