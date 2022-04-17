Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Zamalek vs. Petro de Luanda: 8 a.m., NBATV
Petro de Luanda vs. Espoir Fukash: 1:30 p.m.. NBATV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Arizona at Creighton: 7 p.m., FS1
Gonzaga at Oregon St.: 8:30 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Texas A&M at Tennessee: 7 p.m., SECN
GOLF
PGA Professional Championship: Second Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas: 3 p.m., GOLF
MARATHON
The Boston Marathon: From Boston: 8:30 a.m., USA
MLB BASEBALL
Minnesota at Boston: 11 a.m., MLBN and NESN
Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Diego (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 2: 7:30 p.m., TNT
Western Conference First Round: Utah at Dallas, Game 2: 8:30 p.m., NBATV
Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, Game 2: 10 p.m., TNT
NHL HOCKEY
Washington at Colorado: 9 p.m., NHLN
TENNIS
Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds:5 a.m., TENNIS
Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
High School Softball
Pittsfield at Mount Greylock: 1 p.m.
Taconic at Agawam: 3:30 p.m.
Mount Everett at Hoosac Valley: 4 p.m.
Drury at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.
High School Baseball
Smith Academy at McCann Tech: 1 p.m.
Pittsfield at St. John Paul: 4 p.m.
Mount Everett at Monument Mountain: 3 p.m.
Mount Greylock at Drury: 4 p.m.
High School Tennis
Lenox at Mount Greylock: 5:30 p.m.
Mount Everett at Lee: 4:15 p.m.
Monument Mountain at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.
High School Lacrosse
Wahconah girls at South Hadley: 4 p.m.
College Baseball
MCLA at Westfield State: 3:30 p.m.
College Softball
MCLA at Salem State (2): 1 p.m.
Tufts at Williams: 3 p.m.
WPI at Williams: 5 p.m.