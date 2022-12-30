Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Virginia at Georgia Tech: 12 p.m., ACCN

Louisville at Kentucky: 12 p.m., CBS

Stony Brook at Northeastern: 12 p.m., CBSSN

UConn at Xavier: 12 p.m., FOX

Texas Tech at TCU: 12 p.m., ESPNU

St. John’s at Seton Hall: 12 p.m., FS1

Florida St. at Duke: 1 p.m., ESPN2

Boston College at Syracuse: 2 p.m., ACCN

Oklahoma St. at Kansas: 2 p.m., CBS

Fresno St. at Utah St.: 2 p.m., CBSSN

Arizona at Arizona St.: 2 p.m., FOX

Baylor at Iowa St.: 2 p.m., ESPNU

Marquette at Villanova: 2 p.m., FS1

San Diego St. at UNLV: 4 p.m., CBS

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee: 4 p.m., CBSSN

New Mexico at Wyoming: 4 p.m., FS1

Utah at Stanford: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

Colorado at California: 6 p.m., PAC-12N

Oregon St. at Oregon: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Princeton at Harvard: 12 p.m., ESPNEWS

Michigan at Ohio St.: 1 p.m., BTN

Creighton at DePaul: 1 p.m., FOX

Arizona at California: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, Nashville, Tenn.: 12 p.m., ABC

The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas St., New Orleans: 12 p.m., ESPN

The Allstate Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Kansas St., New Orleans (Command Center): 12 p.m., SECN

CFP Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz.: 4 p.m., ESPN

CFP Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz. (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show): 4 p.m., ESPN2

CFP Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz. (SkyCast): 4 p.m., ESPNEWS

CFP Semifinal: The Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, Glendale, Ariz. (Command Center): 4 p.m., ESPNU

CFP Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz.: 8 p.m., ESPN

CFP Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show): 8 p.m., ESPN2

CFP Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (SkyCast): 8 p.m., ESPNEWS

CFP Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (Command Center): 8 p.m., ESPNU

CFP Semifinal: The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Georgia, Glendale, Ariz. (Hometown Call): 8 p.m., SECN

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 2:30 p.m., FS2

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

World Junior Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Slovakia, Group B, Moncton, New Brunswick: 11 a.m., NHLN

World Junior Championship Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Germany, Group A, Halifax, Nova Scotia: 1:30 p.m., NHLN

World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group B, Moncton, New Brunswick: 4 p.m., NHLN

World Junior Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Sweden, Group A, Halifax, Nova Scotia: 6:30 p.m., NHLN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF & Rizin 40: From Saitama, Japan: 8 p.m., SHO

NHL HOCKEY

Buffalo at Boston: 1 p.m., NESN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Manchester United at Wolverhampton: 7:30 a.m., USA

Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United: 10 a.m., USA

Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion: 12:30 p.m., NBC

TENNIS

United Cup: Group Stage: 6 a.m., TENNIS

United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA Early Rounds: 6 p.m., TENNIS

Sunday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Providence at DePaul: 2:30 p.m., FS1

Cincinnati at Temple: 3 p.m., ESPN

Tulsa at SMU: 3 p.m., ESPNU

Southern Cal at Washington St.: 3 p.m., PAC-12N

Maryland at Michigan: 4:30 p.m., FS1

Memphis at Tulane: 5 p.m., ESPN

Belmont at S. Illinois: 5 p.m., ESPNU

Iowa at Penn St.: 5:30 p.m., BTN

Butler at Georgetown: 6:30 p.m., FS1

UCLA at Washington: 7 p.m., PAC-12N

Ohio St. at Northwestern: 7:30 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Boston College at Notre Dame: 12 p.m., ACCN

Louisville at Duke: 12 p.m., NESN

Villanova at Xavier: 12 p.m., CBSSN

Alabama at Tennessee: 12 p.m., SECN

Wisconsin at Purdue: 1 p.m., BTN

Nebraska at Indiana: 1 p.m., ESPN

William and Mary at Northeastern: 2 p.m., NESN

Wake Forest at Clemson: 2 p.m., ACCN

Davidson at Fordham: 2 p.m., CBSSN

Florida at Texas A&M: 2 p.m., SECN

Iowa at Illinois: 3 p.m., BTN

North Carolina at Virginia Tech: 4 p.m., ACCN

Air Force at New Mexico: 4 p.m., CBSSN

Missouri at Auburn: 4 p.m., SECN

Southern Cal at Oregon: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

Mississippi at Mississippi St.: 6 p.m., SECN

NC State at Syracuse: 7 p.m., NESN

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 2:30 p.m., FS2

NBA BASKETBALL

Boston at Denver: 8 p.m., NBCSB

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

G-League Ignite at Birmingham: 3 p.m., NBATV

NFL FOOTBALL

Miami at New England or Indianapolis at NY Giants: 1 p.m., CBS

NY Jets at Seattle: 4:05 p.m., FOX

Minnesota at Green Bay: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Pittsburgh at Baltimore: 8:15 p.m., NBC

NHL HOCKEY

NY Rangers at Florida: 5 p.m., NHLN

NY Islanders at Seattle: 8 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

United Cup: Group Stage; Adelaide-ATP/WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

United Cup: Group Stage, including USA vs. Germany; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds: 8 p.m., TENNIS

Saturday

Nordic Skiing

Week 1 Meet, at Prospect Mountain: 9:30 a.m.

College Basketball

UMass at St. Bonaventure: 2 p.m.

College Hockey

Williams men at Pathfinder Tournament, Oswego, N.Y.: 1 or 4 p.m.

Monday

Ice Hockey

McCann Tech at Mount Everett: 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Palmer at Wahconah: 7 p.m.

Taconic at Amherst: 7 p.m.

Hoosac Valley at Easthampton: 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Vassar at Williams men: 6 p.m.

College Hockey

Manhattanville at Williams women: 3 p.m.