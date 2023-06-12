Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

MLB BASEBALL

NY Yankees at NY Mets: 7 p.m., TBS

Colorado at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN

Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Diego (9:30 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN

NHL HOCKEY

Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 5: 8 p.m., TNT, TRUTV

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.: 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.: 9 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

Atlanta at New York: 8 p.m., CBSSN

Seattle at Phoenix: 10 p.m., CBSSN

MIAA Baseball Tournament

D-III Final Four; No. 1 Taconic vs. No. 4 Oakmont, at Mackenzie Stadium in Holyoke: 7 p.m.

American Legion Baseball

Greenfield at North Adams juniors: 5:45 p.m.

Westfield at Sheffield juniors: 5:45 p.m.

Futures League Baseball

Pittsfield at Vermont: 6:35 p.m.

NECBL Baseball

Sanford at North Adams: 6:30 p.m.

Golf

Massachusetts Open, at TPC Boston: 8 a.m.