Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
• Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Detroit OR Miami at Philadelphia: 1 p.m., MLBN
• Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Arizona OR Kansas City at San Francisco (Joined in Progress): 4 p.m., MLBN
• Milwaukee at NY Mets: 7 p.m., FS1
• Oakland at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
• Regional Coverage: LA Angels at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at Colorado (8:40 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN
NHL HOCKEY
• Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 1: 8 p.m., ABC
SOCCER (MEN’S)
• CPL: Cavalry FC at Valour FC: 8 p.m., FS2
SOFTBALL
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Eberle, San Diego: 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Eberle, San Diego: 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
MIAA State Baseball
• Division V Semifinal: Mount Greylock vs. Georgetown, at Westfield State: 4 p.m.
MIAA State Softball
• Division IV: Wahconah vs. Amesbury, at Westfield State: 5:30 p.m.
MIAA State Lacrosse
• Division IV Girls Quarterfinal: Mount Greylock at Manchester-Essex: 4:15 p.m.
Futures League
• Vermont at Pittsfield: 10:35 a.m.
NECBL
• North Adams at Keene: 6:30 p.m.
American Legion Baseball
• Aldenville at Sheffield Seniors, War Memorial Field, Lenox: 5:45 p.m.