Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Western at Geelong: 5 a.m., FS2
AFL: Melbourne at Sydney: 1 a.m. (Sunday), FS2
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands: 5:25 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1: Qualifying, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands: 8:55 a.m., ESPN
NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.: 7:30 p.m., NBC
BIG3 BASKETBALL
BIG3 Celebrity Game: Team Webull vs. Team Price.com, Atlanta (Taped): 12 p.m., CBS
Playoffs: Enemies vs. Triplets, Championship, London: 1 p.m., CBS
BOXING
Top Rank Main Card: Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko (Heavyweights), Tulsa, Okla.: 10:30 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Navy vs. Notre Dame, Dublin: 2:30 p.m., NBC
North Alabama vs. Mercer, Montgomery, Ala.: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
UTEP at Jacksonville St.: 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
UMass at New Mexico St.: 7 p.m., ESPN
Ohio at San Diego St.: 7 p.m., FS1
SC State vs. Jackson St., Atlanta: 7:30 p.m., ABC
Hawaii at Vanderbilt: 7:30 p.m., SECN
San Jose St. at Southern Cal: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
FIU at Louisiana Tech: 9 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Creighton at Purdue: 3:30 p.m., BTN
Big 12/Big Ten Challenge: Wisconsin vs. TCU, Minneapolis: 5:30 p.m., BTN
Big 12/Big Ten Challenge: Baylor at Minnesota: 8 p.m., BTN
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
FIBA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. New Zealand, Group C, Manila, Philippines: 8:30 a.m., ESPN2
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y.: 8 a.m., FS1
SFC: The San Juan International Billfish Tournament - Day 3, Club Nautico de San Juan, Puerto Rico: 12 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic: 6:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta: 3 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.: 3 p.m., GOLF
USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Third Round, Waverley CC, Portland, Ore.: 5 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Third Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia: 7 p.m., GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho (Taped): 11 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
USGA: U.S. Championships, Men’s Events - Day 1, San Jose, Calif. (Taped): 10:30 a.m., CNBC
USGA: U.S. Championships, Women’s Events - Day 1, San Jose, Calif. (Taped): 4:30 p.m., CNBC
USGA: U.S. Championships, Men’s Events - Day 2, San Jose, Calif.: 7 p.m., CNBC
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
St. Frances (Md.) vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.), Fort Lauderdale, Fla.: 12 p.m., ESPN
St. John Bosco (Calif.) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), Fort Lauderdale, Fla.: 4 p.m., ESPN2
St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), Ocean City, N.J.: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Mater Dei Catholic (Calif.) at Carlsbad (Calif.): 10 p.m., ESPN2
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 11:30 a.m., FS2
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1:30 p.m., FS1
Saratoga Live: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 3 p.m., FOX
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 6:30 p.m., FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Championship, Williamsport, Pa.: 12:30 p.m., ABC
Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Championship, Williamsport, Pa.: 3:30 p.m., ABC
MLB BASEBALL
Cleveland at Toronto: 3 p.m., MLBN
L.A. Dodgers at Boston: 4 p.m., NESN
Atlanta at San Francisco: 4 p.m., FS1
Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Philadelphia, Texas at Minnesota, Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh: 7 p.m., FOX
Cincinnati at Arizona (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN
NFL FOOTBALL
Preseason: Cleveland at Kansas City: 1 p.m., NFLN
Preseason: NY Jets at NY Giants: 6 p.m., NFLN
Preseason: LA Chargers at Denver: 9 p.m., NFLN
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
NRL: Canberra at Brisbane: 10 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
SPFL Premiership: Rangers at Ross County: 7:30 a.m., CBSSN
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Bournemouth: 7:30 a.m., USA
Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal: 10 a.m., USA
Premier League: West Ham United at Brighton & Hove Albion: 12:30 p.m., NBC
Serie A: AS Roma at Hellas Verona: 2:45 p.m., CBSSN
CPL: Valour FC at HFX Wanderers FC: 3 p.m., FS2
Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna: 11 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
Cleveland-WTA Singles Final: 1 p.m., TENNIS
Winston-Salem-ATP Singles Final: 5 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
World Championships: Day 8, Budapest, Hungary: 1:30 p.m., CNBC
World Championships: Men’s Marathon, Budapest, Hungary: 1 a.m. (Sunday), CNBC
WNBA BASKETBALL
Las Vegas at Washington: 7 p.m., NBATV
_____
Sunday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL — Greater Western Sydney at Carlton: 4 a.m., FS2
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The Heineken Dutch Netherlands Grand Prix, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands: 8:55 a.m., ESPN
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.: 11:30 a.m., FS2
NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Sprecher 150, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.: 1 p.m., FS1
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.: 2 p.m., USA
NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: 3:30 p.m., NBC
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 175, Playoffs - Round of 10, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.: 4 p.m., FS1
Pro Motocross Championship: The Ironman National, Crawfordsville, Ind. (Taped): 2 a.m. (Monday), CNBC
CFL FOOTBALL
Ottawa at Edmonton: 7 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
UNC-Greensboro at Maryland: 7 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Wisconsin at Duke: 12 p.m., ACCN
Arkansas at Notre Dame: 2 p.m., ACCN
CYCLING
UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 1, 9 miles, Barcelona, Spain (Taped): 8 a.m., CNBC
UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 2, 113 miles, Mataró to Barcelona, Spain: 10 a.m., CNBC
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 Minn Kota Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Clayton, N.Y.: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
DP World Tour: The D+D Real Czech Masters, Final Round, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic: 6 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta: 12 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta: 1:30 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.: 1:30 p.m., GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho: 4 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Final Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia: 7 p.m., GOLF
USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Final Round, Waverley CC, Portland, Ore. (Taped): 10 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
USGA: U.S. Championships, Men’s Events - Day 2, Tampa, Fla. (Taped): 12 p.m., NBC
USGA: U.S. Championships, Women’s Events - Day 2, Tampa, Fla.: 7 p.m., NBC
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) at St. Edward (Ohio): 1 p.m., ESPN
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 1 p.m., FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 11 a.m., ESPN
Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.: 3 p.m., ABC
MLB BASEBALL
LA Angels at NY Mets: 12:05 p.m., PEACOCK
L.A. Dodgers at Boston: 1:30 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Boston OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay: 1:30 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Arizona OR Kansas City at Seattle (Joined in Progress): 4:30 p.m., MLBN
Atlanta at San Francisco: 7 p.m., ESPN
Atlanta at San Francisco (KayRod Cast): 7 p.m., ESPN2
NFL FOOTBALL
Preseason: Houston at New Orleans: 8 p.m., FOX
RODEO
PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Austin, Texas (Taped): 12 p.m., CBS
PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Austin, Texas: 3 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Manchester City at Sheffield United: 9 a.m., USA
Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United: 11:30 a.m., USA
MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle: 4:30 p.m., FOX
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Denham vs. Team Flippen, Rosemont, Ill.: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
TRACK AND FIELD
World Championships: Men’s Marathon, Budapest, Hungary (Taped): 12 p.m., CNBC
World Championships: Final Day, Budapest, Hungary: 1 p.m., NBC
World Championships: Final Day, Budapest, Hungary: 2:30 p.m., CNBC
WNBA BASKETBALL
Los Angeles at Connecticut: 1 p.m., CBSSN
Atlanta at Indiana: 4 p.m., NBATV
Dallas at Phoenix: 6 p.m., NBATV
