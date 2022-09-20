COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Missouri at Tennessee: 7 p.m., ESPN2

Boston College at Syracuse: 8 p.m., ACCN

Georgia at Mississippi St.: 8 p.m., SECN

Texas at Kansas: 9 p.m., ESPN2

Washington St. at Washington: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

Stanford at California: 11 p.m., PAC-12N

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

Washington at Atlanta: 12 p.m., MLBN

NY Mets at Milwaukee (Joined in Progress): 3:30 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Cincinnati: 6:30 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Diego OR Seattle at Oakland: 9:30 p.m., MLBN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Leagues Cup: Chivas De Guadalajara at FC Cincinnati: 7 p.m., ESPN

Leagues Cup: Club América at Nashville SC: 9 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

NWSL: Washington at Angel City FC: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Metz-ATP, San Diego-ATP Early Rounds: 8 a.m., TENNIS

San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds: 8:30 p.m., TENNIS

High School Football

Springfield ICS at Hoosac Valley, at Renfrew: 5:30 p.m.

High School Golf

McCann Tech at Springfield International: 3 p.m.

High School Cross-Country

Wahconah, Pittsfield, Hoosac Valley, Taconic at Monument Mountain: 3:30 p.m.

Mount Greylock, Mount Everett, Lee at Lenox: 3:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Commerce at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.

Pittsfield at Pope Francis: 4:30 p.m.

Drury at Taconic, at BCC: 5 p.m.

Lenox at Wahconah: 7 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Lenox at Belchertown: 5 p.m.

West Springfield at Lee: 6 p.m.

Pittsfield at Agawam: 6 p.m.