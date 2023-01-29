Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Loyola (Md.) at Colgate: 7 p.m., CBSSN
Virginia at Syracuse: 7 p.m., ESPN
NC Central at Norfolk St.: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Baylor at Texas: 9 p.m., ESPN
Iowa St. at Texas Tech: 9 p.m., ESPN2
Jackson St. at Southern U.: 9 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Penn St. at Maryland: 6 p.m., BTN
Tennessee at LSU: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Florida at Auburn: 7 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE GOLF
The Southwestern Invitational: First Round, North Ranch CC, Westlake, Calif.: 4:30 p.m., GOLF
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
Rutgers at Penn St.: 8 p.m., BTN
NBA BASKETBALL
LA Lakers at Brooklyn: 7:30 p.m., NBATV
Atlanta at Portland: 10 p.m., NBATV
NHL HOCKEY
St. Louis at Winnipeg: 8 p.m., NHLN
TENNIS
Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Ice Hockey
Housatonic Regional at Mount Everett: 8 p.m.
Alpine Skiing
Weeks 3 and 4 Meet, at Bousquet: 5:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Drury at Lenox: 7 p.m.
Taconic at Springfield Central: 7 p.m.
Pittsfield at Minnechaug: 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Mount Greylock at Smith Academy: 6:30 p.m.
Drury at Greenfield: 7 p.m.
Lee at Franklin Tech: 7 p.m.
Wahconah at Pittsfield: 7 p.m.
Monument Mountain at Hoosac Valley: 7 p.m.
Lenox at Pioneer Valley: 7 p.m.
Taconic at Agawam: 7 p.m.
Swimming
Springfield ICS at Wahconah: 4:30 p.m.