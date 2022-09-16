Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs - Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.: 7:30 p.m., USA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Wofford at Virginia Tech: 11 a.m., ACCN

UConn at Michigan: 12 p.m., ABC

Regional Coverage: S. Illinois at Northwestern OR W. Kentucky at Indiana: 12 p.m., BTN

Villanova at Army: 12 p.m., CBSSN

Georgia at South Carolina: 12 p.m., ESPN

Purdue at Syracuse: 12 p.m., ESPN2

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio): 12 p.m., ESPNU

Oklahoma at Nebraska: 12 p.m., FOX

Texas St. at Baylor: 12 p.m., FS1

Youngstown St. at Kentucky: 12 p.m., SECN

Old Dominion at Virginia: 2 p.m., ACCN

S. Alabama at UCLA: 2 p.m., PAC-12N

California at Notre Dame: 2:30 p.m., NBC

California at Notre Dame: 2:30 p.m., PEACOCK

Morehouse vs. Howard, East Rutherford, N.J.: 3 p.m., CNBC

Morehouse vs. Howard, East Rutherford, N.J.: 3 p.m., PEACOCK

Mississippi at Georgia Tech: 3:30 p.m., ABC

New Mexico St. at Wisconsin: 3:30 p.m., BTN

Penn St. at Auburn: 3:30 p.m., CBS

Vanderbilt at N. Illinois: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Colorado at Minnesota: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

BYU at Oregon: 3:30 p.m., FOX

Kansas at Houston: 4 p.m., ESPNU

UT-Martin at Boise St.: 4 p.m., FS1

Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama: 4 p.m., SECN

Liberty at Wake Forest: 5 p.m., ACCN

Marshall at Bowling Green: 5 p.m., NFLN

Colorado St. at Washington St.: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

Mississippi St. at LSU: 6 p.m., ESPN

Texas Tech at NC State: 7 p.m., ESPN2

Toledo at Ohio St.: 7 p.m., FOX

Michigan St. at Washington: 7:30 p.m., ABC

Nevada at Iowa: 7:30 p.m., BTN

UCF at FAU: 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

Pittsburgh at W. Michigan: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

SMU at Maryland: 7:30 p.m., FS1

South Florida at Florida: 7:30 p.m., SECN

Maine at Boston College: 8 p.m., NESN

Louisiana Tech at Clemson: 8 p.m., ACCN

Montana St. at Oregon St.: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

Miami at Texas A&M: 9 p.m., ESPN

San Diego St. at Utah: 10 p.m., ESPN2

Grambling St. at Jackson St. (Taped): 10:30 p.m., ESPNU

Fresno St. at Southern Cal: 10:30 p.m., FOX

N. Dakota St. at Arizona: 11 p.m., FS1

E. Michigan at Arizona St.: 11 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

Quinnipiac at Harvard: 12:30 p.m., NESN

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy: 7:30 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.: 3 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 6 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped): 9:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga: 12:30 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Cleveland (Game 1) OR Colorado at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.): 1 p.m., MLBN

Kansas City at Boston: 4 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at Atlanta: 7 p.m., MLBN

RUGBY (MEN'S)

NRL: South Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland, Semifinal: 5:55 a.m., FS2

RODEO

PBR Team Series: The PBR Freedom Fest, Game of the Week, Oklahoma City, Okla.: 1 p.m., CBS

SOCCER (MEN'S)

Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton: 7:30 a.m., USA

Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Dortmund: 9 a.m., ESPN2

Premier League: Bournemouth at Newcastle United: 10 a.m., USA

Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur: 12:30 p.m., NBC

Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey: 8 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Semifinals; Davis Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, France vs. Belgium, Croatia vs. Argentina, Canada vs. Serbia: 8 a.m., TENNIS

Sunday

AUTO RACING

NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped): 11 a.m., FS1

FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy (Taped): 3:30 p.m., NBC

NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped): 12 a.m. (Monday), FS1

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Saint Joseph's at Virginia: 2 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

UCLA at California: 7 p.m., pAC-12N

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

LSU at Vanderbilt: 1 p.m., ESPNU

Penn at California: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

Wake Forest at NC State: 7 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

Oregon at Miami: 12 p.m., ACCN

Nebraska at Kentucky: 3 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy: 7:30 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.: 3 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 6 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped): 9:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga: 12:30 p.m., FS1

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

PLL: Chaos vs. Waterdogs, Championship, Chester, Pa.: 3 p.m., ABC

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at NY Mets OR Philadelphia at Atlanta: 1:30 p.m., MLBN

Kansas City at Boston: 1:30 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress): 4:30 p.m., MLBN

LA Dodgers at San Francisco: 7 p.m., ESPN

NFL FOOTBALL

Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Cleveland, New England at Pittsburgh, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Miami at Baltimore: 1 p.m., CBS

Regional Coverage: Washington at Detroit, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Carolina at NY Giants: 1 p.m., FOX

Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Rams, Seattle at San Francisco: 4:05 p.m., FOX

Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Dallas, Houston at Denver, Arizona at Las Vegas: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Chicago at Green Bay: 8:15 p.m., NBC

RODEO

PBR Team Series: The PBR Freedom Fest, Day 3, Oklahoma City, Okla.: 3 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

SPFL: Celtic at St. Mirren: 7 a.m., CBSSN

Premier League: Arsenal at Brentford: 7 a.m., USA

Premier League: West Ham United at Everton: 9:15 a.m., USA

Serie A: Atalanta at AS Roma: 12 p.m., CBSSN

MLS: Portland at Columbus: 1 p.m., ESPN

USL Championship: Orange County SC at Sacramento Republic FC: 5 p.m., ESPN2

CPL: Forge FC at Pacific FC: 8 p.m., FS2

Liga MX: Necaxa at Tijuana: 10 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Finals; Davis Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Austria, Britain vs. Kazakhstan, Italy vs. Sweden, Spain vs. S. Korea: 8 a.m., TENNIS

Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds: 10 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at Connecticut, Game 4: 4 p.m., ESPN

DAILY CALENDAR

Saturday

Cross-Country

Ted Dutkiewicz Invitational, at East Longmeadow: 8 a.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Taconic at Hoosac Valley: 11 a.m.

Monument Mountain at Lenox: Noon

High School Girls Soccer

McCann Tech at Wahconah: 2 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Mount Everett at Lenox: 11:30 a.m.

College Football

Williams at Colby: 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at UMass: 3:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Bates at Williams women: 11 a.m.

Bates at Williams men: 1 p.m.

MCLA women at Worcester State: 12 p.m.

College Volleyball

Hamilton at Williams: 2 p.m.

MCLA vs. Bay Path, at Northern Vermont-Lyndon: 3 p.m.

MCLA at Northern Vermont-Lyndon: 5 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Bates at Williams: Noon

Sunday

College Soccer

Tufts at Williams women: Noon

Tufts at Williams men: 2 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Tufts at Williams: 1 p.m.