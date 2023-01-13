Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
ABB FIA Formula E: The Mexico City E-Prix, Round 1, Mexico City (Taped): 11:30 p.m., CBSSN
BOXING
Top Rank Main Card: Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw (Heavyweights), Verona, N.Y.: 10 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Kentucky at Tennessee: 12 p.m., ESPN
West Virginia at Oklahoma: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Davidson at George Mason: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Seton Hall at DePaul: 12 p.m., FS1
Loyola of Chicago at Saint Joseph’s: 12:30 p.m., USA
Columbia at Harvard: 1 p.m., NESN
Wisconsin at Indiana: 1 p.m., CBS
Georgia at Mississippi: 1 p.m., SECN
North Carolina at Louisville: 2 p.m., ESPN
Kansas St. at TCU: 2 p.m., ESPN2
Arkansas at Vanderbilt: 2 p.m., ESPNU
Providence at Creighton: 2 p.m., FS1
Richmond at St. Bonaventure: 2:30 p.m., USA
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech: 3 p.m., ACCN
Monmouth at Towson: 3 p.m., CBSSN
Missouri at Florida: 3:30 p.m., SECN
LSU at Alabama: 4 p.m., ESPN
Virginia at Florida St.: 4 p.m., ESPN2
Cincinnati at SMU: 4 p.m., ESPNU
Arizona St. at Oregon St.: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
Duke at Clemson: 5 p.m., ACCN
William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington: 5 p.m., CBSSN
Arizona at Oregon: 6 p.m., ESPN
Oklahoma St. at Baylor: 6 p.m., ESPN2
Chattanooga at Samford: 6 p.m., ESPNU
California at Washington: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
Texas A&M at South Carolina: 6 p.m., SECN
Notre Dame at Syracuse: 7 p.m., ACCN
Colorado St. at UNLV: 7 p.m., CBSSN
Texas Tech at Texas: 8 p.m., ESPN
Wake Forest at Boston College: 8 p.m., ESPN2
Bradley at Drake: 8 p.m., ESPNU
Colorado at UCLA: 8 p.m., FOX
Stanford at Washington St.: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
Mississippi St. at Auburn: 8:30 p.m., SECN
New Mexico at San Diego St.: 9 p.m., CBSSN
Portland at Gonzaga: 10 p.m., ESPN2
Utah at Southern Cal: 10:30 p.m., PAC-12N
Boise St. at Wyoming: 11 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Penn St. at Iowa: 12:30 p.m., BTN
Ohio St. at Nebraska: 2:30 p.m., BTN
Cornell at Yale: 3 p.m., NESN
Creighton at Butler: 4 p.m., FS1
New Mexico at UNLV: 9 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The Hula Bowl: Team KAI vs. Team AINA, Orlando, Fla.: 12 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
Ohio St. at Michigan: 4:30 p.m., BTN
Penn St. at Michigan St.: 7 p.m., BTN
GOLF
Latin America Amateur Championship: Third Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico: 11 a.m., ESPNEWS
PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu: 4 p.m., NBC
PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu: 6 p.m., GOLF
DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: 1:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 2:30 p.m., FS2
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Ostersund, Sweden: 10 a.m., NHLN
NBA BASKETBALL
Milwaukee at Miami: 1 p.m., ABC
Boston at Charlotte: 7 p.m., NBCSB
NFL FOOTBALL
NFC Wild Card Playoff: Seattle at San Francisco: 4:30 p.m., FOX
AFC Wild Card Playoff: LA Chargers at Jacksonville: 8:15 p.m., NBC
NHL HOCKEY
Calgary at Dallas: 2 p.m., NHLN
Toronto at Boston: 7 p.m., NHLN and NESN
RODEO
PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Chicago (Taped): 3:30 p.m., CBS
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United: 7:30 a.m., USA
Premier League: Southampton at Everton: 10 a.m., USA
Premier League: Bournemouth at Brentford: 12:30 p.m., NBC
Liga MX: Tijuana at Juárez: 8 p.m., FS2
Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Santos Laguna: 10 p.m., FS2
Sunday
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Northwestern at Michigan: 12 p.m., BTN
Marquette at Xavier: 12 p.m., FOX
St. John’s at UConn: 12 p.m., FS1
South Florida at East Carolina: 1 p.m., ESPN2
Ohio St. at Rutgers: 2:15 p.m., BTN
Memphis at Temple: 3 p.m., ESPN2
Maryland at Iowa: 4:30 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Boston College at Virginia: 12 p.m., ACCN
Loyola of Chicago at Rhode Island: 12 p.m., CBSSN
Louisville at Florida State: 1 p.m., NESN
Missouri at South Carolina: 1 p.m., ESPN
Georgia at Tennessee: 1 p.m., SECN
Notre Dame at Syracuse: 2 p.m., ACCN
Dayton at St. Louis: 2 p.m., CBSSN
Arizona at Utah: 2 p.m., PAC-12N
Baylor at West Virginia: 3 p.m., ESPNU
Kentucky at Florida: 3 p.m., SECN
NC State at North Carolina: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Duke at Georgia Tech: 4 p.m., ACCN
California at UCLA (Joined in Progress): 4 p.m., PAC-12N
Iowa St. at Texas: 5 p.m., ESPN2
Stanford at Southern Cal: 5 p.m., PAC-12N
Alabama at Mississippi: 5 p.m., SECN
COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
New Hampshire at UMass: 3 p.m., NESN
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Michigan St. at Minnesota: 8 p.m., BTN
GOLF
Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico: 10 a.m., ESPN2
PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu: 4 p.m., NBC
PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu: 6 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
GEICO Showcase: Imhotep (Pa.) vs. Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.), Springfield, Mass.: 9 p.m., ESPN2
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 2:30 p.m., FS1
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Ostersund, Sweden: 10 a.m., NHLN
U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Ostersund, Sweden: 2 p.m., NHLN
NBA BASKETBALL
Philadelphia at LA Lakers: 9:30 p.m., NBATV
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
Memphis at Iowa: 3 p.m., NBATV
NFL FOOTBALL
AFC Wild Card Playoff: Miami at Buffalo: 1 p.m., CBS
NFC Wild Card Playoff: NY Giants at Minnesota: 4:30 p.m., FOX
AFC Wild Card Playoff: Baltimore at Cincinnati: 8:15 p.m., NBC
NHL HOCKEY
Arizona at Winnipeg: 7 p.m., NHLN
RODEO
PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, Championship Round, Chicago (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
SAILING
SailGP: The Singapore Sail Grand Prix — Day 1, Parkland Green, Singapore (Taped): 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
SailGP: The Singapore Sail Grand Prix — Day 2, Parkland Green, Singapore (Taped): 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea: 9 a.m., USA
The Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: 1:30 p.m., ABC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FASL: Chelsea at Arsenal: 6:55 a.m., CBSSN
Serie A: Sassuolo at Juventus (Taped): 12 a.m. (Monday), CBSSN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne: 7 p.m., ESPN
ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne: 11 p.m., ESPN2
Ice Hockey
Taconic at South Hadley: 2 p.m.
Mount Everett at Greenfield: 6:30 p.m.
Easthampton at McCann Tech: 7 p.m.
Nordic Skiing
Week 3 Meet, at Mohawk Trail: 10 a.m.
Wrestling
Taconic Invitational: 9 a.m.
Bay State Games
Figure Skating, in Williamstown: 9 a.m.
College Basketball
Bowdoin at Williams men: 3 p.m.
Williams women at Bowdoin: 3 p.m.
Rhode Island at UMass: 4:30 p.m.
Framingham State at MCLA men: Noon
Framingham State at MCLA women: 2 p.m.
College Hockey
Williams men at Plattsburgh State: 7 p.m.
Williams women at Hamilton: 3 p.m.
Sunday
Bay State Games
Figure Skating, in Williamstown: 9 a.m.
Monday
Girls Basketball
Mount Everett at Drury: 6 p.m.
Pittsfield at Holyoke: 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Paulo Freire at Mount Greylock: 7 p.m.
Drury at Wahconah: 7:30 p.m.