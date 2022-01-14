Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUTO RACING

AMA Supercross: Round 2, Oakland, Calif.: 10 p.m., USA

BOXING

Top Rank Main Card: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Steve Geffrard (Light-Heavyweights), Verona, N.Y.: 10 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Northwestern at Michigan St.: 12 p.m., BTN

Texas Tech at Kansas St.: 12 p.m., ESPN2

Creighton at Xavier: 12 p.m., FOX

Seton Hall at Marquette: 12 p.m., FS1

Dayton at Duquesne: 12:30 p.m., USA

Tennessee at Kentucky: 1 p.m., ESPN

Florida at South Carolina: 1 p.m., SECN

NC State at Duke: 2 p.m., ABC

Rutgers at Maryland: 2 p.m., BTN

West Virginia at Kansas: 2 p.m., CBS

Arkansas at LSU: 2 p.m., ESPN2

Fordham at St. Louis: 2:30 p.m., USA

Furman at Chattanooga: 3 p.m., CBSSN

Florida St. at Syracuse: 3 p.m., ESPN

Texas A&M at Missouri: 3:30 p.m., SECN

Louisville at Pittsburgh: 4 p.m., ACCN

Oklahoma at TCU: 4 p.m., ESPN2

California at Washington St.: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

Rhode Island at UMass: 4:30 p.m., USA

Nevada at Air Force: 5 p.m., CBSSN

Oklahoma St. at Baylor: 5 p.m., ESPN

Missouri St. at Valparaiso: 5 p.m., ESPNU

Boise St. at New Mexico: 5:30 p.m., FS1

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech: 6 p.m., ACCN

Vanderbilt at Georgia: 6 p.m., ESPN2

Stanford at Washington: 6 p.m., PAC-12N

Alabama at Mississippi St.: 6 p.m., SECN

Loyola of Chicago at Indiana St.: 7 p.m., CBSSN

UCF at South Florida: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Georgia Tech at North Carolina: 8 p.m., ACCN

Houston at Tulsa: 8 p.m., ESPN2

Utah at Arizona: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

Auburn at Mississippi: 8:30 p.m., SECN

Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon: 9 p.m., ESPNU

Colorado at Arizona St.: 10 p.m., ESPN2

Oregon St. at UCLA: 10:30 p.m., PAC-12N

BYU at San Francisco: 11 p.m., CBSSN

Oregon at Southern Cal: 11 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Hula Bowl: KAI vs. AINA, Orlando, Fla.: 12 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

Maine at UMass-Lowell: 7 p.m., NESN

Notre Dame at Ohio St.: 8 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

Yale at Harvard: 5 p.m., NESN

GOLF

PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped): 6:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu: 7 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 2:30 p.m., FS1

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

NLL: Albany at Philadelphia: 12 p.m., ESPNEWS

NBA BASKETBALL

Chicago at Boston: 8:30 p.m., NBCSB

LA Lakers at Denver: 9 p.m., NBATV

NFL FOOTBALL

AFC Wild Card Playoff: Las Vegas at Cincinnati: 4:30 p.m., NBC

AFC Wild Card Playoff: New England at Buffalo: 8 p.m., CBS

NHL HOCKEY

Nashville at Boston: 1 p.m., NESN

Washington at NY Islanders: 2 p.m., NHLN

Toronto at St. Louis: 7 p.m., NHLN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze (Featherweights), Las Vegas: 7 p.m., ESPN

RUGBY

European Champions Cup Group Stage: Leicester at Connacht: 10 a.m., CNBC

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

FIS: World Cup, Park City, Utah (Taped): 12:30 p.m., CNBC

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Watford at Newcastle United: 10 a.m., USA

Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa: 12:30 p.m., NBC

Sunday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Penn St. at Ohio St.: 12 p.m., BTN

Butler at Villanova: 12 p.m., FS1

Cincinnati at Wichita St.: 1 p.m., ESPN

Iowa at Minnesota: 2 p.m., BTN

Georgetown at St. John’s: 4:30 p.m., FOX

Holy Cross at Colgate: 6 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Louisville at Boston College: 12 p.m., ACCN

Saint Louis at Dayton: 12 p.m., CBSSN

North Carolina at Notre Dame: 1 p.m., NESN

Vanderbilt at LSU: 1 p.m., SECN

Georgia Tech at Miami: 2 p.m., ACCN

Villanova at Marquette: 2 p.m., CBSSN

Indiana at Purdue: 2 p.m., FS1

Stanford at Utah: 2 p.m., PAC-12N

Kentucky at Tennessee: 3 p.m., ESPN

South Florida at UCF: 3 p.m., ESPNU

Mississippi St. at Mississippi: 3 p.m., SECN

South Carolina at Arkansas: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Duke at NC State: 4 p.m., ACCN

American U. at Bucknell: 4 p.m., CBSSN

Michigan at Maryland: 5 p.m., ESPN

Auburn at Texas A&M: 5 p.m., SECN

Clemson at Virginia Tech: 6 p.m., ACCN

Nebraska at Iowa: 6 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

Alabama at Florida: 3 p.m., ABC

Stanford at California: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Iowa at Illinois: 4 p.m., BTN

Rutgers at Penn St.: 5 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped): 6:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu: 6 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

Geico Showcase: Westtown (Pa.) vs. Gill St. Bernards (N.J.), Springfield, Mass.: 7 p.m., ESPN2

Geico Showcase: Compass Prep (Ariz.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), Springfield, Mass.: 9 p.m., ESPN2

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 2:30 p.m., FS2

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4:30 p.m., FS1

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Salt Lake City at Birmingham: 3 p.m., NBATV

NFL FOOTBALL

NFC Wild Card Playoff: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay: 1 p.m., FOX

NFC Wild Card Playoff: San Francisco at Dallas: 4:30 p.m., CBS

AFC Wild Card Playoff: Pittsburgh at Kansas City: 8:15 p.m., NBC

NHL HOCKEY

Vancouver at Washington: 2 p.m., NHLN

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

Playoff: TBD, Final Game 1: 6 p.m., FS2

RODEO

PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Chicago: 3 p.m., CBS

PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, Championship Round, Chicago (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY

European Champions Cup Group Stage: Ulster at Northampton (Taped): 3 p.m., CNBC

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Brentford at Liverpool: 9 a.m., USA

Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: 1 p.m., ESPN2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

FASL: Reading at Arsenal: 9:30 a.m., CNBC

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia: 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday

Ice Hockey

Mount Everett at South Hadley: 2 p.m.

Wahconah at Chicopee: 2 p.m.

Pope Francis girls vs. Oakmont, at Fitzpatrick: 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Pittsfield at Wahconah: 2 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lee at Lenox: 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Taconic Invitational: 9 a.m.

College Basketball

MCLA women at Framingham State: Noon

Willliams men at Colby: 3 p.m.

Colby at Williams women: 3 p.m.

URI at UMass: 4:30 p.m.

College Hockey

SUNY Geneseo at Williams men: 3 p.m.

Williams women at Amherst: 7:30 p.m.