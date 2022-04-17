Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

Zamalek vs. Petro de Luanda: 8 a.m., NBATV

Petro de Luanda vs. Espoir Fukash: 1:30 p.m.. NBATV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Arizona at Creighton: 7 p.m., FS1

Gonzaga at Oregon St.: 8:30 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Texas A&M at Tennessee: 7 p.m., SECN

GOLF

PGA Professional Championship: Second Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas: 3 p.m., GOLF

MARATHON

The Boston Marathon: From Boston: 8:30 a.m., USA

MLB BASEBALL

Minnesota at Boston: 11 a.m., MLBN and NESN

Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Diego (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 2: 7:30 p.m., TNT

Western Conference First Round: Utah at Dallas, Game 2: 8:30 p.m., NBATV

Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, Game 2: 10 p.m., TNT

NHL HOCKEY

Washington at Colorado: 9 p.m., NHLN

TENNIS

Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds:5 a.m., TENNIS

Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

High School Softball

Pittsfield at Mount Greylock: 1 p.m.

Taconic at Agawam: 3:30 p.m.

Mount Everett at Hoosac Valley: 4 p.m.

Drury at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.

High School Baseball

Smith Academy at McCann Tech: 1 p.m.

Pittsfield at St. John Paul: 4 p.m.

Mount Everett at Monument Mountain: 3 p.m.

Mount Greylock at Drury: 4 p.m.

High School Tennis

Lenox at Mount Greylock: 5:30 p.m.

Mount Everett at Lee: 4:15 p.m.

Monument Mountain at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.

High School Lacrosse

Wahconah girls at South Hadley: 4 p.m.

College Baseball

MCLA at Westfield State: 3:30 p.m.

College Softball

MCLA at Salem State (2): 1 p.m.

Tufts at Williams: 3 p.m.

WPI at Williams: 5 p.m.