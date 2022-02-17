Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.: 3 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.: 4:30 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.: 5:30 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The NextEra Energy 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.: 7:30 p.m., FS1

NHRA: Qualifying, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, Calif.: 10 p.m., FS1

BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Athletes Unlimited: Team Cloud vs. Team Hawkins, Las Vegas: 11:30 p.m., CBSSN

BOXING

ShoBox: The New Generation, Orlando, Fla.: 9 p.m., SHO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

Butler at St. John’s: 5 p.m., CBSSN

Ohio at Kent St.: 7 p.m., CBSSN

Richmond at VCU: 7 p.m., ESPN2

St. Peter’s at Fairfield: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Maryland at Nebraska: 9 p.m., BTN

Wright St. at Oakland: 9 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Marquette at Georgetown: 7 p.m., FS2

Stanford at Oregon St.: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

Florida at Kentucky: 6 p.m., SECN

Auburn at Georgia: 7:30 p.m., SECN

Oregon St. at Utah: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

Alabama at LSU: 9 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

Minnesota at Penn St.: 6:30 p.m., BTN

New Hampshire at Maine: 7 p.m., NESN

Boston College at Northeastern: 7 p.m., NESNPlus

North Dakota at Minn. Duluth: 9 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Maryland at Virginia: 5 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Michigan vs. Oklahoma St., Clearwater, Fla.: 10 a.m., ESPNU

St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Washington vs. Tennessee, Clearwater, Fla.: 12:30 p.m., SECN

St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Texas vs. Florida St., Clearwater, Fla.: 1 p.m., ESPNU

St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: South Florida vs. Notre Dame, Clearwater, Fla.: 3 p.m., ACCN

St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: LSU vs. Oklahoma St., Clearwater, Fla.: 4 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)

CS Northridge at Stanford: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE WRESTLING

North Carolina at NC State: 7 p.m., ACCN

GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla.: 12 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Second Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles: 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

NLL: Albany at Buffalo: 7:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

NBA BASKETBALL

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: Team Walton vs. Team Nique, Cleveland: 7 p.m., ESPN

NBA All-Star Friday Night: The Rising Stars Competition, Cleveland: 9 p.m., TNT

RUGBY (MEN’S)

NRL: Manly-Warringah at Wests: 4 a.m., FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Serie A: Torino at Juventus: 4 a.m., FS2

TENNIS

Dubai-WTA Semifinals; Doha-ATP Semifinals; Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Quarterfinals: 8 a.m., TENNIS

Wrestling

MIAA D-III State Championships, at Game On Fitchburg: 11 a.m.

Ice Hockey

Ludlow at Wahconah: 7:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Williams men at Hamilton: 7 p.m.

College Basketball

MCLA women at Bridgewater State: 5:30 p.m.

NESCAC Tournament, Conn. College at Williams women: 7 p.m.

MCLA men at Bridgewater State: 7:30 p.m.