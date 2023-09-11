Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
[Editor's Note: Channels owned by Disney, like ESPN, may be blacked out on Spectrum Cable]
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Michigan St. at Notre Dame: 8 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Florida at Florida St.: 6 p.m., ACCN
Nebraska at Stanford: 9 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
NY Yankees at Boston: 7 p.m., TBS and NESN
San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Francisco (9:30 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
International Friendly: Azerbaijan vs. Jordan, Mardakan, Azerbaijan: 11:50 a.m., FS2
International Friendly: Scotland vs. England, Glasgow, Scotland: 2:30 p.m., FS2
CPL: Cavalry FC at HFX Wanderers FC: 6 p.m., FS2
International Friendly: U.S. vs. Oman, St. Paul, Minn.: 8:30 p.m., TNT
TENNIS
Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Switzerland, Serbia vs. South Korea, Sweden vs. Chile, Netherlands vs. Finland; San Diego-WTA Early Rounds: 8 a.m., TENNIS
San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Early Rounds: 8:30 p.m., TENNIS
DAILY CALENDAR
High School Cross-Country
Pope Francis at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Mount Everett at Granby: 4 p.m.
Drury at Westfield Tech: 4 p.m.
High School Volleyball
PVCA at Lenox: 5:30 p.m.
Agawam at Lee: 6 p.m.
Pittsfield at Mount Greylock: 6 p.m.
Ludlow at Wahconah: 6:15 p.m.
High School Golf
Springfield International at McCann Tech: 3 p.m.
College Soccer
Williams men at Hamilton: 2 p.m.
SUNY Cobleskill at MCLA women: 6 p.m.
MCLA men at Lesley: 7 p.m.