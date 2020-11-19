Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Syracuse at Louisville: 7 p.m., ESPN
Purdue at Minnesota: 7:30 p.m., BTN
Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic: 8 p.m., CBSSN
New Mexico at Air Force: 9:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
Penn State at Minnesota: 4 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Missouri at Mississippi: 1 p.m., SECN
Georgia at Florida: 7 p.m., SECN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa: 5 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.: 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped): 4 p.m., GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa: 5 a.m (Saturday), GOLF
HORSE RACING
The Bahrain International Trophy: From Rashid Equestrian & Horseracing Club, Riffa, Bahrain: 7:30 a.m., FS2
America’s Day at the Races: 12 p.m., FS2
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
2020 Geico High School Bowl Series: TRU Prep (Fla.) at IMG Academy (Fla.): 7 p.m., ESPNU
2020 Geico High School Bowl Series: Hamilton (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.): 10 p.m., ESPNU
KBO BASEBALL
Korean Series: NC vs. Doosan, Game 3, Seoul, South Korea: 4:25 a.m., ESPN2
Korean Series: NC vs. Doosan, Game 4, Seoul, South Korea: 11:55 p.m., ESPNEWS
RODEO
PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas: 7 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Montreal at New England, Play-In Game: 6:30 p.m., FS1
MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC, Play-In Game: 9 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin: 7 a.m., TENNIS
ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin: 9 a.m., TENNIS
ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin: 12:30 p.m., TENNIS
ATP World Tour Finals: Round Robin: 3 p.m., ESPN2