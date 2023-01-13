Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUTO RACING

ABB FIA Formula E: The Mexico City E-Prix, Round 1, Mexico City (Taped): 11:30 p.m., CBSSN

BOXING

Top Rank Main Card: Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw (Heavyweights), Verona, N.Y.: 10 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Kentucky at Tennessee: 12 p.m., ESPN

West Virginia at Oklahoma: 12 p.m., ESPN2

Davidson at George Mason: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Seton Hall at DePaul: 12 p.m., FS1

Loyola of Chicago at Saint Joseph’s: 12:30 p.m., USA

Columbia at Harvard: 1 p.m., NESN

Wisconsin at Indiana: 1 p.m., CBS

Georgia at Mississippi: 1 p.m., SECN

North Carolina at Louisville: 2 p.m., ESPN

Kansas St. at TCU: 2 p.m., ESPN2

Arkansas at Vanderbilt: 2 p.m., ESPNU

Providence at Creighton: 2 p.m., FS1

Richmond at St. Bonaventure: 2:30 p.m., USA

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech: 3 p.m., ACCN

Monmouth at Towson: 3 p.m., CBSSN

Missouri at Florida: 3:30 p.m., SECN

LSU at Alabama: 4 p.m., ESPN

Virginia at Florida St.: 4 p.m., ESPN2

Cincinnati at SMU: 4 p.m., ESPNU

Arizona St. at Oregon St.: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

Duke at Clemson: 5 p.m., ACCN

William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington: 5 p.m., CBSSN

Arizona at Oregon: 6 p.m., ESPN

Oklahoma St. at Baylor: 6 p.m., ESPN2

Chattanooga at Samford: 6 p.m., ESPNU

California at Washington: 6 p.m., PAC-12N

Texas A&M at South Carolina: 6 p.m., SECN

Notre Dame at Syracuse: 7 p.m., ACCN

Colorado St. at UNLV: 7 p.m., CBSSN

Texas Tech at Texas: 8 p.m., ESPN

Wake Forest at Boston College: 8 p.m., ESPN2

Bradley at Drake: 8 p.m., ESPNU

Colorado at UCLA: 8 p.m., FOX

Stanford at Washington St.: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

Mississippi St. at Auburn: 8:30 p.m., SECN

New Mexico at San Diego St.: 9 p.m., CBSSN

Portland at Gonzaga: 10 p.m., ESPN2

Utah at Southern Cal: 10:30 p.m., PAC-12N

Boise St. at Wyoming: 11 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Penn St. at Iowa: 12:30 p.m., BTN

Ohio St. at Nebraska: 2:30 p.m., BTN

Cornell at Yale: 3 p.m., NESN

Creighton at Butler: 4 p.m., FS1

New Mexico at UNLV: 9 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The Hula Bowl: Team KAI vs. Team AINA, Orlando, Fla.: 12 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

Ohio St. at Michigan: 4:30 p.m., BTN

Penn St. at Michigan St.: 7 p.m., BTN

GOLF

Latin America Amateur Championship: Third Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico: 11 a.m., ESPNEWS

PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu: 4 p.m., NBC

PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu: 6 p.m., GOLF

DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 1:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 2:30 p.m., FS2

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Ostersund, Sweden: 10 a.m., NHLN

NBA BASKETBALL

Milwaukee at Miami: 1 p.m., ABC

Boston at Charlotte: 7 p.m., NBCSB

NFL FOOTBALL

NFC Wild Card Playoff: Seattle at San Francisco: 4:30 p.m., FOX

AFC Wild Card Playoff: LA Chargers at Jacksonville: 8:15 p.m., NBC

NHL HOCKEY

Calgary at Dallas: 2 p.m., NHLN

Toronto at Boston: 7 p.m., NHLN and NESN

RODEO

PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Chicago (Taped): 3:30 p.m., CBS

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United: 7:30 a.m., USA

Premier League: Southampton at Everton: 10 a.m., USA

Premier League: Bournemouth at Brentford: 12:30 p.m., NBC

Liga MX: Tijuana at Juárez: 8 p.m., FS2

Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Santos Laguna: 10 p.m., FS2

Sunday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Northwestern at Michigan: 12 p.m., BTN

Marquette at Xavier: 12 p.m., FOX

St. John’s at UConn: 12 p.m., FS1

South Florida at East Carolina: 1 p.m., ESPN2

Ohio St. at Rutgers: 2:15 p.m., BTN

Memphis at Temple: 3 p.m., ESPN2

Maryland at Iowa: 4:30 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Boston College at Virginia: 12 p.m., ACCN

Loyola of Chicago at Rhode Island: 12 p.m., CBSSN

Louisville at Florida State: 1 p.m., NESN

Missouri at South Carolina: 1 p.m., ESPN

Georgia at Tennessee: 1 p.m., SECN

Notre Dame at Syracuse: 2 p.m., ACCN

Dayton at St. Louis: 2 p.m., CBSSN

Arizona at Utah: 2 p.m., PAC-12N

Baylor at West Virginia: 3 p.m., ESPNU

Kentucky at Florida: 3 p.m., SECN

NC State at North Carolina: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Duke at Georgia Tech: 4 p.m., ACCN

California at UCLA (Joined in Progress): 4 p.m., PAC-12N

Iowa St. at Texas: 5 p.m., ESPN2

Stanford at Southern Cal: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

Alabama at Mississippi: 5 p.m., SECN

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

New Hampshire at UMass: 3 p.m., NESN

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Michigan St. at Minnesota: 8 p.m., BTN

GOLF

Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico: 10 a.m., ESPN2

PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu: 4 p.m., NBC

PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu: 6 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

GEICO Showcase: Imhotep (Pa.) vs. Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.), Springfield, Mass.: 9 p.m., ESPN2

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 2:30 p.m., FS1

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Ostersund, Sweden: 10 a.m., NHLN

U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Ostersund, Sweden: 2 p.m., NHLN

NBA BASKETBALL

Philadelphia at LA Lakers: 9:30 p.m., NBATV

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

Memphis at Iowa: 3 p.m., NBATV

NFL FOOTBALL

AFC Wild Card Playoff: Miami at Buffalo: 1 p.m., CBS

NFC Wild Card Playoff: NY Giants at Minnesota: 4:30 p.m., FOX

AFC Wild Card Playoff: Baltimore at Cincinnati: 8:15 p.m., NBC

NHL HOCKEY

Arizona at Winnipeg: 7 p.m., NHLN

RODEO

PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, Championship Round, Chicago (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN

SAILING

SailGP: The Singapore Sail Grand Prix — Day 1, Parkland Green, Singapore (Taped): 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

SailGP: The Singapore Sail Grand Prix — Day 2, Parkland Green, Singapore (Taped): 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea: 9 a.m., USA

The Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: 1:30 p.m., ABC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

FASL: Chelsea at Arsenal: 6:55 a.m., CBSSN

Serie A: Sassuolo at Juventus (Taped): 12 a.m. (Monday), CBSSN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne: 7 p.m., ESPN

ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne: 11 p.m., ESPN2

Ice Hockey

Taconic at South Hadley: 2 p.m.

Mount Everett at Greenfield: 6:30 p.m.

Easthampton at McCann Tech: 7 p.m.

Nordic Skiing

Week 3 Meet, at Mohawk Trail: 10 a.m.

Wrestling

Taconic Invitational: 9 a.m.

Bay State Games

Figure Skating, in Williamstown: 9 a.m.

College Basketball

Bowdoin at Williams men: 3 p.m.

Williams women at Bowdoin: 3 p.m.

Rhode Island at UMass: 4:30 p.m.

Framingham State at MCLA men: Noon

Framingham State at MCLA women: 2 p.m.

College Hockey

Williams men at Plattsburgh State: 7 p.m.

Williams women at Hamilton: 3 p.m.

Sunday

Bay State Games

Figure Skating, in Williamstown: 9 a.m.

Monday

Girls Basketball

Mount Everett at Drury: 6 p.m.

Pittsfield at Holyoke: 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Paulo Freire at Mount Greylock: 7 p.m.

Drury at Wahconah: 7:30 p.m.