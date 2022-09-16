Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs - Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.: 7:30 p.m., USA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wofford at Virginia Tech: 11 a.m., ACCN
UConn at Michigan: 12 p.m., ABC
Regional Coverage: S. Illinois at Northwestern OR W. Kentucky at Indiana: 12 p.m., BTN
Villanova at Army: 12 p.m., CBSSN
Georgia at South Carolina: 12 p.m., ESPN
Purdue at Syracuse: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio): 12 p.m., ESPNU
Oklahoma at Nebraska: 12 p.m., FOX
Texas St. at Baylor: 12 p.m., FS1
Youngstown St. at Kentucky: 12 p.m., SECN
Old Dominion at Virginia: 2 p.m., ACCN
S. Alabama at UCLA: 2 p.m., PAC-12N
California at Notre Dame: 2:30 p.m., NBC
Morehouse vs. Howard, East Rutherford, N.J.: 3 p.m., CNBC
Mississippi at Georgia Tech: 3:30 p.m., ABC
New Mexico St. at Wisconsin: 3:30 p.m., BTN
Penn St. at Auburn: 3:30 p.m., CBS
Vanderbilt at N. Illinois: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Colorado at Minnesota: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
BYU at Oregon: 3:30 p.m., FOX
Kansas at Houston: 4 p.m., ESPNU
UT-Martin at Boise St.: 4 p.m., FS1
Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama: 4 p.m., SECN
Liberty at Wake Forest: 5 p.m., ACCN
Marshall at Bowling Green: 5 p.m., NFLN
Colorado St. at Washington St.: 5 p.m., PAC-12N
Mississippi St. at LSU: 6 p.m., ESPN
Texas Tech at NC State: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Toledo at Ohio St.: 7 p.m., FOX
Michigan St. at Washington: 7:30 p.m., ABC
Nevada at Iowa: 7:30 p.m., BTN
UCF at FAU: 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Pittsburgh at W. Michigan: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
SMU at Maryland: 7:30 p.m., FS1
South Florida at Florida: 7:30 p.m., SECN
Maine at Boston College: 8 p.m., NESN
Louisiana Tech at Clemson: 8 p.m., ACCN
Montana St. at Oregon St.: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
Miami at Texas A&M: 9 p.m., ESPN
San Diego St. at Utah: 10 p.m., ESPN2
Grambling St. at Jackson St. (Taped): 10:30 p.m., ESPNU
Fresno St. at Southern Cal: 10:30 p.m., FOX
N. Dakota St. at Arizona: 11 p.m., FS1
E. Michigan at Arizona St.: 11 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
Quinnipiac at Harvard: 12:30 p.m., NESN
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy: 7:30 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.: 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 6 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped): 9:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Cleveland (Game 1) OR Colorado at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.): 1 p.m., MLBN
Kansas City at Boston: 4 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at Atlanta: 7 p.m., MLBN
RUGBY (MEN'S)
NRL: South Sydney at Cronulla-Sutherland, Semifinal: 5:55 a.m., FS2
RODEO
PBR Team Series: The PBR Freedom Fest, Game of the Week, Oklahoma City, Okla.: 1 p.m., CBS
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton: 7:30 a.m., USA
Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Dortmund: 9 a.m., ESPN2
Premier League: Bournemouth at Newcastle United: 10 a.m., USA
Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur: 12:30 p.m., NBC
Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey: 8 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Semifinals; Davis Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, France vs. Belgium, Croatia vs. Argentina, Canada vs. Serbia: 8 a.m., TENNIS
Sunday
AUTO RACING
NHRA: Qualifying, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped): 11 a.m., FS1
FIM MotoGP: The San Marino Grand Prix, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy (Taped): 3:30 p.m., NBC
NHRA: The Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Mohnton, Pa. (Taped): 12 a.m. (Monday), FS1
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Saint Joseph's at Virginia: 2 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
UCLA at California: 7 p.m., pAC-12N
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
LSU at Vanderbilt: 1 p.m., ESPNU
Penn at California: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
Wake Forest at NC State: 7 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Oregon at Miami: 12 p.m., ACCN
Nebraska at Kentucky: 3 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy: 7:30 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.: 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 6 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped): 9:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga: 12:30 p.m., FS1
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
PLL: Chaos vs. Waterdogs, Championship, Chester, Pa.: 3 p.m., ABC
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at NY Mets OR Philadelphia at Atlanta: 1:30 p.m., MLBN
Kansas City at Boston: 1:30 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR San Diego at Arizona (Joined in Progress): 4:30 p.m., MLBN
LA Dodgers at San Francisco: 7 p.m., ESPN
NFL FOOTBALL
Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Cleveland, New England at Pittsburgh, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Miami at Baltimore: 1 p.m., CBS
Regional Coverage: Washington at Detroit, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Carolina at NY Giants: 1 p.m., FOX
Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Rams, Seattle at San Francisco: 4:05 p.m., FOX
Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Dallas, Houston at Denver, Arizona at Las Vegas: 4:25 p.m., CBS
Chicago at Green Bay: 8:15 p.m., NBC
RODEO
PBR Team Series: The PBR Freedom Fest, Day 3, Oklahoma City, Okla.: 3 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
SPFL: Celtic at St. Mirren: 7 a.m., CBSSN
Premier League: Arsenal at Brentford: 7 a.m., USA
Premier League: West Ham United at Everton: 9:15 a.m., USA
Serie A: Atalanta at AS Roma: 12 p.m., CBSSN
MLS: Portland at Columbus: 1 p.m., ESPN
USL Championship: Orange County SC at Sacramento Republic FC: 5 p.m., ESPN2
CPL: Forge FC at Pacific FC: 8 p.m., FS2
Liga MX: Necaxa at Tijuana: 10 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Finals; Davis Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Austria, Britain vs. Kazakhstan, Italy vs. Sweden, Spain vs. S. Korea: 8 a.m., TENNIS
Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds: 10 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at Connecticut, Game 4: 4 p.m., ESPN
DAILY CALENDAR
Saturday
Cross-Country
Ted Dutkiewicz Invitational, at East Longmeadow: 8 a.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Taconic at Hoosac Valley: 11 a.m.
Monument Mountain at Lenox: Noon
High School Girls Soccer
McCann Tech at Wahconah: 2 p.m.
High School Volleyball
Mount Everett at Lenox: 11:30 a.m.
College Football
Williams at Colby: 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at UMass: 3:30 p.m.
College Soccer
Bates at Williams women: 11 a.m.
Bates at Williams men: 1 p.m.
MCLA women at Worcester State: 12 p.m.
College Volleyball
Hamilton at Williams: 2 p.m.
MCLA vs. Bay Path, at Northern Vermont-Lyndon: 3 p.m.
MCLA at Northern Vermont-Lyndon: 5 p.m.
College Field Hockey
Bates at Williams: Noon
Sunday
College Soccer
Tufts at Williams women: Noon
Tufts at Williams men: 2 p.m.
College Field Hockey
Tufts at Williams: 1 p.m.