Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Syracuse at Louisville: 7 p.m., ESPN

Purdue at Minnesota: 7:30 p.m., BTN

Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic: 8 p.m., CBSSN

New Mexico at Air Force: 9:30 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

Penn State at Minnesota: 4 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Missouri at Mississippi: 1 p.m., SECN

Georgia at Florida: 7 p.m., SECN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa: 5 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Second Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga.: 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped): 4 p.m., GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa: 5 a.m (Saturday), GOLF

HORSE RACING

The Bahrain International Trophy: From Rashid Equestrian & Horseracing Club, Riffa, Bahrain: 7:30 a.m., FS2

America’s Day at the Races: 12 p.m., FS2

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

2020 Geico High School Bowl Series: TRU Prep (Fla.) at IMG Academy (Fla.): 7 p.m., ESPNU

2020 Geico High School Bowl Series: Hamilton (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.): 10 p.m., ESPNU

KBO BASEBALL

Korean Series: NC vs. Doosan, Game 3, Seoul, South Korea: 4:25 a.m., ESPN2

Korean Series: NC vs. Doosan, Game 4, Seoul, South Korea: 11:55 p.m., ESPNEWS

RODEO

PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas: 7 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Montreal at New England, Play-In Game: 6:30 p.m., FS1

MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC, Play-In Game: 9 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin: 7 a.m., TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Round Robin: 9 a.m., TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Round Robin: 12:30 p.m., TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals: Round Robin: 3 p.m., ESPN2

