Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis: 12 p.m., FS1

NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis: 2 p.m., FOX

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta: 8 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Grand Canyon at UCLA: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga:2 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: Minnesota at NY Yankees OR Toronto at Baltimore (Game 1): 1 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Tampa Bay: 4 p.m., MLBN and NESN

Regional Coverage: Texas at Houston OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle (6:40 p.m.): 7 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at Kansas City (8:10 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.: 11 a.m., ESPN

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN2

High School Boys Soccer

Hoosac Valley at Pioneer Valley Christian: 4 p.m.

Easthampton at Mount Greylock: 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Mount Greylock at Monument Mountain: 1 p.m.

Local Golf

Greenock Country Club Championship: 8 a.m.