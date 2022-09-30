Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUTO RACING

W Series: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore: 4:40 a.m., ESPNEWS

Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore: 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.: 12 p.m., NBC

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevy Silverado 250, Playoffs — Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 12:30 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sparks 300, Playoffs — Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 4 p.m., USA

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.: 7 p.m., USA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Oklahoma at TCU: 12 p.m., ABC

Louisville at Boston College: 12 p.m., ACCN

Illinois at Wisconsin: 12 p.m., BTN

Navy at Air Force: 12 p.m., CBS

Georgia St. at Army: 12 p.m., CBSSN

Kentucky at Mississippi: 12 p.m., ESPN

Purdue at Minnesota: 12 p.m., ESPN2

Temple at Memphis: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Michigan at Iowa: 12 p.m., FOX

Kentucky at Mississippi: 12 p.m., SECN

Oregon St. at Utah: 2 p.m., PAC-12N

Wake Forest at Florida St.: 3:30 p.m., ABC

Virginia Tech at North Carolina: 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Rutgers at Ohio St.: 3:30 p.m., BTN

Alabama at Arkansas: 3:30 p.m., CBS

Fresno St. at UConn: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Northwestern at Penn St.: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Iowa St. at Kansas: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

Oklahoma St. at Baylor: 3:30 p.m., FOX

Michigan St. at Maryland: 3:30 p.m., FS1

Cent. Michigan at Toledo: 3:30 p.m., NFLN

Texas A&M at Mississippi St.: 4 p.m., SECN

California at Washington St.: 5:30 p.m., PAC-12N

LSU at Auburn: 7 p.m., ESPN

Cincinnati at Tulsa: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Virginia at Duke: 7:30 p.m., NESN

NC State at Clemson: 7:30 p.m., ABC

Indiana at Nebraska: 7:30 p.m., BTN

San Jose St. at Wyoming: 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

NC State at Clemson (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show): 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

West Virginia at Texas: 7:30 p.m., FS1

Georgia at Missouri: 7:30 p.m., SECN

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh: 8 p.m., ACCN

Colorado at Arizona: 9:30 p.m., PAC-12N

UC Davis at Montana St.: 10:15 p.m., ESPNU

Arizona St. at Southern Cal: 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Stanford at Oregon: 11 p.m., FS1

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.: 8 a.m., FS1

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland: 7 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.: 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Champagne Stakes and Miss Grillo Stakes, Aqueduct Race Track, Queens, N.Y.: 4 p.m., NBC

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 6 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 286: Patricio Pitbull vs. Ádám Borics (Featherweights), Long Beach, Calif.: 10 p.m., SHO

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto (3 p.m.): 1 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Toronto: 3 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: Oakland at Seattle OR Boston at Toronto (3 p.m.): 4 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Atlanta OR Tampa Bay at Houston: 7 p.m., FOX

Regional Coverage: Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at San Diego (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Preseason: Memphis at Milwaukee: 8 p.m., NBATV

Preseason: Washington vs. Golden State, Saitama, Japan: 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBATV

NHL HOCKEY

Preseason: Pittsburgh at Buffalo: 1 p.m., NHLN

Preseason: Philadelphia at Boston: 1 p.m., ESPNPlus

Preseason: Detroit at Chicago: 8:30 p.m., NHLN

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

NRL: Newcastle vs. Parramatta, Grand Final, Sydney: 12:50 a.m. (Sunday), FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal: 7:30 a.m., USA

Serie A: Torino at Napoli: 9 a.m., CBSSN

Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace: 10 a.m., USA

Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham United: 12:30 p.m., USA

TENNIS

Tallinn-WTA Semifinal: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Semifinals: 9 a.m., TENNIS

Sunday

AUTO RACING

W Series: Round 6, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore: 4:40 a.m., ESPN2

Formula 1: The Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore: 7:55 a.m., ESPN2

NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped): 12:30 p.m., FS1

FIM MotoGP: The Thailand Grand Prix, Chang International Circuit, Isan, Thailand (Taped): 1:30 p.m., CNBC

NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: 2 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs — Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.: 2 p.m., NBC

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Indiana at Michigan: 4 p.m., BTN

Washington at UCLA: 7 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Syracuse at Wake Forest: 12 p.m., ACCN

Rutgers at Purdue: 12 p.m., BTN

Northwestern at Illinois: 2 p.m., BTN

Kentucky at LSU: 2 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Texas A&M at Georgia: 12 p.m., SECN

Penn at Dartmouth: 12:30 p.m., ESPNU

Georgia Tech at Louisville: 1 p.m., ESPN

Miami at NC State: 2 p.m., ACCN

Arkansas at Mississippi St.: 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Texas at Texas Tech: 3 p.m., ESPN

Washington St. at Stanford: 3 p.m., PAC-12N

Virginia at Duke: 4 p.m., ACCN

Missouri at South Carolina: 4 p.m., SECN

Iowa St. at Kansas St.: 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

Washington at California: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.: 8 a.m., FS1

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland: 6:30 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.: 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

The Prix De L’Arc De Triomphe: From Longchamp Racecourse, Paris: 9:30 a.m., FS2

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

MiLB BASEBALL

Triple-A National Championship: TBD, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., MLBN

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto: 1:30 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Toronto: 1:30 p.m., NESN

NY Mets at Atlanta: 7 p.m., ESPN

NBA BASKETBALL

Preseason: Charlotte at Boston: 1 p.m., NBATV and NBCSB

Preseason: Utah vs. Toronto, Edmonton, Canada: 6 p.m., NBATV

Preseason: Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix: 10 p.m., NBATV

NFL FOOTBALL

Minnesota vs. New Orleans, London: 9:30 a.m., NFLN

Buffalo at Baltomore: 1 p.m., CBS

Chicago at NY Giants: 1 p.m., Fox

New England at Green Bay: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Arizona at Carolina: 4:05 p.m., FOX

Kansas City at Tampa Bay: 8:15 p.m., NBC

NHL HOCKEY

Preseason: Minnesota at Chicago: 7:30 p.m., NHLN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

NRL: Penrith vs. Parramatta, Grand Final, Sydney: 4:25 a.m., FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United: 11:30 a.m., USA

MLS: LA FC at Portland: 3 p.m., ABC

MLS: Seattle at Kansas City: 5 p.m., FS1

Liga MX: Mazatlán at Santos Laguna: 7 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

Tallinn-WTA Singles Final: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP Singles Finals: 9:30 a.m., TENNIS

Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds: 10 p.m., TENNIS

High School Boys Soccer

McCann Tech at Hoosac Valley: 10 a.m.

South Hadley at Wahconah: 11 a.m.

Pittsfield at Mount Everett: 1 p.m.

Monument Mountain at Monson: 1 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Pittsfield at Wahconah: 2:30 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Mount Everett at Mount Anthony: 12:30 p.m.

College Football

Tufts at Williams: 1:30 p.m.

UMass at Eastern Michigan: 2 p.m.

College Soccer

Amherst at Williams women: Noon

Amherst at Williams men: 2 p.m.

Mass. Maritime at MCLA women: 1 p.m.

College Volleyball

MCLA at Skidmore: 11 a.m.

Bowdoin at Williams: 2 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Amherst at Williams: 11 a.m.

Sunday

College Soccer

MCLA men at Husson: 11 a.m.