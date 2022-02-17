Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.: 3 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.: 4:30 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.: 5:30 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The NextEra Energy 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.: 7:30 p.m., FS1
NHRA: Qualifying, Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Pomona, Calif.: 10 p.m., FS1
BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Athletes Unlimited: Team Cloud vs. Team Hawkins, Las Vegas: 11:30 p.m., CBSSN
BOXING
ShoBox: The New Generation, Orlando, Fla.: 9 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Butler at St. John’s: 5 p.m., CBSSN
Ohio at Kent St.: 7 p.m., CBSSN
Richmond at VCU: 7 p.m., ESPN2
St. Peter’s at Fairfield: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Maryland at Nebraska: 9 p.m., BTN
Wright St. at Oakland: 9 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Marquette at Georgetown: 7 p.m., FS2
Stanford at Oregon St.: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
Florida at Kentucky: 6 p.m., SECN
Auburn at Georgia: 7:30 p.m., SECN
Oregon St. at Utah: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
Alabama at LSU: 9 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
Minnesota at Penn St.: 6:30 p.m., BTN
New Hampshire at Maine: 7 p.m., NESN
Boston College at Northeastern: 7 p.m., NESNPlus
North Dakota at Minn. Duluth: 9 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Maryland at Virginia: 5 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Michigan vs. Oklahoma St., Clearwater, Fla.: 10 a.m., ESPNU
St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Washington vs. Tennessee, Clearwater, Fla.: 12:30 p.m., SECN
St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Texas vs. Florida St., Clearwater, Fla.: 1 p.m., ESPNU
St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: South Florida vs. Notre Dame, Clearwater, Fla.: 3 p.m., ACCN
St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: LSU vs. Oklahoma St., Clearwater, Fla.: 4 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
CS Northridge at Stanford: 5 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE WRESTLING
North Carolina at NC State: 7 p.m., ACCN
GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla.: 12 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, Second Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles: 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
NLL: Albany at Buffalo: 7:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
NBA BASKETBALL
NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: Team Walton vs. Team Nique, Cleveland: 7 p.m., ESPN
NBA All-Star Friday Night: The Rising Stars Competition, Cleveland: 9 p.m., TNT
RUGBY (MEN’S)
NRL: Manly-Warringah at Wests: 4 a.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Serie A: Torino at Juventus: 4 a.m., FS2
TENNIS
Dubai-WTA Semifinals; Doha-ATP Semifinals; Marseille-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Delray Beach-ATP Quarterfinals: 8 a.m., TENNIS
Wrestling
MIAA D-III State Championships, at Game On Fitchburg: 11 a.m.
Ice Hockey
Ludlow at Wahconah: 7:30 p.m.
College Hockey
Williams men at Hamilton: 7 p.m.
College Basketball
MCLA women at Bridgewater State: 5:30 p.m.
NESCAC Tournament, Conn. College at Williams women: 7 p.m.
MCLA men at Bridgewater State: 7:30 p.m.