Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL Playoffs: Melbourne vs. Western, Grand Final, Burswood, Australia: 5 a.m., FS2

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia: 4:55 a.m., ESPN2

Formula 1: Qualifying, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia: 7:55 a.m., ESPN2

IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Long Beach Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.: 3 p.m., NBCSN

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: From Long Beach Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.: 5 p.m., NBCSN

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs Round of 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas: 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Texas Tech at Texas: 12 p.m., ABC

Richmond at Virginia Tech: 12 p.m., ACCN

Villanova at Penn St.: 12 p.m., BTN

Boise St. at Utah St.: 12 p.m., CBS

Miami (Ohio) at Army: 12 p.m., CBSSN

LSU at Mississippi St.: 12 p.m., ESPN

Missouri at Boston College: 12 p.m., ESPN2

Bowling Green at Minnesota: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, Chicago: 12 p.m., FOX

SMU at TCU: 12 p.m., FS1

Georgia at Vanderbilt: 12 p.m., SECN

Washington St. at Utah: 2:30 p.m., PAC-12N

Rutgers at Michigan: 3:30 p.m., ABC

Illinois at Purdue: 3:30 p.m., BTN

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, Arlington, Texas: 3:30 p.m., CBS

Wyoming at UConn: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Clemson at NC State: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Louisville at Florida St.: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

UTSA at Memphis: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

Iowa St. at Baylor: 3:30 p.m., FOX

Colorado St. at Iowa: 3:30 p.m., FS1

Kansas at Duke: 4 p.m., ACCN

Georgia St. at Auburn: 4 p.m., SECN

UCLA at Stanford: 6 p.m., PAC-12N

Tennessee at Florida: 7 p.m., ESPN

Kentucky at South Carolina: 7 p.m., ESPN2

Navy at Houston: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Nebraska at Michigan St.: 7 p.m., FS1

West Virginia at Oklahoma: 7:30 p.m., ABC

North Carolina at Georgia Tech: 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Akron at Ohio St.: 7:30 p.m., BTN

Southern Miss. at Alabama: 7:30 p.m., SECN

Indiana at W. Kentucky: 8 p.m., CBSSN

FAU at Air Force: 8 p.m., FS2

California at Washington: 9:30 p.m., PAC-12N

South Florida at BYU: 10:15, ESPN2

Arizona at Oregon: 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Colorado at Arizona St.: 10:30 p.m., ESPNU

Oregon St. at Southern Cal: 10:30 p.m., FS1

FISHING

Bassmaster Opens: The Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at Lake Norman, Lake Norman, Charlotte, N.C.: 8 a.m., FS1

GOLF

The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.: 8 a.m., GOLF

The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.: 9 a.m., NBC

LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.: 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

MARATHON

The Berlin Marathon: From Berlin: 3 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 266 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 8 p.m., ESPNEWS

MLB BASEBALL

NY Yankees at Boston: 4 p.m., MLBN and NESN

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Atlanta at San Diego: 7 p.m., FOX

Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Colorado (Games Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN

NHL HOCKEY

Preseason: Montréal at Toronto: 7 p.m., NHLN

RUGBY

Premiership: Bristol at Wasps (Taped): 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City: 10 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley: 12:30 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Semifinals: 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., TENNIS

Laver Cup, Day 2 Day Session: 1 p.m., TENNIS

Laver Cup, Day 2 Night Session: 7 p.m., TENNIS

Sunday

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: The VTB Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia: 7:55 a.m., ESPN2

NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped): 1 p.m., FS1

NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: 2 p.m., FS1

World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Husert’s Speedway, Brandon, S.D. (Taped): 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.: 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe, Round 9, Valencia, Spain (Taped): 6 p.m., CBSSN

NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs Round of 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., NBCSN

FIM: Motocross of Nations, Mantova, Italy (Taped): 10 p.m., CBSSN

FIM Superbike: The World SBK, Circuito de Jerez, Cádiz, Spain (Taped): 1 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Georgia at LSU: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Baylor at TCU: 2 p.m., ESPNU

Pittsburgh at Miami: 3 p.m., ACCN

Tennessee at Missouri: 4 p.m., SECN

Duke at Virginia Tech: 5 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Arkansas at Tennessee: 12 p.m., SECN

Miami at Notre Dame: 1 p.m., ACCN

Florida St. at Louisville: 1 p.m., ESPNEWS

South Carolina at Texas A&M: 2 p.m., SECN

Washington at Washington St.: 3 p.m., PAC-12N

Ohio St. at Penn St.: 4 p.m., BTN

UCLA at Stanford: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

Baylor at Kansas St.: 6 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.: 12 p.m., GOLF

The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Final Day, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.: 12 p.m., NBC

PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.: 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

MARATHON

The Berlin Marathon: From Berlin: 3 a.m., NBCSN

MLB BASEBALL

NY Mets at Milwaukee: 2:30 p.m., TBS

Atlanta at San Diego OR Seattle at LA Angels (Games Joined in Progress): 5 p.m., MLBN

NY Yankees at Boston: 7 p.m., ESPN

NFL FOOTBALL

Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Detroit, Indianapolis at Tennessee, LA Chargers at Kansas City, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh: 1 p.m., CBS

Regional Coverage: Washington at Buffalo, Chicago at Cleveland, New Orleans at New England, Atlanta at NY Giants, Arizona at Jacksonville: 1 p.m., FOX

Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver, Miami at Las Vegas: 4:05 p.m., CBS

Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Rams, Seattle at Minnesota: 4:25 p.m., FOX

Green Bay at San Francisco: 8:20 p.m., NBC

NHL HOCKEY

Preseason: Boston at Washington: 5 p.m., NHLN

Preseason: Ottawa at Winnipeg: 8 p.m., NHLN

RODEO

PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Championship Round, Deadwood, S.D. (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Wolverhampton at Southampton: 9 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal: 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio: 12 p.m., CBSSN

MLS: Seattle at Sporting KC: 7 p.m., FS1

MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC: 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.: 4 p.m., CBSSN

Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill.: 8:30 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

Nur-Sultan-ATP, Singles Final: 4:30 a.m., TENNIS

Nur-Sultan-ATP, Singles Final: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Metz-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Finals: 8:30 a.m., TENNIS

Laver Cup, Day 3 Day Session: 12 p.m., TENNIS

Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds: 1 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

Playoff: Phoenix at Seattle, Second Round, Single Elimination: 3 p.m., ABC

Playoff: Chicago at Minnesota, Second Round, Single Elimination: 5 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday

Boys Soccer

Taconic at McCann Tech: 11 a.m.

Belchertown at Monument Mountain: 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Lenox at Mount Everett: 10:30 a.m.

Volleyball

Mount Anthony at Mount Everett: 11 a.m.

College Football

Williams at Tufts: 1:30 p.m.

UMass a Coastal Carolina: 1 p.m., ESPNPlus

College Soccer

Trinity at Williams women: Noon

Trinity at Williams men: 2 p.m.

MCLA women at Westfield State: Noon

College Field Hockey

Trinity at Williams: 1 p.m.

College Volleyball

Mass. Maritime, Trinity at MCLA: Noon

Sunday

Local Golf

Stockbridge Invitational, Stockbridge Golf Club: 9 a.m.

College Soccer

MIT at Williams women: 12:30 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Williams at Montclair State: 2 p.m.