Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: Western at Port Adelaide, Preliminary Final: 5:30 a.m., FS2

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Practice 3, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy: 5:55 a.m., ESPN2

Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy: 10:25 a.m., ESPN2

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Go Bowling 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.: 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, New Jersey Motosports Park, Millville, N.J.: 3 p.m., FS2

NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.: 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore. (Taped): 11:30 p.m., NBCSN

BASKETBALL

2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: 7 p.m., NBATV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Illinois at Virginia: 11 a.m., ACCN

W. Kentucky at Army: 11:30 a.m., CBSSN

Youngstown St. at Michigan St.: 12 p.m., BTN

Pittsburgh at Tennessee: 12 p.m., ESPN

South Carolina at East Carolina: 12 p.m., ESPN2

Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Oregon at Ohio St.: 12 p.m., FOX

Tulsa at Oklahoma St.: 12 p.m., FS1

Alabama St. at Auburn: 12 p.m., SECN

Florida at South Florida: 1 p.m., ABC

Rutgers at Syracuse: 2 p.m., ACCN

Toledo at Notre Dame: 2:30 p.m., PEACOCK

Purdue at UConn: 3 p.m., CBSSN

Buffalo at Nebraska: 3:30 p.m., BTN

Air Force at Navy: 3:30 p.m., CBS

UAB at Georgia: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

California at TCU: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

Texas A&M vs. Colorado, Denver: 3:30 p.m., FOX

Ball St. at Penn St.: 3:30 p.m., FS1

Mercer at Alabama: 4 p.m., SECN

Iowa at Iowa St.: 4:30 p.m., ABC

SC State at Clemson: 5 p.m., ACCN

Portland St. at Washington St.: 6 p.m., PAC-12N

Houston at Rice: 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

Texas at Arkansas: 7 p.m., ESPN

NC State at Mississippi St.: 7 p.m., ESPN2

Appalachian State at Miami: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin: 7 p.m., FS1

Idaho at Indiana: 7:30 p.m., BTN

Missouri at Kentucky: 7:30 p.m., SECN

Washington at Michigan: 8 p.m., ABC

Jacksonville St. at Florida St.: 8 p.m., ACCN

Vanderbilt at Colorado St.: 10 p.m., CBSSN

San Diego St. at Arizona: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

Utah at BYU: 10:15 p.m., ESPN

UNLV at Arizona St.: 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

Stanford at Southern Cal: 10:30 p.m., FOX

Hawaii at Oregon St.: 11 p.m., FS1

FISHING

Bassmaster Opens: The 2021 Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at 1000 Islands, Lake Norman, Charlotte, N.C.: 8 a.m., FS1

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, London: 7 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis: 3:30 p.m., GOLF

LEPGA Tour: The VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, Final Round, Holzhäusern Golf Park, Holzhäusern, Switzerland (Taped): 11:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: The Irish Championship Stakes: 8 a.m., FS2

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Turf Sprint and Turf Cup, Kentucky Downs, Franklin, Ky.: 5 p.m., NBC

MLB BASEBALL

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Chicago White Sox: 7 p.m., NESN

NY Yankees at NY Mets: 7:30 p.m., FOX

San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at Seattle: 10:30 p.m., MLBN

RUGBY

NRL: Sydney vs. Gold Coast, Elimination Final, Railway Estate, Australia: 3:30 a.m., FS2

NRL: Parramatta vs. Newcastle, Elimination Final, Queensland, Australia: 2 a.m. (Sunday), FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

SPL: Glasgow at St. Johnstone: 7:30 a.m., CBSSN

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: West Ham United at Southampton: 10 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United: 10 a.m., USA

Premier League: Aston Villa at Chelsea: 12:30 p.m., NBC

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Vidales, Rosemont, Ill.: 4 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

WTA: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.: 4 p.m., ESPN

Sunday

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: The Heineken Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 1, New Jersey Motosports Park, Millville, N.J.: 11 a.m., FS1

NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped): 12 p.m., FS1

NHRA: The Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa.: 2 p.m., FS1

FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Aragón, Motorland Aragón, Alcañiz, Spain (Taped): 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2 Part 2, New Jersey Motosports Park, Millville, N.J.: 3 p.m., FS2

IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix Of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.: 3:30 p.m., NBC

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif.: 4 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

James Madison at Wake Forest: 12 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

TCU at Ohio St.: 12 p.m., BTN

South Florida at Miami: 2 p.m., ACCN

Florida St. at Auburn: 3 p.m., ESPNU

Loyola Marymount at Stanford: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

Virginia Tech at South Carolina: 5 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Wisconsin at Marquette: 5:30 p.m., FS1

FUTSAL (MEN’S)

FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Venezuela, Group A, Kaunas, Lithuania: 1 p.m., FS2

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, London: 7 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis: 3:30 p.m., GOLF

MLB BASEBALL

Boston at Chicago White Sox: 2 p.m., TBS and NESN

San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Texas at Oakland: 5 p.m., MLBN

NY Yankees at NY Mets: 8 p.m., ESPN

NFL FOOTBALL

Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, Arizona at Tennessee, LA Chargers at Washington, NY Jets at Carolina, Jacksonville at Houston: 1 p.m., CBS

Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Minnesota at Cincinnati, San Francisco at Detroit, Seattle at Indianapolis: 1 p.m., FOX

Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Kansas City, Miami at New England: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Regional Coverage: Denver at NY Giants, Green Bay vs. New Orleans, Jacksonville, Fla.: 4:25 p.m., FOX

Chicago at LA Rams: 8:20 p.m., NBC

RODEO

PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Championship Round, Anaheim, Calif. (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN

SAILING

SailGP: The France Grand Prix, Day 2, Saint-Tropez, France (Taped): 10 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Liverpool at Leeds United: 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

Serie A: Lazio at AC Milan: 12 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

NWSL: Portland FC at North Carolina: 3 p.m., CBSSN

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.: 7 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.: 1 p.m.. ESPN

ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.: 4 p.m., ESPN

WNBA BASKETBALL

Washington at Chicago: 3 p.m., ABC

Indiana at Minnesota: 7 p.m., NBATV

Seattle at Los Angeles: 9 p.m., NBATV

SATURDAY

Football

Franklin Tech at McCann Tech: 1 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Ludlow at Pittsfield: 11 a.m.

Frontier at Mount Greylock: 11 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Mount Greylock at Ware: 11 a.m.

Mount Everett at Monument Mountain: 6 p.m.

Hoosac Valley at Mount Anthony: TBD

College Football

Boston College at UMass: 3:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Williams women at Tufts: 12:30 p.m.

Williams men at Tufts: 2:30 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Williams at Tufts: 1 p.m.

College Volleyball

Norwich, Utica at MCLA: 11 a.m.

Williams vs. Skidmore, Suffolk at Union Invitational: 10 am.

Sunday

College Soccer

Williams women at Castleton: 1 p.m.

Berkshire County Golf

Allied Scotch at Wyndhurst: 9 a.m.