Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Brisbane: 5 a.m., FS1
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan: 6:55 a.m., ESPNU
Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan: 9:55 a.m., ESPN2
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped): 2 p.m., FS1
AMA Lucas Oil Series: The Thunder Valley National, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, Lakewood, Colo. (Taped): 4 p.m., NBC
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.: 4:30 p.m., FS2
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.: 7:30 p.m., FS1
BOXING
WBO Top Rank: Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo (Super-Middleweights), New York: 11 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NCAA Tournament: Arkansas at North Carolina, Chapel Hill Super Regional, Game 1: 11 a.m., ESPN
NCAA Tournament: East Carolina vs. Texas, Greenville Super Regional, Game 2, Greenville, N.C.: 12 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 2, Blacksburg, Va.: 12 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Notre Dame, Knoxville Super Regional, Game 2, Knoxville, Tenn.: 2 p.m., ESPN
NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Louisville, College Station Super Regional, Game 2, College Station, Texas: 3 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament: Mississippi at Southern Miss., Hattiesburg Super Regional, Game 1: 4 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Auburn at Oregon St., Corvallis Super Regional, Game 1: 10 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament: UConn at Stanford, Stanford Super Regional, Game 1: 10:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 (Women’s), Eugene, Ore.: 5:30 p.m., ESPN
FISHING
Sport Fishing Championship: The Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic, Biloxi, Miss.: 10 a.m., CBSSN
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Third Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden: 7:30 a.m., GOLF
USGA/R&A Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Second Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.: 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, Toronto: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, Toronto: 3 p.m., CBS
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club — Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
USGA/R&A Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Second Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.: 5 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped): 8 p.m., GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped): 10 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 11 a.m., FS2
Belmont Stakes Prep: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.: 3 p.m., CNBC
The 154th Belmont Stakes: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.: 5 p.m., NBC
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 7:15 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
PLL: Atlas vs. Cannons, Charlotte, N.C.: 6 p.m., ESPN2
NLL Finals: Buffalo at Colorado, Game 2: 8 p.m., ESPNU
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 275 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Kallang, Singapore: 8 p.m., ESPN2
MLB BASEBALL
Oakland at Cleveland: 4 p.m., FS1
Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at San Francisco: 7 p.m., FOX
Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Angels OR Colorado at San Diego (Game 2): 10 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Seattle: 10 p.m., NESN
NHL HOCKEY
Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 6: 8 p.m., ESPN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
Premiership Playoffs: Harlequins at Saracens, Semifinal: 8:30 a.m., CNBC
MLR Eastern Eliminator: New York at Atlanta: 8:30 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Ireland vs. Scotland, Group B, Dublin: 12 p.m., FS1
UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Poland, Group D, Rotterdam, Netherlands: 2:30 p.m., FS2
MLS: NY Red Bulls at Charlotte FC: 3 p.m., ABC
TENNIS
s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals: 5 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
World of Athletics Diamond League: The Golden Gala, Rome (Taped): 1 p.m., CNBC
USFL FOOTBALL
New Jersey vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.: 1 p.m., NBC
Houston vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.: 6 p.m., USA
Sunday
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan: 6:55 a.m., ESPN
FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped): 10 a.m., CBSSN
FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped): 11 a.m., CBSSN
FIM Superbike: World Championship, Round 4, Emilia-Romagna, Italy (Taped): 1 p.m., CNBC
NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix, Road America, Elhart Lake, Wis.: 1 p.m., NBC
NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.: 4 p.m., FS1
BOWLING
PWBA: The BVL Classic, Rockville Centre, N.Y.: 5 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regionals: 1 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regionals: 4 p.m., ESPN2 and ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regionals: 7 p.m., ESPN2 and ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Auburn, Corvallis Super Regional, Game 2, Corvallis, Ore.: 10 p.m., ESPN2
CYCLING
UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8, Saint-Alban-Leysse to Plateau de Solaison, 85.4 miles (Taped): 9:30 a.m., CNBC
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden: 7:30 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club — Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.: 12 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club — Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.: 1 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, Toronto: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, Toronto: 3 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.: 3 p.m., GOLF
USGA/R&A Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Final Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.: 5 p.m., GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped): 8 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4:30 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR Toronto at Detroit: 1:30 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Seattle: 4 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Boston at Seattle (Joined in Progress): 4:30 p.m., MLBN
NY Mets at LA Angels: 7 p.m., ESPN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
Premiership Playoffs: Northampton at Leicester, Semifinal (Taped): 11 a.m., CNBC
MLR Western Eliminator: San Diego at Seattle: 10 p.m., FS2
NRL: Parramatta at Canterbury-Bankstown: 2 a.m. (Monday), FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus, Group J, Belfast, Northern Ireland: 9 a.m., FS1
UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Norway vs. Sweden, Group H, Oslo, Norway: 12 p.m., FS1
UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Spain vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Málaga, Spain: 2:30 p.m., FS2
MLS: New England at Sporting KC: 3 p.m., ABC
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
Best Of 2022 Special Olympics U.S. Games, Orlando, Fla. (Taped): 1 p.m., ABC
TENNIS
s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Finals: 6 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York: 4 p.m., NBC
USFL FOOTBALL
Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.: 4 p.m., FOX
Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.: 7:30 p.m., FS1
Saturday
MIAA State Softball
Division IV Quarterfinal: Abington at Wahconah: 3 p.m.
MIAA State Lacrosse
Division IV: Manchester Essex at Wahconah: 1 p.m.
Futures League
Pittsfield at Worcester: 6:30 p.m.
NECBL
Martha’s Vineyard at North Adams: 6:30 p.m.
Sunday
MIAA State Baseball
Division V Quarterfinal: Douglas at Mount Greylock: 2 p.m.
MIAA State Lacrosse
Division IV: Mount Greylock at Mashpee: 12 p.m.
Futures League
Pittsfield at Westfield: 3 p.m.
NECBL
Danbury at North Adams (2): 4:30 p.m.