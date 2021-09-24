Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL Playoffs: Melbourne vs. Western, Grand Final, Burswood, Australia: 5 a.m., FS2
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice 3, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia: 4:55 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1: Qualifying, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia: 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Long Beach Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.: 3 p.m., NBCSN
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: From Long Beach Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.: 5 p.m., NBCSN
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs Round of 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas: 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Texas Tech at Texas: 12 p.m., ABC
Richmond at Virginia Tech: 12 p.m., ACCN
Villanova at Penn St.: 12 p.m., BTN
Boise St. at Utah St.: 12 p.m., CBS
Miami (Ohio) at Army: 12 p.m., CBSSN
LSU at Mississippi St.: 12 p.m., ESPN
Missouri at Boston College: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Bowling Green at Minnesota: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, Chicago: 12 p.m., FOX
SMU at TCU: 12 p.m., FS1
Georgia at Vanderbilt: 12 p.m., SECN
Washington St. at Utah: 2:30 p.m., PAC-12N
Rutgers at Michigan: 3:30 p.m., ABC
Illinois at Purdue: 3:30 p.m., BTN
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, Arlington, Texas: 3:30 p.m., CBS
Wyoming at UConn: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Clemson at NC State: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Louisville at Florida St.: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
UTSA at Memphis: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
Iowa St. at Baylor: 3:30 p.m., FOX
Colorado St. at Iowa: 3:30 p.m., FS1
Kansas at Duke: 4 p.m., ACCN
Georgia St. at Auburn: 4 p.m., SECN
UCLA at Stanford: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
Tennessee at Florida: 7 p.m., ESPN
Kentucky at South Carolina: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Navy at Houston: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Nebraska at Michigan St.: 7 p.m., FS1
West Virginia at Oklahoma: 7:30 p.m., ABC
North Carolina at Georgia Tech: 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Akron at Ohio St.: 7:30 p.m., BTN
Southern Miss. at Alabama: 7:30 p.m., SECN
Indiana at W. Kentucky: 8 p.m., CBSSN
FAU at Air Force: 8 p.m., FS2
California at Washington: 9:30 p.m., PAC-12N
South Florida at BYU: 10:15, ESPN2
Arizona at Oregon: 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Colorado at Arizona St.: 10:30 p.m., ESPNU
Oregon St. at Southern Cal: 10:30 p.m., FS1
FISHING
Bassmaster Opens: The Basspro.com Bassmaster Open at Lake Norman, Lake Norman, Charlotte, N.C.: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.: 8 a.m., GOLF
The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Day 2, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.: 9 a.m., NBC
LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.: 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MARATHON
The Berlin Marathon: From Berlin: 3 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 266 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 8 p.m., ESPNEWS
MLB BASEBALL
NY Yankees at Boston: 4 p.m., MLBN and NESN
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Atlanta at San Diego: 7 p.m., FOX
Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Colorado (Games Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN
NHL HOCKEY
Preseason: Montréal at Toronto: 7 p.m., NHLN
RUGBY
Premiership: Bristol at Wasps (Taped): 12:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City: 10 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley: 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
Metz-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Semifinals: 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., TENNIS
Laver Cup, Day 2 Day Session: 1 p.m., TENNIS
Laver Cup, Day 2 Night Session: 7 p.m., TENNIS
Sunday
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The VTB Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Krasnodar Krai, Russia: 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped): 1 p.m., FS1
NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.: 2 p.m., FS1
World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Husert’s Speedway, Brandon, S.D. (Taped): 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.: 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe, Round 9, Valencia, Spain (Taped): 6 p.m., CBSSN
NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs Round of 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., NBCSN
FIM: Motocross of Nations, Mantova, Italy (Taped): 10 p.m., CBSSN
FIM Superbike: The World SBK, Circuito de Jerez, Cádiz, Spain (Taped): 1 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Georgia at LSU: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Baylor at TCU: 2 p.m., ESPNU
Pittsburgh at Miami: 3 p.m., ACCN
Tennessee at Missouri: 4 p.m., SECN
Duke at Virginia Tech: 5 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Arkansas at Tennessee: 12 p.m., SECN
Miami at Notre Dame: 1 p.m., ACCN
Florida St. at Louisville: 1 p.m., ESPNEWS
South Carolina at Texas A&M: 2 p.m., SECN
Washington at Washington St.: 3 p.m., PAC-12N
Ohio St. at Penn St.: 4 p.m., BTN
UCLA at Stanford: 5 p.m., PAC-12N
Baylor at Kansas St.: 6 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.: 12 p.m., GOLF
The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Final Day, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.: 12 p.m., NBC
PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.: 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MARATHON
The Berlin Marathon: From Berlin: 3 a.m., NBCSN
MLB BASEBALL
NY Mets at Milwaukee: 2:30 p.m., TBS
Atlanta at San Diego OR Seattle at LA Angels (Games Joined in Progress): 5 p.m., MLBN
NY Yankees at Boston: 7 p.m., ESPN
NFL FOOTBALL
Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Detroit, Indianapolis at Tennessee, LA Chargers at Kansas City, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh: 1 p.m., CBS
Regional Coverage: Washington at Buffalo, Chicago at Cleveland, New Orleans at New England, Atlanta at NY Giants, Arizona at Jacksonville: 1 p.m., FOX
Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver, Miami at Las Vegas: 4:05 p.m., CBS
Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Rams, Seattle at Minnesota: 4:25 p.m., FOX
Green Bay at San Francisco: 8:20 p.m., NBC
NHL HOCKEY
Preseason: Boston at Washington: 5 p.m., NHLN
Preseason: Ottawa at Winnipeg: 8 p.m., NHLN
RODEO
PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Championship Round, Deadwood, S.D. (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Wolverhampton at Southampton: 9 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal: 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio: 12 p.m., CBSSN
MLS: Seattle at Sporting KC: 7 p.m., FS1
MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC: 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.: 4 p.m., CBSSN
Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill.: 8:30 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
Nur-Sultan-ATP, Singles Final: 4:30 a.m., TENNIS
Nur-Sultan-ATP, Singles Final: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Metz-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Finals: 8:30 a.m., TENNIS
Laver Cup, Day 3 Day Session: 12 p.m., TENNIS
Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds: 1 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
Playoff: Phoenix at Seattle, Second Round, Single Elimination: 3 p.m., ABC
Playoff: Chicago at Minnesota, Second Round, Single Elimination: 5 p.m., ESPN2
Saturday
Boys Soccer
Taconic at McCann Tech: 11 a.m.
Belchertown at Monument Mountain: 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lenox at Mount Everett: 10:30 a.m.
Volleyball
Mount Anthony at Mount Everett: 11 a.m.
College Football
Williams at Tufts: 1:30 p.m.
UMass a Coastal Carolina: 1 p.m., ESPNPlus
College Soccer
Trinity at Williams women: Noon
Trinity at Williams men: 2 p.m.
MCLA women at Westfield State: Noon
College Field Hockey
Trinity at Williams: 1 p.m.
College Volleyball
Mass. Maritime, Trinity at MCLA: Noon
Sunday
Local Golf
Stockbridge Invitational, Stockbridge Golf Club: 9 a.m.
College Soccer
MIT at Williams women: 12:30 p.m.
College Field Hockey
Williams at Montclair State: 2 p.m.