CYCLING
UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16, 111 miles, Carcassonne to Foix, France: 8 a.m., USA
MLB BASEBALL
All-Star Batting Practice: From Los Angeles: 5 p.m., MLBN
MLB All-Star Game: American League vs. National League, Los Angeles: 8 p.m., FOX
TBT BASKETBALL
Omaha Regional: Team Arkansas vs. Gutter Cats, Round of 16, Omaha, Neb.: 7 p.m., ESPN2
New Mexico Regional: TBD, Round of 32, Albuquerque, N.M.: 9 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds: 4:30 a.m., TENNIS
Hamburg-ATP/WTA, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
World Championships: Day 5 — Evening Session, Eugene, Ore. (Taped): 11:35 p.m., USA
WNBA BASKETBALL
New York at Connecticut: 11:30 a.m., NBATV and NESN
Atlanta at Las Vegas: 10 p.m., NBATV
Indiana at Los Angeles: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
American Legion Baseball
Junior Playoffs, No. 3 Wilbraham at No. 1 Sheffield, in Lenox: 5:45 p.m.
Little League Baseball
12s Sectional, Pittsfield American at Rutland: 5:30 p.m.
11s Sectional Final, Pittsfield American at Longmeadow: 5:30 p.m.
Futures League
Pittsfield at New Britain: 6:35 p.m.
NECBL
North Adams at Vermont: 6:30 p.m.