Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
W Series: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore: 4:40 a.m., ESPNEWS
Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore: 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.: 12 p.m., NBC
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevy Silverado 250, Playoffs — Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 12:30 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sparks 300, Playoffs — Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 4 p.m., USA
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.: 7 p.m., USA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Oklahoma at TCU: 12 p.m., ABC
Louisville at Boston College: 12 p.m., ACCN
Illinois at Wisconsin: 12 p.m., BTN
Navy at Air Force: 12 p.m., CBS
Georgia St. at Army: 12 p.m., CBSSN
Kentucky at Mississippi: 12 p.m., ESPN
Purdue at Minnesota: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Temple at Memphis: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Michigan at Iowa: 12 p.m., FOX
Kentucky at Mississippi: 12 p.m., SECN
Oregon St. at Utah: 2 p.m., PAC-12N
Wake Forest at Florida St.: 3:30 p.m., ABC
Virginia Tech at North Carolina: 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Rutgers at Ohio St.: 3:30 p.m., BTN
Alabama at Arkansas: 3:30 p.m., CBS
Fresno St. at UConn: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Northwestern at Penn St.: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Iowa St. at Kansas: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
Oklahoma St. at Baylor: 3:30 p.m., FOX
Michigan St. at Maryland: 3:30 p.m., FS1
Cent. Michigan at Toledo: 3:30 p.m., NFLN
Texas A&M at Mississippi St.: 4 p.m., SECN
California at Washington St.: 5:30 p.m., PAC-12N
LSU at Auburn: 7 p.m., ESPN
Cincinnati at Tulsa: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Virginia at Duke: 7:30 p.m., NESN
NC State at Clemson: 7:30 p.m., ABC
Indiana at Nebraska: 7:30 p.m., BTN
San Jose St. at Wyoming: 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
NC State at Clemson (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show): 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
West Virginia at Texas: 7:30 p.m., FS1
Georgia at Missouri: 7:30 p.m., SECN
Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh: 8 p.m., ACCN
Colorado at Arizona: 9:30 p.m., PAC-12N
UC Davis at Montana St.: 10:15 p.m., ESPNU
Arizona St. at Southern Cal: 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Stanford at Oregon: 11 p.m., FS1
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland: 7 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.: 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Champagne Stakes and Miss Grillo Stakes, Aqueduct Race Track, Queens, N.Y.: 4 p.m., NBC
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 6 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 286: Patricio Pitbull vs. Ádám Borics (Featherweights), Long Beach, Calif.: 10 p.m., SHO
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto (3 p.m.): 1 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Toronto: 3 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: Oakland at Seattle OR Boston at Toronto (3 p.m.): 4 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Atlanta OR Tampa Bay at Houston: 7 p.m., FOX
Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at San Diego (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Preseason: Memphis at Milwaukee: 8 p.m., NBATV
Preseason: Washington vs. Golden State, Saitama, Japan: 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBATV
NHL HOCKEY
Preseason: Pittsburgh at Buffalo: 1 p.m., NHLN
Preseason: Philadelphia at Boston: 1 p.m., ESPNPlus
Preseason: Detroit at Chicago: 8:30 p.m., NHLN
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
NRL: Newcastle vs. Parramatta, Grand Final, Sydney: 12:50 a.m. (Sunday), FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal: 7:30 a.m., USA
Serie A: Torino at Napoli: 9 a.m., CBSSN
Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace: 10 a.m., USA
Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham United: 12:30 p.m., USA
TENNIS
Tallinn-WTA Semifinal: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Semifinals: 9 a.m., TENNIS
Sunday
AUTO RACING
W Series: Round 6, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore: 4:40 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1: The Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore: 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped): 12:30 p.m., FS1
FIM MotoGP: The Thailand Grand Prix, Chang International Circuit, Isan, Thailand (Taped): 1:30 p.m., CNBC
NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: 2 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs — Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 2 p.m., NBC
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Indiana at Michigan: 4 p.m., BTN
Washington at UCLA: 7 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Syracuse at Wake Forest: 12 p.m., ACCN
Rutgers at Purdue: 12 p.m., BTN
Northwestern at Illinois: 2 p.m., BTN
Kentucky at LSU: 2 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Texas A&M at Georgia: 12 p.m., SECN
Penn at Dartmouth: 12:30 p.m., ESPNU
Georgia Tech at Louisville: 1 p.m., ESPN
Miami at NC State: 2 p.m., ACCN
Arkansas at Mississippi St.: 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Texas at Texas Tech: 3 p.m., ESPN
Washington St. at Stanford: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
Virginia at Duke: 4 p.m., ACCN
Missouri at South Carolina: 4 p.m., SECN
Iowa St. at Kansas St.: 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
Washington at California: 5 p.m., PAC-12N
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland: 6:30 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.: 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
The Prix De L’Arc De Triomphe: From Longchamp Racecourse, Paris: 9:30 a.m., FS2
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MiLB BASEBALL
Triple-A National Championship: TBD, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., MLBN
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto: 1:30 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Toronto: 1:30 p.m., NESN
NY Mets at Atlanta: 7 p.m., ESPN
NBA BASKETBALL
Preseason: Charlotte at Boston: 1 p.m., NBATV and NBCSB
Preseason: Utah vs. Toronto, Edmonton, Canada: 6 p.m., NBATV
Preseason: Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix: 10 p.m., NBATV
NFL FOOTBALL
Minnesota vs. New Orleans, London: 9:30 a.m., NFLN
Buffalo at Baltomore: 1 p.m., CBS
Chicago at NY Giants: 1 p.m., Fox
New England at Green Bay: 4:25 p.m., CBS
Arizona at Carolina: 4:05 p.m., FOX
Kansas City at Tampa Bay: 8:15 p.m., NBC
NHL HOCKEY
Preseason: Minnesota at Chicago: 7:30 p.m., NHLN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
NRL: Penrith vs. Parramatta, Grand Final, Sydney: 4:25 a.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United: 11:30 a.m., USA
MLS: LA FC at Portland: 3 p.m., ABC
MLS: Seattle at Kansas City: 5 p.m., FS1
Liga MX: Mazatlán at Santos Laguna: 7 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
Tallinn-WTA Singles Final: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP Singles Finals: 9:30 a.m., TENNIS
Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds: 10 p.m., TENNIS
High School Boys Soccer
McCann Tech at Hoosac Valley: 10 a.m.
South Hadley at Wahconah: 11 a.m.
Pittsfield at Mount Everett: 1 p.m.
Monument Mountain at Monson: 1 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Pittsfield at Wahconah: 2:30 p.m.
High School Volleyball
Mount Everett at Mount Anthony: 12:30 p.m.
College Football
Tufts at Williams: 1:30 p.m.
UMass at Eastern Michigan: 2 p.m.
College Soccer
Amherst at Williams women: Noon
Amherst at Williams men: 2 p.m.
Mass. Maritime at MCLA women: 1 p.m.
College Volleyball
MCLA at Skidmore: 11 a.m.
Bowdoin at Williams: 2 p.m.
College Field Hockey
Amherst at Williams: 11 a.m.
Sunday
College Soccer
MCLA men at Husson: 11 a.m.