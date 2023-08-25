Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: Western at Geelong: 5 a.m., FS2

AFL: Melbourne at Sydney: 1 a.m. (Sunday), FS2

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands: 5:25 a.m., ESPN2

Formula 1: Qualifying, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands: 8:55 a.m., ESPN

NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.: 7:30 p.m., NBC

BIG3 BASKETBALL

BIG3 Celebrity Game: Team Webull vs. Team Price.com, Atlanta (Taped): 12 p.m., CBS

Playoffs: Enemies vs. Triplets, Championship, London: 1 p.m., CBS

BOXING

Top Rank Main Card: Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko (Heavyweights), Tulsa, Okla.: 10:30 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Navy vs. Notre Dame, Dublin: 2:30 p.m., NBC

North Alabama vs. Mercer, Montgomery, Ala.: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

UTEP at Jacksonville St.: 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

UMass at New Mexico St.: 7 p.m., ESPN

Ohio at San Diego St.: 7 p.m., FS1

SC State vs. Jackson St., Atlanta: 7:30 p.m., ABC

Hawaii at Vanderbilt: 7:30 p.m., SECN

San Jose St. at Southern Cal: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

FIU at Louisiana Tech: 9 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Creighton at Purdue: 3:30 p.m., BTN

Big 12/Big Ten Challenge: Wisconsin vs. TCU, Minneapolis: 5:30 p.m., BTN

Big 12/Big Ten Challenge: Baylor at Minnesota: 8 p.m., BTN

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

FIBA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. New Zealand, Group C, Manila, Philippines: 8:30 a.m., ESPN2

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y.: 8 a.m., FS1

SFC: The San Juan International Billfish Tournament - Day 3, Club Nautico de San Juan, Puerto Rico: 12 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic: 6:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta: 1 p.m., GOLF 

PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta: 3 p.m., CBS

PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.: 3 p.m., GOLF

USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Third Round, Waverley CC, Portland, Ore.: 5 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Third Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia: 7 p.m., GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho (Taped): 11 p.m., GOLF

GYMNASTICS

USGA: U.S. Championships, Men’s Events - Day 1, San Jose, Calif. (Taped): 10:30 a.m., CNBC

USGA: U.S. Championships, Women’s Events - Day 1, San Jose, Calif. (Taped): 4:30 p.m., CNBC

USGA: U.S. Championships, Men’s Events - Day 2, San Jose, Calif.: 7 p.m., CNBC

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

St. Frances (Md.) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.), Fort Lauderdale, Fla.: 12 p.m., ESPN

St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), Fort Lauderdale, Fla.: 4 p.m., ESPN2

St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), Ocean City, N.J.: 7 p.m., ESPN2

Mater Dei Catholic (Calif.) at Carlsbad (Calif.): 10 p.m., ESPN2

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 11:30 a.m., FS2

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1:30 p.m., FS1

Saratoga Live: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 3 p.m., FOX

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 6:30 p.m., FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Championship, Williamsport, Pa.: 12:30 p.m., ABC

Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Championship, Williamsport, Pa.: 3:30 p.m., ABC

MLB BASEBALL

Cleveland at Toronto: 3 p.m., MLBN

L.A. Dodgers at Boston: 4 p.m., NESN

Atlanta at San Francisco: 4 p.m., FS1

Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Philadelphia, Texas at Minnesota, Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh: 7 p.m., FOX

Cincinnati at Arizona (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN

NFL FOOTBALL

Preseason: Cleveland at Kansas City: 1 p.m., NFLN

Preseason: NY Jets at NY Giants: 6 p.m., NFLN

Preseason: LA Chargers at Denver: 9 p.m., NFLN

RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

NRL: Canberra at Brisbane: 10 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

SPFL Premiership: Rangers at Ross County: 7:30 a.m., CBSSN

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Bournemouth: 7:30 a.m., USA

Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal: 10 a.m., USA

Premier League: West Ham United at Brighton & Hove Albion: 12:30 p.m., NBC

Serie A: AS Roma at Hellas Verona: 2:45 p.m., CBSSN

CPL: Valour FC at HFX Wanderers FC: 3 p.m., FS2

Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna: 11 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

Cleveland-WTA Singles Final: 1 p.m., TENNIS

Winston-Salem-ATP Singles Final: 5 p.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

World Championships: Day 8, Budapest, Hungary: 1:30 p.m., CNBC

World Championships: Men’s Marathon, Budapest, Hungary: 1 a.m. (Sunday), CNBC

WNBA BASKETBALL

Las Vegas at Washington: 7 p.m., NBATV

Sunday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL — Greater Western Sydney at Carlton: 4 a.m., FS2

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: The Heineken Dutch Netherlands Grand Prix, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands: 8:55 a.m., ESPN

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.: 11:30 a.m., FS2

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Sprecher 150, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.: 1 p.m., FS1

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.: 2 p.m., USA

NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: 3:30 p.m., NBC

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 175, Playoffs - Round of 10, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.: 4 p.m., FS1

Pro Motocross Championship: The Ironman National, Crawfordsville, Ind. (Taped): 2 a.m. (Monday), CNBC

CFL FOOTBALL

Ottawa at Edmonton: 7 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

UNC-Greensboro at Maryland: 7 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Wisconsin at Duke: 12 p.m., ACCN

Arkansas at Notre Dame: 2 p.m., ACCN

CYCLING

UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 1, 9 miles, Barcelona, Spain (Taped): 8 a.m., CNBC

UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 2, 113 miles, Mataró to Barcelona, Spain: 10 a.m., CNBC

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y.: 8 a.m., FS1

GOLF

DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic: 6 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta: 12 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta: 1:30 p.m., CBS

PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.: 1:30 p.m., GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho: 4 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Final Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia: 7 p.m., GOLF

USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Final Round, Waverley CC, Portland, Ore. (Taped): 10 p.m., GOLF

GYMNASTICS

USGA: U.S. Championships, Men’s Events - Day 2, Tampa, Fla. (Taped): 12 p.m., NBC

USGA: U.S. Championships, Women’s Events - Day 2, Tampa, Fla.: 7 p.m., NBC

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) at St. Edward (Ohio): 1 p.m., ESPN

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 11 a.m., ESPN

Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.: 3 p.m., ABC

MLB BASEBALL

LA Angels at NY Mets: 12:05 p.m., PEACOCK

L.A. Dodgers at Boston: 1:30 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Boston OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay: 1:30 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Arizona OR Kansas City at Seattle (Joined in Progress): 4:30 p.m., MLBN

Atlanta at San Francisco: 7 p.m., ESPN 

Atlanta at San Francisco (KayRod Cast): 7 p.m., ESPN2

NFL FOOTBALL

Preseason: Houston at New Orleans: 8 p.m., FOX

RODEO

PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Austin, Texas (Taped): 12 p.m., CBS

PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Austin, Texas: 3 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Manchester City at Sheffield United: 9 a.m., USA

Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United: 11:30 a.m., USA

MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle: 4:30 p.m., FOX

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited: Team Denham vs. Team Flippen, Rosemont, Ill.: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

TRACK AND FIELD

World Championships: Men’s Marathon, Budapest, Hungary (Taped): 12 p.m., CNBC

World Championships: Final Day, Budapest, Hungary: 1 p.m., NBC

World Championships: Final Day, Budapest, Hungary: 2:30 p.m., CNBC

WNBA BASKETBALL

Los Angeles at Connecticut: 1 p.m., CBSSN

Atlanta at Indiana: 4 p.m., NBATV

Dallas at Phoenix: 6 p.m., NBATV

Saturday

College Football

UMass at New Mexico State: 7 p.m., ESPN