Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Elon at Wake Forest: 7 p.m., ACCN

Kent St. at UCF: 7:30 p.m., FS1

NC State vs. UConn: 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

Florida at Utah: 8 p.m., ESPN

Nebraska at Minnesota: 8 p.m., FOX

South Dakota at Missouri: 8 p.m., SECN

S. Utah at Arizona St.: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Wisconsin at Arkansas: 8 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, First Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland: 7:30 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.: 6 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS2

MILB BASEBALL

Norfolk at Worcester: 6:30 p.m., NESN

MLB BASEBALL

NY Yankees at Detroit: 1 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego (9:30 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

The French Cup: Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid, Third-Place Game, Toulouse, France: 12 p.m., CBSSN

The French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. AC Milan, Final, Toulouse, France: 3 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 12 p.m., ESPN

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 6 p.m., ESPN2

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN2

WNBA BASKETBALL

Phoenix at Connecticut: 7 p.m., PRIME VIDEO

Washington at Las Vegas: 10 p.m., PRIME VIDEO

DAILY CALENDAR

High School Golf

Mount Greylock at Lenox: 3:45 p.m.

Mount Everett at Monument Mountain: 4 p.m.