Schedule subject to change/blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Hawthorn at Western: 5 a.m., FS2

AFL Premiership, Richmond at Geelong: 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

AFL Premiership, St. Kilda at Sydney: 5 a.m. (Saturday), FS1

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.: 4 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.: 5:30 p.m., USA

NASCAR Cup Series, Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.: 6:30 p.m., USA

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.: 8 p.m., FS1

NHRA, Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio (Taped): 10:30 p.m., FS1

CFL FOOTBALL

Hamilton at Winnipeg: 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

DP World Tour, The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich: 6:30 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour, The Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md.: 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour, The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.: 3 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions, The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa. (Taped): 10:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA, America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

PLL, Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Baltimore: 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

MIXED MARITAL ARTS

PFL 5 Main Card, Featherweights & Heavyweights, Atlanta: 8 p.m., ESPN

Bellator 282 Main Card, Gegard Mousasi vs. Johnny Eblen (Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn.: 9 p.m., SHO

MLB BASEBALL

NY Mets at Miami: 7 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Cleveland: 7 p.m., NESN

NHL HOCKEY

Stanley Cup Finals, Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 5: 8 p.m., ABC

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited, Team Fischer vs. Team Zerkle, San Diego: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Athletes Unlimited, Team O’Toole vs. Team Zerkle, San Diego: 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

TENNIS

Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

USATF, The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 2, Eugene, Ore.: 10 p.m., CNBC

WNBA BASKETBALL

New York at Atlanta: 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

Futures League

Pittsfield at Westfield: 6:30 p.m.

NECBL

Ocean State at North Adams: 6:30 p.m.