Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
3ICE HOCKEY
Week 7: Team Fuhr vs. Team LeClair, Team Trottier vs. Team Carbonneau, Team Murphy vs. Team Mullen, Quebec City, Canada: 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
AMATEUR BASEBALL
Connie Mack World Series: TBD, Championship, Farmington, N.M.: 8 p.m., CBSSN
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership: Western at Geelong: 5 a.m., FS1
AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Essendon: 2:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS2
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary: 6:55 a.m., ESPN2
W Series: Round 5, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary: 8:35 a.m., ESPNU
ABB FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, Round 13, London: 9:30 a.m., CBSSN
NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis: 9:30 a.m., USA
Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary: 9:55 a.m., ESPN2
NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis: 12:30 p.m., NBC
NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: 2 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis: 3:30 p.m., NBC
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Week 7: Killer 3’s vs. 3’s Company, Power vs. Tri-State, Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers, Dallas: 1 p.m., CBS
BOXING
WBC Championship Main Card: Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. (Light-Middleweights), Brooklyn, N.Y.: 9 p.m., SHO
CFL FOOTBALL
Winnipeg at Calgary: 7 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England: 6 a.m., GOLF
LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland: 8:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit: 3 p.m., CBS
USGA U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.: 6 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
U.S. Classic: Junior Women’s Session, Salt Lake City: 2:30 p.m., CNBC
U.S. Classic: Senior Women’s Session, Salt Lake City: 7 p.m., CNBC
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)
The All-America Lacrosse Classic: North vs. South, Baltimore: 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRL’S)
The All-America Lacrosse Classic: North vs. South, Baltimore: 6 p.m., ESPNU
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Pgf 18u Premier National Championship: TBD, Irvine, Calif.: 4 p.m., ESPNU
Pgf High School Senior All American Game: East vs. West, Irvine, Calif.: 10 p.m., ESPN2
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga: 1 p.m., FS1
NYRA: Saratoga: 2 p.m., FS2
NYRA: Saratoga: 4:30 p.m., FOX
NYRA: Saratoga: 6 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Frisco, Texas: 2 p.m., ESPN2
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Athletes Unlimited: Team Apuzzo vs. Team Moreno, Sparks Glencoe, Md.: 4 p.m., ESPN2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UCF 277 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Dallas: 8 p.m., ABC and ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
Cleveland at Tampa Bay: 1 p.m., MLBN
Milwaukee at Boston: 4 p.m., FS1 and NESN
Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego, Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, St. Louis at Washington: 7 p.m., FOX
Texas at LA Angels: 9 p.m., FS1
SAILING
Sail GP: The Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, Plymouth Sound, England (Taped): 3 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
SPFL: Rangers at Livingston: 7 a.m., CBSSN
MLS: Portland at Minnesota United FC: 3 p.m., ABC
Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. Juventus, Pasadena, Calif.: 10 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
The America Cup: Colombia vs. Brazil, Final, Bucaramanga, Colombia: 7:45 p.m., FS2
SWIMMING
U.S. Swimming National Championships: Day 4, Irvine, Calif. (Taped): 1 p.m., CNBC
TBT BASKETBALL
TBT Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio: 4 p.m., ESPN
TBT Tournament: Aftershocks vs. Americana For Autism, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio: 6 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
Kitzbuhel-ATP Final; Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Semifinals: 7:30 a.m., TENNIS
Atlanta-ATP Semifinals: 7 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
ATL: The Ed Murphey Classic, Memphis, Tenn.: 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
WNBA BASKETBALL
Seattle at Washington: 12 p.m., ESPN
Dallas at Atlanta: 7:30 p.m., NBATV
Sunday
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary: 8:55 a.m., ESPN
ABB FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, Round 14, London: 9:30 a.m., CBSSN
FIM World Superbike: Round 6, Most, Czechia: 12 p.m., CNBC
NRX: Round 2, Strängnäs, Sweden: 1 p.m., CNBC
NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (Taped): 2:30 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis: 2:30 p.m., NBC
NHRA: The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.: 4 p.m., FOX
CAPE COD LEAGUE BASEBALL
Brewster at Orleans: 7 p.m., NESN
CYCLING
UCI: The Women’s Tour de France, Final Stage, 76 miles, Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, France: 9:30 a.m., CNBC
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Final Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England: 6 a.m., GOLF
LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland: 8:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit: 3 p.m., CBS
GYMNASTICS
U.S. Classic: Senior Men’s Competition, Salt Lake City: 3 p.m., CNBC
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga: 1 p.m., FS1
NYRA: Saratoga: 2:30 p.m., FS2
NYRA: Saratoga: 4 p.m., FS1
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: Milwaukee at Boston OR Kansas City at NY Yankees: 1:30 p.m., MLBN
Milwaukee at Boston: 1:30 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels (Joined in Progress): 4:30 p.m., MLBN
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco: 7 p.m., ESPN
SAILING
Sail GP: The Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, Plymouth Sound, England (Taped): 6 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic: 11:30 a.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
UEFA Championship: England vs. Germany, Final, London: 11:30 a.m., ESPN
Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna: 8 p.m., FS2
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Eberle, Rosemont, Ill.: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill.: 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Finals: 7 a.m., TENNIS
Umag-ATP Final: 2 p.m., TENNIS
Atlanta-ATP Final: 7 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
Chicago at Connecticut: 1 p.m., NBATV
Phoenix at New York: 2 p.m., CBSSN
Las Vegas at Indiana: 3 p.m., NBATV
Minnesota at Los Angeles: 7 p.m., NBATV
Massachusetts Little League Championship
Game 3, Elimination Bracket game, Reading vs. Loser Game 2, Hollingsworth Park, Braintree: 11:15 a.m.
Game 4, Winners Bracket final, Pittsfield vs. Winner Game 2, Hollingsworth Park, Braintree, 2:15 p.m.
Futures League
Pittsfield at Worcester: 6:30 p.m.
NECBL
Valley at North Adams: 6:30 p.m.
Local Golf
Berkshire Hills Singles Championship: 8 a.m.
Sunday
Massachusetts Little League Championship
Elimination Bracket Final, Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, Hollingsworth Park, Braintree: 11:15 a.m.
Championship Game, Winner Game 4 v. Winner Game 5, Hollingsworth Park, Braintree: 2:30 p.m.
Futures League
Vermont at Pittsfield: 4:05 p.m.
Local Golf
Berkshire Hills Singles Championship: 8 a.m.
Allied Junior Championships, at Wahconah Country Club: 8 a.m.