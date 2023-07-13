AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
• AFL: Brisbane at Melbourne: 5:30 a.m., FS2
• AFL: Fremantle at Collingwood: 11:30 p.m., FS2
• AFL: Port Adelaide at Carlton: 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1
• AFL: Essendon at Geelong: 5 a.m. (Saturday), FS2
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.: 5 p.m., USA
• NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, Colo.: 7 p.m., FS1
CYCLING
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, 86 miles, Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, France: 7:30 a.m., PEACOCK
• UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, 86 miles, Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, France (Taped): 2 a.m. (Saturday), USA
FISHING
• SFC: The Oak Bluffs Bluewater Classic — Day 2, Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.: 3 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
• DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, East Lothian, Scotland: 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Second Round, Firestone Championship South Course, • Akron, Ohio: 1:30 p.m., GOLF
DP World Tour/PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Second Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.: 4 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped): 7:30 p.m., GOLF
• American Century Championship: First Round, Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Lake Tahoe, Nev. (Taped): 9:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
• San Francisco at Pittsburgh: 7:05 p.m., APPLETV+
• LA Dodgers at NY Mets: 7:10 p.m., APPLETV+
• Boston at Chicago Cubs: 8 p.m., NESN
• Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Detroit at Seattle (10 p.m.): 9:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
• Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Washington, Las Vegas: 4:30 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia, Las Vegas: 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Boston vs. New York, Las Vegas: 6:30 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Dallas vs. Indiana, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., ESPN
• Summer League: Miami vs. Denver, Las Vegas: 8:30 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: San Antonio vs. Detroit, Las Vegas: 9 p.m., ESPN
• Summer League: Utah vs. Phoenix, Las Vegas: 10:30 p.m., NBATV
• Summer League: Memphis vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas: 11 p.m., ESPN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
• MLR: The Collegiate Rugby Shield Invitational, Herriman, Utah: 11 a.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
• CPL: Pacific FC at York United FC: 7:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London: 8 a.m., ESPN
• ATP: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London: 11 a.m., ESPN
WNBA BASKETBALL
• WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge: From Las Vegas: 4 p.m., ESPN