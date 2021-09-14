COLLEGE GOLF

• The Maridoe Invitational: Final Round, Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas: 4 p.m., GOLF

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

• Georgia St. at Clemson: 7 p.m., ACCN

• Kentucky at Louisville: 7 p.m., ESPNU

MLB BASEBALL

• Milwaukee at Detroit OR Miami at Washington: 1 p.m., MLBN

• Boston at Seattle: 4 p.m., MLBN and NESN

• Cincinnati at Pittsburgh (Joined in Progress) OR NY Yankees at Baltimore: 7 p.m., MLBN

• Arizona at LA Dodgers: 10 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

• CONCACAF Champions League: Club América at Philadelphia Union, Semifinal Leg 2: 9 p.m., FS1

• UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped): 10 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Early Rounds: 5 a.m. and 11 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

• New York at Connecticut: 4 p.m., CBSSN