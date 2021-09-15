Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Bush’s Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.: 6:30 p.m., FS1

GT World Challenge Europe: The Endurance Cup, Nurburging, Germany (Taped): 7 p.m., CBSSN

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.: 9 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette: 8 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Stanford at UCLA: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

South Carolina at Missouri: 7 p.m., SECN

Pittsburgh at Clemson: 8 p.m., ACCN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, First Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands: 7:30 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.: 3 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.: 6 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 2 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

Colorado at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.): 12 p.m., MLBN

San Diego at San Francisco OR LA Angels at Chicago White Sox: 3:30 p.m., MLBN

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress) OR Detroit at Tampa Bay (7 p.m.): 6:30 p.m., MLBN

Houston at Texas (Joined in Progress): 9 p.m., MLBN

NFL FOOTBALL

NY Giants at Washington: 8:20 p.m., NFLN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

CONCACAF Champions League: Monterrey at Cruz Azul, Semifinal Leg 2: 10 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

International Friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay, Cleveland: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

Boys Soccer

Drury at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.

Mount Everett at Mahar: 4:30 p.m.

Hoosac Valley at Taconic, at BCC: 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Mount Everett at Gateway: 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Wahconah at Greenfield: 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Taconic at East Longmeadow: 4 p.m.

College Volleyball

SUNY Delhi at MCLA: 6 p.m.