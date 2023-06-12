Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
MLB BASEBALL
NY Yankees at NY Mets: 7 p.m., TBS
Colorado at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Diego (9:30 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN
NHL HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 5: 8 p.m., TNT, TRUTV
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.: 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.: 9 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
Atlanta at New York: 8 p.m., CBSSN
Seattle at Phoenix: 10 p.m., CBSSN
MIAA Baseball Tournament
D-III Final Four; No. 1 Taconic vs. No. 4 Oakmont, at Mackenzie Stadium in Holyoke: 7 p.m.
American Legion Baseball
Greenfield at North Adams juniors: 5:45 p.m.
Westfield at Sheffield juniors: 5:45 p.m.
Futures League Baseball
Pittsfield at Vermont: 6:35 p.m.
NECBL Baseball
Sanford at North Adams: 6:30 p.m.
Golf
Massachusetts Open, at TPC Boston: 8 a.m.