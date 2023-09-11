Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

[Editor's Note: Channels owned by Disney, like ESPN, may be blacked out on Spectrum Cable]

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Michigan St. at Notre Dame: 8 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Florida at Florida St.: 6 p.m., ACCN

Nebraska at Stanford: 9 p.m., ESPN

MLB BASEBALL

NY Yankees at Boston: 7 p.m., TBS and NESN

San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Francisco (9:30 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

International Friendly: Azerbaijan vs. Jordan, Mardakan, Azerbaijan: 11:50 a.m., FS2

International Friendly: Scotland vs. England, Glasgow, Scotland: 2:30 p.m., FS2

CPL: Cavalry FC at HFX Wanderers FC: 6 p.m., FS2

International Friendly: U.S. vs. Oman, St. Paul, Minn.: 8:30 p.m., TNT

TENNIS

Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Switzerland, Serbia vs. South Korea, Sweden vs. Chile, Netherlands vs. Finland; San Diego-WTA Early Rounds: 8 a.m., TENNIS

San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Early Rounds: 8:30 p.m., TENNIS

DAILY CALENDAR

High School Cross-Country

Pope Francis at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Mount Everett at Granby: 4 p.m.

Drury at Westfield Tech: 4 p.m.

High School Volleyball

PVCA at Lenox: 5:30 p.m.

Agawam at Lee: 6 p.m.

Pittsfield at Mount Greylock: 6 p.m.

Ludlow at Wahconah: 6:15 p.m.

High School Golf

Springfield International at McCann Tech: 3 p.m.

College Soccer

Williams men at Hamilton: 2 p.m.

SUNY Cobleskill at MCLA women: 6 p.m.

MCLA men at Lesley: 7 p.m.