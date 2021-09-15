Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Bush’s Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.: 6:30 p.m., FS1
GT World Challenge Europe: The Endurance Cup, Nurburging, Germany (Taped): 7 p.m., CBSSN
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.: 9 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette: 8 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Stanford at UCLA: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
South Carolina at Missouri: 7 p.m., SECN
Pittsburgh at Clemson: 8 p.m., ACCN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, First Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands: 7:30 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.: 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.: 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 2 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Colorado at Atlanta OR Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.): 12 p.m., MLBN
San Diego at San Francisco OR LA Angels at Chicago White Sox: 3:30 p.m., MLBN
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (Joined in Progress) OR Detroit at Tampa Bay (7 p.m.): 6:30 p.m., MLBN
Houston at Texas (Joined in Progress): 9 p.m., MLBN
NFL FOOTBALL
NY Giants at Washington: 8:20 p.m., NFLN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
CONCACAF Champions League: Monterrey at Cruz Azul, Semifinal Leg 2: 10 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
International Friendly: U.S. vs. Paraguay, Cleveland: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
Boys Soccer
Drury at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.
Mount Everett at Mahar: 4:30 p.m.
Hoosac Valley at Taconic, at BCC: 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Mount Everett at Gateway: 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Wahconah at Greenfield: 5:30 p.m.
Golf
Taconic at East Longmeadow: 4 p.m.
College Volleyball
SUNY Delhi at MCLA: 6 p.m.