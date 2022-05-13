Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership: Essendon at Sydney: 5:30 a.m., FS1

AFL Premiership: Carlton at Greater Western Sydney: 1 a.m. (Sunday), FS1

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 12 p.m., FS1

NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 2 p.m., FS1

NTT IndyCar Series: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis: 3:30 p.m., NBC

NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 5 p.m., FS2

Formula E World Championship: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 8, Berlin (Taped): 6 p.m., CBSSN

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Heart Of America 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 8 p.m., FS1

NRHA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped): 10:30 p.m., FS1

BOXING

WBC Championship Main Card: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Carlos Castano (Light-Middleweights), Carson, Calif.: 9 p.m., SHO

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Kentucky at South Carolina: 12 p.m., SECN

Louisville at Virginia Tech: 1 p.m., ACCN

Mississippi at LSU: 3 p.m., SECN

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame: 4 p.m., ACCN

Minnesota at Indiana: 4 p.m., BTN

Miami at Florida St.: 7 p.m., ACCN

Oregon St. at Arizona (Joined in Progress): 9:30 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

NCAA Tournament: Boston U. at Princeton, First Round: 12 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: Richmond at Penn, First Round: 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: Saint Joseph’s at Yale, First Round: 5 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: Virginia at Brown, First Round: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE RUGBY

The Division IA Women’s and Men’s National Championships: From Kennesaw, Ga.: 2 p.m., CNBC

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tulsa, Okla.: 11 a.m., ESPN2

Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 1, Rosemont, Ill.: 12 p.m., FS2

Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, East Lansing, Mich.: 1 p.m., BTN

Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Denton, Texas: 1 p.m., CBSSN

Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pittsburgh: 1 p.m., ESPN

Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 2, Rosemont, Ill. (If Necessary): 2:30 p.m., FS2

Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City: 3 p.m., ESPN2

Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gainesville, Fla.: 5 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Pac-12 Championships: Men’s Hammer Throw, Eugene, Ore.: 4:45 p.m., PAC-12N

Southeastern Outdoor Track And Field Championships: From Oxford, Miss.: 6 p.m., SECN

Pac-12 Championships: Men’s and Women’s Steeplechase, Eugene, Ore.: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Third Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium: 7:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas: 3 p.m., CBS

PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Third Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.: 3 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.: 5 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4:30 p.m., FS2

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 9 p.m., FS2

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Austria, Group B, Tampere, Finland: 5 a.m., NHLN

World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Italy, Group A, Helsinki: 9 a.m., NHLN

World Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Finland, Group B, Tampere, Finland: 1 p.m., NHLN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 7:30 p.m., ESPN

UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas: 10 p.m., ESPN2

MLB BASEBALL

San Diego at Atlanta: 4 p.m., FS1

Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Chicago White Sox OR Boston at Texas: 7 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Texas: 7 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Chicago Cubs at Arizona (8 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN

NHL HOCKEY

Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 7: 4:30 p.m., ESPN and NESN

Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 7: 7 p.m., TNT

Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 7: 10 p.m., ESPN

RODEO

PBR: World Finals, Round 2, Fort Worth, Texas: 8 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

MLR: Dallas at Toronto: 7 p.m., FS2

SAILING

SailGP: The Bermuda Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, Hamilton, Bermuda (Taped): 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

SPFL: Motherwell at Celtic: 7:15 a.m., CBSSN

Bundesliga: Rb Leipzig at Dsc Arminia Bielefeld: 9 a.m., ESPN

TENNIS

Rome-WTA/ATP Singles and Doubles Semifinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF: Diamond League, Doha, Qatar (Taped): 10 a.m., CNBC

USFL FOOTBALL

New Orleans vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.: 3 p.m., FOX

WNBA BASKETBALL

Phoenix at Seattle: 3 p.m., ABC

Chicago at Minnesota: 8 p.m., NBATV

Sunday

AUTO RACING

NRHA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped): 12:30 p.m., FS1

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Lexus Grand Prix, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio: 2 p.m., USA

NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 3 p.m., FS1

MotoGP: The France Grand Prix, Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans, France (Taped): 4 p.m., CNBC

NRHA: The Virginia NHRA Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped): 6:30 p.m., FS1

Formula E World Championship: The Berlin E-Prix, Berlin (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN

FIM Motocross: The MX2, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped): 11 p.m., CBSSN

FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped): 12 a.m. (Monday), CBSSN

BOWLING

PBA Playoffs: Final, Lake Wales, Fla.: 2 p.m., FOX

PWBA: The Rockford Open Finals, Rockford, Ill.: 6 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame: 12 p.m., ACCN

Miami at Florida St.: 12 p.m., ESPN2

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M: 1 p.m., SECN

Clemson at Virginia: 3 p.m., ACCN

Nebraska at Illinois: 3 p.m., ESPN2

Alabama at Auburn: 4 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

NCAA Tournament: Vermont at Maryland, First Round: 12 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. at Cornell, First Round: 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: Harvard at Rutgers, First Round: 5 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Tournament: Delaware at Georgetown, First Round: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE ROWING

Pac-12 Championships: First Part, Lowell, Ore.: 12 p.m., PAC-12N

Pac-12 Championships: Second Part, Lowell, Ore.: 12:50 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE RUGBY

The Division IA Women’s and Men’s National Championships: From Kennesaw, Ga.: 2 p.m., CNBC

The Division IA Women’s and Men’s National Championships: From Kennesaw, Ga.: 4 p.m., NBC

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

NCAA Selection Show: 7 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Atlantic Coast Outdoor Track & Field Championship: Day 3, Durham, N.C. (Taped): 8 a.m., ACCN

Pac-12 Championships: Finals, Eugene, Ore.: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Final Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium: 7:30 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.: 12 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.: 1 p.m., CBS

PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas: 3 p.m., CBS

PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.: 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

World Championship Group Stage: Italy vs. Canada, Group A, Helsinki: 5 a.m., NHLN

World Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. U.S., Group B, Tampere, Finland: 9 a.m., NHLN

World Championship Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Sweden, Group B, Tampere, Finland: 1 p.m., NHLN

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at NY Mets: 1:30 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Texas: 2:30 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Chicago Cubs at Arizona: 4:30 p.m., MLBN

San Francisco at St. Louis: 7 p.m., ESPN

NBA BASKETBALL

Conference Semifinal: TBD (If Necessary): 3:30 p.m., ABC

RODEO

PBR: World Finals, Round 3, Fort Worth, Texas: 3 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

MLR: Los Angeles at San Diego: 9:30 p.m., FS1

SAILING

SailGP: The Bermuda Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, Hamilton, Bermuda (Taped): 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur: 7 a.m., USA

Serie A: Genoa at Napoli: 9 a.m., CBSSN

Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United: 9 a.m., USA

Premier League: Brentford at Everton: 11:30 a.m., USA

Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan: 12 p.m., CBSSN

MLS: New England at Atlanta United FC: 1:30 p.m., ESPN

MLS: Minnesota United FC at Seattle FC: 4 p.m., ESPN

USL Championship: Tampa Bay at Phoenix FC: 9 p.m., ESPN2

SWIMMING

USAS: The U.S. National Championships, From Richmond, Va.: 3 p.m., NBC

TENNIS

Rome-WTA/ATP Singles and Doubles Finals: 7 a.m., TENNIS

USFL FOOTBALL

Birmingham vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala.: 12 p.m., NBC

Pittsburgh vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.: 4 p.m., FOX

Saturday

High School Baseball

Pope Francis at Taconic: 11 a.m.

Monument Mountain at Lenox: 3 p.m.

Lee at Hopkins: 1 p.m.

High School Lacrosse

Wahconah girls at Mt. Anthony: 12 p.m.

Mount Greylock girls at Lee: 1 p.m.

High School Softball

Lenox at Westfield Tech: 11 a.m.

Hoosac Valley at Hopkins Academy: 12:45 p.m.

Mohawk at Mount Greylock: 1 p.m.

Taconic at Wahconah: 6 p.m.

Track and Field

Berkshire County Individuals, at Williams College: 1 p.m.

Sunday

Baseball

Northampton at Taconic: 1 p.m.

Softball

Taconic at Mount Greylock 1 p.m.

Lacrosse

Belchertown at Wahconah: 3 p.m.