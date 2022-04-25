Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASEBALL
East Carolina at NC State: 7 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
McNeese St. at LSU: 7 p.m., SECN
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
U-18 World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Czech Republic, Group A, Landshut, Germany: 9:30 a.m., NHLN
U-18 World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Germany, Group A, Landshut, Germany: 1:30 p.m., NHLN
MLB BASEBALL
Boston at Toronto: 7 p.m., NESN
NY Mets at St. Louis: 7:30 p.m., TBS
Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Oakland at San Francisco: 9:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 5: 7 p.m., NBATV
Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 5: 7:30 p.m., TNT
Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 5: 10 p.m., TNT
NHL HOCKEY
Edmonton at Pittsburgh: 7 p.m., ESPN
Florida at Boston: 7 p.m., ESPN-plus
St. Louis at Colorado: 9:30 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City, Semifinal Leg 1: 3 p.m., CBS
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Bermuda vs. Canada, Group A, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic: 3:50 p.m., FS2
CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Dominican Republic vs. Jamaica, Group A, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic: 6:50 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
Munich-ATP, Estoril-ATP Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
High School Baseball
Lenox at Hoosac Valley: 4:30 p.m.
Mount Greylock at Lee: 4:30 p.m.
High School Softball
Hoosac Valley at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.
Pittsfield at Chicopee Comp: 4 p.m.
Wahconah at Mount Greylock: 4 p.m.
Drury at Mount Everett: 4 p.m.
Greenfield at Taconic: 5 p.m.
High School Lacrosse
Springfield Central at Lee girls: 4 p.m.
McCann Tech boys at Granby: 4 p.m.
Smith Vocational vs. Lenox boys at BCC: 4 p.m.
Chicopee at Hoosac Valley girls: 4:30 p.m.
Amherst at Pittsfield girls: 4:30 p.m.
Wahconah boys at Northampton: 7 p.m.
Pittsfield boys at Springfield Central: 7 p.m.
College Baseball
Westfield State at MCLA (2): 2 p.m.
RPI at Williams: 4 p.m.
College Softball
Westfield State at MCLA (2): 2 p.m.
College Lacrosse
MCLA women at Fitchburg State: 6 p.m.