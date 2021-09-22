Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Marshall at Appalachian St.: 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Alcorn St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Louisville at Syracuse: 6 p.m., ACCN

Michigan at Rutgers: 6 p.m., BTN

Arkansas at Texas A&M: 7 p.m., SECN

Pittsburgh at Florida St.: 8 p.m., ACCN

Iowa at Indiana: 8 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Arizona at Arizona St.: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

FUTSAL

FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Round of 16, Vilnius, Lithuania: 10:30 a.m., FS2

GOLF

The Ryder Cup: Opening Ceremony, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.: 5 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 2 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (Game 1): 1 p.m., MLBN

San Francisco at San Diego OR Atlanta at Arizona (Joined in Progress): 4 p.m., MLBN

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia OR Washington at Cincinnati (Joined in Progress): 7 p.m., MLBN

Houston at LA Angels: 10 p.m., MLBN

NFL FOOTBALL

Carolina at Houston: 8:20 p.m., NFLN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

CONCACAF League: FC Santa Lucia vs. Deportivo Saprissa, Round of 16 1st Leg, Guatemala City: 8 p.m., FS2

CONCACAF League: CD Universitario vs. FC Motagua, Round of 16 1st Leg, La Chorrera, Panama: 10 p.m., FS2

SWIMMING

ISL: Match 9, Naples, Italy: 2 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Early Rounds: 4 p.m., TENNIS

TRIATHLON

Super League: Championship Series, London (Taped): 7 p.m., CBSSN

WNBA BASKETBALL

Playoff: Dallas at Chicago, First Round, Single Elimination: 8 p.m., ESPN2

Playoff: New York at Phoenix, First Round, Single Elimination: 10 p.m., ESPN2

Volleyball

Wahconah at Pioneer Valley: 6:30 p.m.

Central at Monument Mountain: 4:30 p.m.

Holyoke at Taconic: 6 p.m.

Easthampton at Mount Greylock: 6 p.m.

Lenox at Chicopee: 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Westfield at Monument Mountain: 4:30 p.m.

Pope Francis at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.

Mount Greylock at Mahar: 5 p.m.

Mount Greylock at Agawam: 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Monson at Monument Mountain: 4 p.m.

Hampden Charter at Drury: 4 p.m.

Taconic at Hopkins: 4:30 p.m.

Mount Everett at Pioneer: 4:30 p.m.

Hoosac Valley at Ware: 5 p.m.

Southwick at Lenox: 5:30 p.m.

Golf

Monument Mountain at Wahconah: 3:30 p.m.

Mount Everett at Hoosac Valley: 3:30 p.m.