Schedule subject to change
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• UConn at Boston College: 7 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• East Carolina at NC State: 5 p.m., ACCN
• Wisconsin at Minnesota: 5 p.m., BTN
• Virginia Tech at Tennessee: 7 p.m., ESPN
• Wisconsin at Minnesota: 7:30 p.m., BTN
GOLF
• PGA Professional Championship, Final Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas: 3 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• PFL 1, Lightweights & Light Heavyweights (Main Card), Arlington, Texas: 9 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
• Atlanta at LA Dodgers: 3 p.m., MLBN
• Toronto at Boston: 7 p.m., MLB/NESN
• Baltimore at Oakland (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
• Eastern Conference First Round, Brooklyn at Boston, Game 2: 7 p.m., TNT/NBCSB
• Eastern Conference First Round, Philadelphia at Toronto, Game 3: 8 p.m., NBATV
• Eastern Conference First Round, Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 2: 9:30 p.m., TNT
NHL HOCKEY
• Dallas at Edmonton: 8:30 p.m., NHLN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
• The German Cup, FC Union Berlin at RB Leipzig, Semifinal: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Premier League, Arsenal at Chelsea: 2:45 p.m., USA
• The Italian Cup, Fiorentina at Juventus, Semifinal Leg 2: 3 p.m., CBSSN
• The Brazil Cup, Brasiliense at Atlético Mineiro, Third Round Leg 1: 5:50 p.m., FS2
• The Brazil Cup, Corinthians at Portuguesa, Third Round Leg 1: 8:20 p.m., FS2
• Liga MX, Atlas at Monterrey: 10 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS
• Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS
High School Softball
• Taconic at Frontier: 1 p.m.
• Hampshire at Pittsfield: 3 p.m.
• Drury at Ware: 4 p.m.
High School Baseball
• Mahar at Mount Everett: 1 p.m.
• Pioneer Valley at Lee: 4 p.m.
• Turners Falls at Hoosac Valley: 4 p.m.
• Mohawk at Lenox: 4 p.m.
• Franklin Tech at Drury: 4 p.m.
High School Lacrosse
• Lee girls at Chicopee: 11 a.m.
• Wahconah at Mount Greylock girls: 6 p.m.
• Monson vs. Lenox boys at BCC: 6 p.m.
College Baseball
• MCLA at Union: 6 p.m.
College Lacrosse
• Endicott at Williams women: 6:30 p.m.