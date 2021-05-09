Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
BOWLING
PBA Playoffs, Quarterfinals, Milford, Conn. (taped): 8 p.m., FS1
MLB BASEBALL
Boston at Baltimore: 7 p.m., NESN
LA Angels at Houston: 8 p.m., ESPN
Texas at San Francisco OR Miami at Arizona: 11 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Washington at Atlanta: 7:30 p.m., NBATV
Utah at Golden State: 10 p.m., NBATV
NHL HOCKEY
N.Y. Islanders at Boston: 7 p.m., NESNPlus
Dallas at Chicago: 8 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Burnley at Fulham: 2:55 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds: 4 a.m., TENNIS
Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Softball
Pittsfield at Mount Everett: 4:30 p.m.
Lee at Mount Greylock: 5 p.m.
Track and Field
Monument Mountain at Wahconah: 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Pathfinder at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.