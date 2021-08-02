On the Air
Subject to change/blackout
Major League Baseball
Boston at Detroit: 7 p.m., NESN
Baltimore at NY Yankees: 7 p.m., MLBN
NBA
Summer League, Miami vs. LA Lakers, Sacramento, Calif.: 8 p.m., ESPN2
Summer League, San Antonio at Jazz White: 9 p.m., NBATV
Summer League, Golden State at Sacramento: 11 p.m., ESPN2
Scocer (Men's)
CONCACAF League, FC Santa Lucia vs. Metropolitan FA, Preliminary Round 1st Leg: 8 p.m., FS2
CONCACAF League, Dirangen FC vs. CD Marathon, Preliminary Round 1st Leg: 10 p.m., FS2
TBT Basketball
Team 23 vs. Boeheim's Army, Championship: 9 p.m., ESPN
Tennis
Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA, Early Rounds: 1 p.m., TENNIS
Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA, Early Rounds: 9 p.m., TENNIS
Washington D.C.-ATP & San Jose-WTA, Early Rounds: 1 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS