Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Little League World Series: Willemstad, Curaçao vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela, International Bracket - Winners Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 1 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Seattle, United States Bracket - Winners Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 3 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series: Tokyo vs. Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei, International Bracket - Winners Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 5 p.m., ESPN
Little League World Series: Needville, Texas vs. El Segundo, Calif, United States Bracket - Winners Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh (7 p.m.): 6:30 p.m., MLBN
Seattle at Chicago White Sox: 8 p.m., FS1
Boston at Houston: 8 p.m., NESN
NFL FOOTBALL
Preseason: Baltimore at Washington: 8 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds: 11 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
World Championships: Day 3, Budapest, Hungary: 1 p.m., USA