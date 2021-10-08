Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice 3, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul: 4:55 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1: Qualifying, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul: 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.: 12 p.m., NBC
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.: 3:30 p.m., NBC and NBCSN
BOXING
WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., ESPN2 and FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Oklahoma vs. Texas, Dallas: 12 p.m., ABC
Michigan St. at Rutgers: 12 p.m., BTN
N. Illinois at Toledo: 12 p.m., CBSSN
Arkansas at Mississippi: 12 p.m., ESPN
South Carolina at Tennessee: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Arkansas at Mississippi (SkyCast): 12 p.m., ESPNU
Maryland at Ohio St.: 12 p.m., FOX
West Virginia at Baylor: 12 p.m., FS1
Vanderbilt at Florida: 12 p.m., SECN
Virginia at Louisville: 3 p.m., ACCN
UConn at UMass: 3:30 p.m., NESN
Boise St. at BYU: 3:30 p.m., ABC
Wisconsin at Illinois: 3:30 p.m., BTN
Georgia at Auburn: 3:30 p.m., CBS
SMU at Navy: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Florida St. at North Carolina: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Wake Forest at Syracuse: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Ball St. at W. Michigan: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
San Jose St. at Colorado St.: 3:30 p.m., FS1
Penn St. at Iowa: 4 p.m., FOX
Oregon St. at Washington St.: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
North Texas at Missouri: 4 p.m., SECN
Wyoming at Air Force: 7 p.m., CBSSN
TCU at Texas Tech: 7 p.m., ESPN
Buffalo at Kent St.: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Michigan at Nebraska: 7:30 p.m., ABC
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech: 7:30 p.m., ACCN
LSU at Kentucky: 7:30 p.m., SECN
Alabama at Texas A&M: 8 p.m., CBS
Utah at Southern Cal: 8 p.m., FOX
Memphis at Tulsa: 9 p.m., ESPN2
New Mexico at San Diego St.: 9 p.m., FS1
New Mexico St. at Nevada: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
UCLA at Arizona: 10:30 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Illinois at Wisconsin: 8 p.m., BTN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid: 7:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Junior League Championship: Second Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 11:30 a.m., ESPNEWS
LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Third Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J.: 12 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.: 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas: 5 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
The Battle Showcase: The Explorers (Christopher Columbus, Fla.) vs. The View (Riverview, Fla.), Miami: 6 p.m., NBCSN
The Battle Showcase: California Basketball Club (Sierra Canyon, Calif.) vs. Vertical Academy, Miami: 8 p.m., NBCSN
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRL’S)
Geico Invitational: TBD, Championship, Chandler, Ariz.: 10:30 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Breeders’ Futurity, Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes and Keeneland Turf Mile, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky.: 5 p.m., NBCSN
MLB BASEBALL
N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2: 5 p.m., TBS
N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 2: 9 p.m., TBS
NBA BASKETBALL
Preseason: Atlanta at Memphis: 8 p.m., NBATV
Preseason: Toronto at Boston: 7 p.m., NBCSB
NHL HOCKEY
Preseason: Carolina at Nashville: 4 p.m., NHLN
Preseason: NY Rangers vs. NY Islanders, Bridgeport, Conn.: 7 p.m., NHLN
Preseason: Anaheim at Los Angeles: 10:30 p.m., NHLN
RUGBY
Premier Sevens: Inaugural Championship Series, Memphis, Tenn.: 4 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United: 8:30 a.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds: 1 p.m., TENNIS
Sunday
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The Rolex Turkish Grand Prix, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul: 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lacapelle-Marival, France (Taped): 2 p.m., CBSSN
NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.: 2:30 p.m., NBC
FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lacapelle-Marival, France (Taped): 3 p.m., CBSSN
NHRA: Qualifying 2, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas (Taped): 3:30 p.m., FS1
NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas: 4:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty at North Carolina: 3 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Michigan at Penn St.: 2 p.m., BTN
Oregon St. at Stanford: 5 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
North Carolina at Boston College: 1 p.m., ACCN
Michigan at Nebraska: 12 p.m., BTN
Tennessee at South Carolina: 2 p.m., ESPNU
Arkansas at Vanderbilt: 3 p.m., SECN
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest: 5 p.m., ACCN
Oklahoma St. at TCU: 6 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Florida at LSU: 1 p.m., SECN
Stanford at Oregon: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
Texas at Kansas: 4 p.m., ESPNU
CYCLING
UCI: The Paris-Tours, Chartres to Tours, 132 miles, France (Taped): 12 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid: 7 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Final Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J.: 12 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.: 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Junior League Championship: Final Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas: 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 1 p.m., FS1
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 3:30 p.m., FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes and Spinster Stakes, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky.: 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
MARATHON
The Chicago Marathon: From Chicago: 8 a.m., NBCSN
MLB BASEBALL
A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 3: 4 p.m., MLBN
A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 3: 8 p.m., FS1
NBA BASKETBALL
Preseason: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee: 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Preseason: Phoenix at LA Lakers: 10 p.m., ESPN
NFL FOOTBALL
NY Jets vs. Atlanta, London: 9:30 a.m., NFLN
Regional Coverage: Miami at Tampa Bay, New Orleans at Washington, Tennessee at Jacksonville, New England at Houston: 1 p.m., CBS
Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Cincinnati, Detroit at Minnesota, Denver at Pittsburgh, Philadelphia at Carolina: 1 p.m., FOX
Regional Coverage: Chicago at Las Vegas, Cleveland at LA Chargers: 4:05 p.m., CBS
Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Dallas, San Francisco at Arizona: 4:25 p.m., FOX
Buffalo at Kansas City: 8:20 p.m., NBC
RODEO
PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Championship Round, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY
Premiership: Northampton at Wasps: 10 p.m., NBCSN
SAILING
SailGP: Day 2, Andalucía — Cádiz, Spain (Taped): 10 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Belgium, Third-Place Match, Turin, Italy: 8:50 a.m., ESPNU
UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. France, Final, Turin, Italy: 2:30 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FASL: Leicester City at Chelsea (Taped): 11 a.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds: 1 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
WNBA Finals: Chicago at TBD, Game 1: 3 p.m., ABC
Saturday
Football
Pathfinder at McCann Tech: 1 p.m.
Frontier at Hoosac Valley: 1:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Pittsfield at Amherst: 11 a.m.
Monument Mountain at Mount Everett: 2 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lenox at Hoosac Valley: 11 a.m.
Granby at Mount Greylock: 1:30 p.m.
Wahconah at Monument Mountain: 4 p.m.
College Football
Colby at Williams: 1 p.m.
UConn at UMass: 3:30 p.m.
College Soccer
Colby at Williams women: Noon
Colby at Williams men: 2 p.m.
Framingham State at MCLA women: Noon
College Field Hockey
Colby at Williams: Noon
College Volleyball
Williams at Bates: 2 p.m.
Sunday
Golf
Berkshire Classic, at Berkshire Hills Country Club, Pittsfield: 1 p.m.
College Soccer
Bowdoin at Williams women: Noon
Bowdoin at Williams men: 2 p.m.
College Field Hockey
Bowdoin at Williams: Noon