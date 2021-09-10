Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Western at Port Adelaide, Preliminary Final: 5:30 a.m., FS2
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice 3, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy: 5:55 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy: 10:25 a.m., ESPN2
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Go Bowling 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.: 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, New Jersey Motosports Park, Millville, N.J.: 3 p.m., FS2
NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.: 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore. (Taped): 11:30 p.m., NBCSN
BASKETBALL
2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: 7 p.m., NBATV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Illinois at Virginia: 11 a.m., ACCN
W. Kentucky at Army: 11:30 a.m., CBSSN
Youngstown St. at Michigan St.: 12 p.m., BTN
Pittsburgh at Tennessee: 12 p.m., ESPN
South Carolina at East Carolina: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Oregon at Ohio St.: 12 p.m., FOX
Tulsa at Oklahoma St.: 12 p.m., FS1
Alabama St. at Auburn: 12 p.m., SECN
Florida at South Florida: 1 p.m., ABC
Rutgers at Syracuse: 2 p.m., ACCN
Toledo at Notre Dame: 2:30 p.m., PEACOCK
Purdue at UConn: 3 p.m., CBSSN
Buffalo at Nebraska: 3:30 p.m., BTN
Air Force at Navy: 3:30 p.m., CBS
UAB at Georgia: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
California at TCU: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
Texas A&M vs. Colorado, Denver: 3:30 p.m., FOX
Ball St. at Penn St.: 3:30 p.m., FS1
Mercer at Alabama: 4 p.m., SECN
Iowa at Iowa St.: 4:30 p.m., ABC
SC State at Clemson: 5 p.m., ACCN
Portland St. at Washington St.: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
Houston at Rice: 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
Texas at Arkansas: 7 p.m., ESPN
NC State at Mississippi St.: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Appalachian State at Miami: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin: 7 p.m., FS1
Idaho at Indiana: 7:30 p.m., BTN
Missouri at Kentucky: 7:30 p.m., SECN
Washington at Michigan: 8 p.m., ABC
Jacksonville St. at Florida St.: 8 p.m., ACCN
Vanderbilt at Colorado St.: 10 p.m., CBSSN
San Diego St. at Arizona: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
Utah at BYU: 10:15 p.m., ESPN
UNLV at Arizona St.: 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
Stanford at Southern Cal: 10:30 p.m., FOX
Hawaii at Oregon St.: 11 p.m., FS1
FISHING
Bassmaster Opens: The 2021 Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at 1000 Islands, Lake Norman, Charlotte, N.C.: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, London: 7 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis: 3:30 p.m., GOLF
LEPGA Tour: The VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, Final Round, Holzhäusern Golf Park, Holzhäusern, Switzerland (Taped): 11:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: The Irish Championship Stakes: 8 a.m., FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Turf Sprint and Turf Cup, Kentucky Downs, Franklin, Ky.: 5 p.m., NBC
MLB BASEBALL
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Chicago White Sox: 7 p.m., NESN
NY Yankees at NY Mets: 7:30 p.m., FOX
San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at Seattle: 10:30 p.m., MLBN
RUGBY
NRL: Sydney vs. Gold Coast, Elimination Final, Railway Estate, Australia: 3:30 a.m., FS2
NRL: Parramatta vs. Newcastle, Elimination Final, Queensland, Australia: 2 a.m. (Sunday), FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
SPL: Glasgow at St. Johnstone: 7:30 a.m., CBSSN
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: West Ham United at Southampton: 10 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United: 10 a.m., USA
Premier League: Aston Villa at Chelsea: 12:30 p.m., NBC
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Vidales, Rosemont, Ill.: 4 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.: 4 p.m., ESPN
Sunday
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The Heineken Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, New Jersey Motosports Park, Millville, N.J.: 11 a.m., FS1
NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped): 12 p.m., FS1
NHRA: The Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa.: 2 p.m., FS1
FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Aragón, Motorland Aragón, Alcañiz, Spain (Taped): 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, New Jersey Motosports Park, Millville, N.J.: 3 p.m., FS2
IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix Of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.: 3:30 p.m., NBC
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.: 4 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
James Madison at Wake Forest: 12 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
TCU at Ohio St.: 12 p.m., BTN
South Florida at Miami: 2 p.m., ACCN
Florida St. at Auburn: 3 p.m., ESPNU
Loyola Marymount at Stanford: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
Virginia Tech at South Carolina: 5 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Wisconsin at Marquette: 5:30 p.m., FS1
FUTSAL (MEN’S)
FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Venezuela, Group A, Kaunas, Lithuania: 1 p.m., FS2
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, London: 7 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis: 3:30 p.m., GOLF
MLB BASEBALL
Boston at Chicago White Sox: 2 p.m., TBS and NESN
San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Texas at Oakland: 5 p.m., MLBN
NY Yankees at NY Mets: 8 p.m., ESPN
NFL FOOTBALL
Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, Arizona at Tennessee, LA Chargers at Washington, NY Jets at Carolina, Jacksonville at Houston: 1 p.m., CBS
Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Minnesota at Cincinnati, San Francisco at Detroit, Seattle at Indianapolis: 1 p.m., FOX
Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Kansas City, Miami at New England: 4:25 p.m., CBS
Regional Coverage: Denver at NY Giants, Green Bay vs. New Orleans, Jacksonville, Fla.: 4:25 p.m., FOX
Chicago at LA Rams: 8:20 p.m., NBC
RODEO
PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Championship Round, Anaheim, Calif. (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
SAILING
SailGP: The France Grand Prix, Day 2, Saint-Tropez, France (Taped): 10 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United: 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
Serie A: Lazio at AC Milan: 12 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
NWSL: Portland FC at North Carolina: 3 p.m., CBSSN
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.: 7 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.: 1 p.m.. ESPN
ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.: 4 p.m., ESPN
WNBA BASKETBALL
Washington at Chicago: 3 p.m., ABC
Indiana at Minnesota: 7 p.m., NBATV
Seattle at Los Angeles: 9 p.m., NBATV
SATURDAY
Football
Franklin Tech at McCann Tech: 1 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Ludlow at Pittsfield: 11 a.m.
Frontier at Mount Greylock: 11 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Mount Greylock at Ware: 11 a.m.
Mount Everett at Monument Mountain: 6 p.m.
Hoosac Valley at Mount Anthony: TBD
College Football
Boston College at UMass: 3:30 p.m.
College Soccer
Williams women at Tufts: 12:30 p.m.
Williams men at Tufts: 2:30 p.m.
College Field Hockey
Williams at Tufts: 1 p.m.
College Volleyball
Norwich, Utica at MCLA: 11 a.m.
Williams vs. Skidmore, Suffolk at Union Invitational: 10 am.
Sunday
College Soccer
Williams women at Castleton: 1 p.m.
Berkshire County Golf
Allied Scotch at Wyndhurst: 9 a.m.