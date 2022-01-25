BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Athletes Unlimited: Team Carrington vs. Team Mitchell, Las Vegas: 11 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Florida at Tennessee: 6 p.m., ESPN2

Northwestern at Michigan: 6:30 p.m., BTN

Providence at Xavier: 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

Creighton at Butler: 6:30 p.m., FS1

Miami at Virginia Tech: 7 p.m., ACCN

Vanderbilt at South Carolina: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Arkansas at Mississippi: 7 p.m., SECN

Boston College at North Carolina: 7 p.m., NESN

Oklahoma at West Virginia: 8 p.m., ESPN2

Penn St. at Indiana: 8:30 p.m., BTN

VCU at Davidson: 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

Marquette at Seton Hall: 8:30 p.m., FS1

NC State at Notre Dame: 9 p.m., NESN

Florida St. at Georgia Tech: 9 p.m., ACCN

Tulsa at Tulane: 9 p.m., ESPNU

Texas A&M at LSU: 9 p.m., SECN

Utah at Washington St.: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

San Diego St. at Utah St.: 10:30 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Utah at Oregon: 2 p.m., PAC-12N

Charleston at Northeastern: 5 p.m., NESN

Rhode Island at UMass: 7 p.m., NESNPlus

Arizona at UCLA: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego: 12:30 p.m., GOLF

DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 2:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF

NBA BASKETBALL

New York at Miami: 7:45 p.m., ESPN

Phoenix at Utah: 10:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL HOCKEY

Chicago at Detroit: 7:30 p.m., TNT

Boston at Colorado: 10 p.m., TNT

SOCCER (MEN’S)

SPFL: Celtic Glasgow at Heart of Midlothian: 2:45 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped): 2 p.m., ESPN2

Boys Basketball

Green Tech at Pittsfield: 6:30 p.m.

South Hadley at Monument Mountain: 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey

Drury at Easthampton: 7 p.m.

Agawam at Wahconah: 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hoosac Valley at Pittsfield: 8 p.m.

Wrestling

Taconic at Minnechaug: 6 p.m.

Swimming

Taconic Hills at Wahconah: 4 p.m.

College Basketball

UMass at LaSalle: 7 p.m.