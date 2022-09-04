Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis: 12 p.m., FS1
NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis: 2 p.m., FOX
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech, Atlanta: 8 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Grand Canyon at UCLA: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga:2 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: Minnesota at NY Yankees OR Toronto at Baltimore (Game 1): 1 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Tampa Bay: 4 p.m., MLBN and NESN
Regional Coverage: Texas at Houston OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle (6:40 p.m.): 7 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at Kansas City (8:10 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.: 11 a.m., ESPN
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN2
High School Boys Soccer
Hoosac Valley at Pioneer Valley Christian: 4 p.m.
Easthampton at Mount Greylock: 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer
Mount Greylock at Monument Mountain: 1 p.m.
Local Golf
Greenock Country Club Championship: 8 a.m.