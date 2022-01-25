BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Athletes Unlimited: Team Carrington vs. Team Mitchell, Las Vegas: 11 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Florida at Tennessee: 6 p.m., ESPN2
Northwestern at Michigan: 6:30 p.m., BTN
Providence at Xavier: 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
Creighton at Butler: 6:30 p.m., FS1
Miami at Virginia Tech: 7 p.m., ACCN
Vanderbilt at South Carolina: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Arkansas at Mississippi: 7 p.m., SECN
Boston College at North Carolina: 7 p.m., NESN
Oklahoma at West Virginia: 8 p.m., ESPN2
Penn St. at Indiana: 8:30 p.m., BTN
VCU at Davidson: 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
Marquette at Seton Hall: 8:30 p.m., FS1
NC State at Notre Dame: 9 p.m., NESN
Florida St. at Georgia Tech: 9 p.m., ACCN
Tulsa at Tulane: 9 p.m., ESPNU
Texas A&M at LSU: 9 p.m., SECN
Utah at Washington St.: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
San Diego St. at Utah St.: 10:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Utah at Oregon: 2 p.m., PAC-12N
Charleston at Northeastern: 5 p.m., NESN
Rhode Island at UMass: 7 p.m., NESNPlus
Arizona at UCLA: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego: 12:30 p.m., GOLF
DP World Tour: The Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 2:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF
NBA BASKETBALL
New York at Miami: 7:45 p.m., ESPN
Phoenix at Utah: 10:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL HOCKEY
Chicago at Detroit: 7:30 p.m., TNT
Boston at Colorado: 10 p.m., TNT
SOCCER (MEN’S)
SPFL: Celtic Glasgow at Heart of Midlothian: 2:45 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped): 2 p.m., ESPN2
Boys Basketball
Green Tech at Pittsfield: 6:30 p.m.
South Hadley at Monument Mountain: 7 p.m.
Ice Hockey
Drury at Easthampton: 7 p.m.
Agawam at Wahconah: 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hoosac Valley at Pittsfield: 8 p.m.
Wrestling
Taconic at Minnechaug: 6 p.m.
Swimming
Taconic Hills at Wahconah: 4 p.m.
College Basketball
UMass at LaSalle: 7 p.m.