On the Air

Subject to change/blackout

College Basketball (Men's)

Fordham at UMass: 6 p.m., NESN

South Carolina at Florida: 6:30 p.m., SECN

Louisville at Syracuse: 7 p.m., ACCN

Kentucky at Missouri: 7 p.m., ESPN2

LSU at Alabama: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Seton Hall at Providence: 7 p.m., FS1

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M: 8:30 p.m., SECN

Virginia at North Carolina State: 9 p.m., ACCN

Villanova at St. John's: 9 p.m., CBSSN

Oklahoma State at TCU: 9 p.m., ESPN2

SMU at Tulsa: 9 p.m., ESPNU

Georgetown at Creighton: 9 p.m., FS1

San Diego State at New Mexico: 11 p.m., FS1

College Football

UMass Signing Day Special: Noon, NESN

Big Ten Signing Day Special: 3 p.m., BTN

Golf

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First Round: 3 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First round: 6:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF

NBA

Indiana at Milwaukee: 7:45 p.m., ESPN

Phoenix at New Orleans: 9:35 p.m., ESPN

Boston at Sacramento: 9:55 p.m., NBCSB

NHL

Detroit at Tampa Bay: 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

Boston at Philadelphia: 8 p.m., NBCSN

Soccer (Men's)

Premier League, Manchester City at Burnley: 12:55 p.m., NBCSN

Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool: 3:10 p.m., NBCSN

CONCACAF League, Deportivo Saprissa at LD Alajuelense, Final: 10 p.m., FS2

Tennis

ATP Cup, Day 2, Murry River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy, Yarra Valley, Classic and Gramians Trophy, Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

ATP Cup, Day 2, Murry River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy, Yarra Valley, Classic and Gramians Trophy, Early Rounds: 6 p.m., TENNIS

ATP Cup, Day 3, Murry River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy, Yarra Valley, Classic and Gramians Trophy, Early Rounds: 6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS

