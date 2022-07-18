Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

CYCLING

UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16, 111 miles, Carcassonne to Foix, France: 8 a.m., USA

MLB BASEBALL

All-Star Batting Practice: From Los Angeles: 5 p.m., MLBN

MLB All-Star Game: American League vs. National League, Los Angeles: 8 p.m., FOX

TBT BASKETBALL

Omaha Regional: Team Arkansas vs. Gutter Cats, Round of 16, Omaha, Neb.: 7 p.m., ESPN2

New Mexico Regional: TBD, Round of 32, Albuquerque, N.M.: 9 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds: 4:30 a.m., TENNIS

Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

World Championships: Day 5 — Evening Session, Eugene, Ore. (Taped): 11:35 p.m., USA

WNBA BASKETBALL

New York at Connecticut: 11:30 a.m., NBATV and NESN

Atlanta at Las Vegas: 10 p.m., NBATV

Indiana at Los Angeles: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

American Legion Baseball

Junior Playoffs, No. 3 Wilbraham at No. 1 Sheffield, in Lenox: 5:45 p.m.

Little League Baseball

12s Sectional, Pittsfield American at Rutland: 5:30 p.m.

11s Sectional Final, Pittsfield American at Longmeadow: 5:30 p.m.

Futures League

Pittsfield at New Britain: 6:35 p.m.

NECBL

North Adams at Vermont: 6:30 p.m.