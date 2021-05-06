Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: St. Kilda at Gold Coast: 12 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

AFL: Adelaide at Port Adelaide: 5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS2

AUTO RACING

Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya: 5:25 a.m., ESPN2

Formula One: Practice, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya: 8:55 a.m., ESPNU

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The LiftKits4Less.com 200: 7:30 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Florida St. at Notre Dame: 6 p.m., ACCN

Southern Cal at Oregon St.: 7 p.m., PAC-12N

LSU at Auburn: 8 p.m., SECN

Texas at TCU: 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

NCAA Tournament: TCU vs. UCLA, First Round.: 10 a.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: Loyola Marymount vs. LSU, First Round: 11 a.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: Cal Poly vs. Southern Cal, First Round: 12 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Florida St., First Round: 1 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: TBD (4 matches): 2 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Robert Morris at Syracuse: 4 p.m., ACCN

Patriot League Tournament: Colgate at Lehigh, Semifinal: 4 p.m., CBSSN

Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) vs. Army, Semifinal, Bethlehem, Pa.: 7 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Northwestern at Purdue: 5:30 p.m., BTN

Georgia at Mississippi St.: 6 p.m., SECN

Auburn at LSU: 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Arizona at Oregon: 7 p.m., ESPN2

Michigan at Minnesota: 8 p.m., BTN

Stanford at UCLA: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

CURLING (WOMEN’S)

World Championship: U.S. vs. Russia: 11 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Canary Islands Championship, Second Round: 9 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round: 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round: 2 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round: 11:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 258: Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis: 9 p.m., SHO

MLB BASEBALL

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs: 2 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Baltimore: 7 p.m., NESN

Washington at NY Yankees OR Philadelphia at Atlanta: 7 p.m., MLBN

LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR Tampa Bay at Oakland: 10 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Boston at Chicago: 7:45 p.m., ESPN/NBCSB

LA Lakers at Portland: 10:05 p.m., ESPN

NHL HOCKEY

Philadelphia at Washington: 7 p.m., NHLN

RUGBY

NRL: Sydney at Parramatta: 6 a.m., FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City: 2:55 p.m., NBCSN

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

South Division: Sea Lions vs. Blues, Houston: 9:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

Madrid-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Quarterfinals: 7 a.m., TENNIS

High School Baseball

Taconic at Monument Mountain: 4 p.m.

Mount Everett at Lee: 4:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Taconic at Pittsfield: 4 p.m.

Mount Everett at Monument Mountain: 4 p.m.

Hopkins Academy at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.

Lee at Lenox: 4:30 p.m.

High School Boys Lacrosse

Central at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.