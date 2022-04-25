Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASEBALL

East Carolina at NC State: 7 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

McNeese St. at LSU: 7 p.m., SECN

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

U-18 World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Czech Republic, Group A, Landshut, Germany: 9:30 a.m., NHLN

U-18 World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Germany, Group A, Landshut, Germany: 1:30 p.m., NHLN

MLB BASEBALL

Boston at Toronto: 7 p.m., NESN

NY Mets at St. Louis: 7:30 p.m., TBS

Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Oakland at San Francisco: 9:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 5: 7 p.m., NBATV

Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 5: 7:30 p.m., TNT

Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 5: 10 p.m., TNT

NHL HOCKEY

Edmonton at Pittsburgh: 7 p.m., ESPN

Florida at Boston: 7 p.m., ESPN-plus

St. Louis at Colorado: 9:30 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City, Semifinal Leg 1: 3 p.m., CBS

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Bermuda vs. Canada, Group A, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic: 3:50 p.m., FS2

CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Dominican Republic vs. Jamaica, Group A, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic: 6:50 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

High School Baseball

Lenox at Hoosac Valley: 4:30 p.m.

Mount Greylock at Lee: 4:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Hoosac Valley at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.

Pittsfield at Chicopee Comp: 4 p.m.

Wahconah at Mount Greylock: 4 p.m.

Drury at Mount Everett: 4 p.m.

Greenfield at Taconic: 5 p.m.

High School Lacrosse

Springfield Central at Lee girls: 4 p.m.

McCann Tech boys at Granby: 4 p.m.

Smith Vocational vs. Lenox boys at BCC: 4 p.m.

Chicopee at Hoosac Valley girls: 4:30 p.m.

Amherst at Pittsfield girls: 4:30 p.m.

Wahconah boys at Northampton: 7 p.m.

Pittsfield boys at Springfield Central: 7 p.m.

College Baseball

Westfield State at MCLA (2): 2 p.m.

RPI at Williams: 4 p.m.

College Softball

Westfield State at MCLA (2): 2 p.m.

College Lacrosse

MCLA women at Fitchburg State: 6 p.m.