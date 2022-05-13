Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership: Essendon at Sydney: 5:30 a.m., FS1
AFL Premiership: Carlton at Greater Western Sydney: 1 a.m. (Sunday), FS1
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 12 p.m., FS1
NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 2 p.m., FS1
NTT IndyCar Series: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis: 3:30 p.m., NBC
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 5 p.m., FS2
Formula E World Championship: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 8, Berlin (Taped): 6 p.m., CBSSN
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Heart Of America 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 8 p.m., FS1
NRHA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped): 10:30 p.m., FS1
BOXING
WBC Championship Main Card: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Carlos Castano (Light-Middleweights), Carson, Calif.: 9 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Kentucky at South Carolina: 12 p.m., SECN
Louisville at Virginia Tech: 1 p.m., ACCN
Mississippi at LSU: 3 p.m., SECN
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame: 4 p.m., ACCN
Minnesota at Indiana: 4 p.m., BTN
Miami at Florida St.: 7 p.m., ACCN
Oregon St. at Arizona (Joined in Progress): 9:30 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
NCAA Tournament: Boston U. at Princeton, First Round: 12 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Richmond at Penn, First Round: 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Saint Joseph’s at Yale, First Round: 5 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Virginia at Brown, First Round: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE RUGBY
The Division IA Women’s and Men’s National Championships: From Kennesaw, Ga.: 2 p.m., CNBC
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tulsa, Okla.: 11 a.m., ESPN2
Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 1, Rosemont, Ill.: 12 p.m., FS2
Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, East Lansing, Mich.: 1 p.m., BTN
Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Denton, Texas: 1 p.m., CBSSN
Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Pittsburgh: 1 p.m., ESPN
Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship Game 2, Rosemont, Ill. (If Necessary): 2:30 p.m., FS2
Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City: 3 p.m., ESPN2
Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gainesville, Fla.: 5 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Pac-12 Championships: Men’s Hammer Throw, Eugene, Ore.: 4:45 p.m., PAC-12N
Southeastern Outdoor Track And Field Championships: From Oxford, Miss.: 6 p.m., SECN
Pac-12 Championships: Men’s and Women’s Steeplechase, Eugene, Ore.: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Third Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium: 7:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas: 3 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Third Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.: 3 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Third Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.: 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4:30 p.m., FS2
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 9 p.m., FS2
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
World Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Austria, Group B, Tampere, Finland: 5 a.m., NHLN
World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Italy, Group A, Helsinki: 9 a.m., NHLN
World Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Finland, Group B, Tampere, Finland: 1 p.m., NHLN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 7:30 p.m., ESPN
UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic (Light-Heavyweights), Las Vegas: 10 p.m., ESPN2
MLB BASEBALL
San Diego at Atlanta: 4 p.m., FS1
Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Chicago White Sox OR Boston at Texas: 7 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Texas: 7 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Chicago Cubs at Arizona (8 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN
NHL HOCKEY
Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 7: 4:30 p.m., ESPN and NESN
Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 7: 7 p.m., TNT
Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 7: 10 p.m., ESPN
RODEO
PBR: World Finals, Round 2, Fort Worth, Texas: 8 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
MLR: Dallas at Toronto: 7 p.m., FS2
SAILING
SailGP: The Bermuda Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, Hamilton, Bermuda (Taped): 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
SPFL: Motherwell at Celtic: 7:15 a.m., CBSSN
Bundesliga: Rb Leipzig at Dsc Arminia Bielefeld: 9 a.m., ESPN
TENNIS
Rome-WTA/ATP Singles and Doubles Semifinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF: Diamond League, Doha, Qatar (Taped): 10 a.m., CNBC
USFL FOOTBALL
New Orleans vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.: 3 p.m., FOX
WNBA BASKETBALL
Phoenix at Seattle: 3 p.m., ABC
Chicago at Minnesota: 8 p.m., NBATV
Sunday
AUTO RACING
NRHA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped): 12:30 p.m., FS1
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Lexus Grand Prix, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio: 2 p.m., USA
NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.: 3 p.m., FS1
MotoGP: The France Grand Prix, Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans, France (Taped): 4 p.m., CNBC
NRHA: The Virginia NHRA Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped): 6:30 p.m., FS1
Formula E World Championship: The Berlin E-Prix, Berlin (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
FIM Motocross: The MX2, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped): 11 p.m., CBSSN
FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Riola Sardo, Italy (Taped): 12 a.m. (Monday), CBSSN
BOWLING
PBA Playoffs: Final, Lake Wales, Fla.: 2 p.m., FOX
PWBA: The Rockford Open Finals, Rockford, Ill.: 6 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame: 12 p.m., ACCN
Miami at Florida St.: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M: 1 p.m., SECN
Clemson at Virginia: 3 p.m., ACCN
Nebraska at Illinois: 3 p.m., ESPN2
Alabama at Auburn: 4 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
NCAA Tournament: Vermont at Maryland, First Round: 12 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. at Cornell, First Round: 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Harvard at Rutgers, First Round: 5 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Tournament: Delaware at Georgetown, First Round: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE ROWING
Pac-12 Championships: First Part, Lowell, Ore.: 12 p.m., PAC-12N
Pac-12 Championships: Second Part, Lowell, Ore.: 12:50 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE RUGBY
The Division IA Women’s and Men’s National Championships: From Kennesaw, Ga.: 4 p.m., NBC
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NCAA Selection Show: 7 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Atlantic Coast Outdoor Track & Field Championship: Day 3, Durham, N.C. (Taped): 8 a.m., ACCN
Pac-12 Championships: Finals, Eugene, Ore.: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Final Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Antwerp, Belgium: 7:30 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.: 12 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Final Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.: 1 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas: 3 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Final Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.: 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
World Championship Group Stage: Italy vs. Canada, Group A, Helsinki: 5 a.m., NHLN
World Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. U.S., Group B, Tampere, Finland: 9 a.m., NHLN
World Championship Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Sweden, Group B, Tampere, Finland: 1 p.m., NHLN
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at NY Mets: 1:30 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Texas: 2:30 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Chicago Cubs at Arizona: 4:30 p.m., MLBN
San Francisco at St. Louis: 7 p.m., ESPN
NBA BASKETBALL
Conference Semifinal: TBD (If Necessary): 3:30 p.m., ABC
RODEO
PBR: World Finals, Round 3, Fort Worth, Texas: 3 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
MLR: Los Angeles at San Diego: 9:30 p.m., FS1
SAILING
SailGP: The Bermuda Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, Hamilton, Bermuda (Taped): 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur: 7 a.m., USA
Serie A: Genoa at Napoli: 9 a.m., CBSSN
Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United: 9 a.m., USA
Premier League: Brentford at Everton: 11:30 a.m., USA
Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan: 12 p.m., CBSSN
MLS: New England at Atlanta United FC: 1:30 p.m., ESPN
MLS: Minnesota United FC at Seattle FC: 4 p.m., ESPN
USL Championship: Tampa Bay at Phoenix FC: 9 p.m., ESPN2
SWIMMING
USAS: The U.S. National Championships, From Richmond, Va.: 3 p.m., NBC
TENNIS
Rome-WTA/ATP Singles and Doubles Finals: 7 a.m., TENNIS
USFL FOOTBALL
Birmingham vs. Philadelphia, Birmingham, Ala.: 12 p.m., NBC
Pittsburgh vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.: 4 p.m., FOX
High School Baseball
Pope Francis at Taconic: 11 a.m.
Monument Mountain at Lenox: 3 p.m.
Lee at Hopkins: 1 p.m.
High School Lacrosse
Wahconah girls at Mt. Anthony: 12 p.m.
Mount Greylock girls at Lee: 1 p.m.
High School Softball
Lenox at Westfield Tech: 11 a.m.
Hoosac Valley at Hopkins Academy: 12:45 p.m.
Mohawk at Mount Greylock: 1 p.m.
Taconic at Wahconah: 6 p.m.
Track and Field
Berkshire County Individuals, at Williams College: 1 p.m.
Baseball
Northampton at Taconic: 1 p.m.
Softball
Taconic at Mount Greylock 1 p.m.
Lacrosse
Belchertown at Wahconah: 3 p.m.