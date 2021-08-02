On the Air

Subject to change/blackout

Major League Baseball

Boston at Detroit: 7 p.m., NESN

Baltimore at NY Yankees: 7 p.m., MLBN

NBA

Summer League, Miami vs. LA Lakers, Sacramento, Calif.: 8 p.m., ESPN2

Summer League, San Antonio at Jazz White: 9 p.m., NBATV

Summer League, Golden State at Sacramento: 11 p.m., ESPN2

Scocer (Men's)

CONCACAF League, FC Santa Lucia vs. Metropolitan FA, Preliminary Round 1st Leg: 8 p.m., FS2

CONCACAF League, Dirangen FC vs. CD Marathon, Preliminary Round 1st Leg: 10 p.m., FS2

TBT Basketball

Team 23 vs. Boeheim's Army, Championship: 9 p.m., ESPN

Tennis

Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA, Early Rounds: 1 p.m., TENNIS

Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA, Early Rounds: 9 p.m., TENNIS

Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA, Early Rounds: 1 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS

