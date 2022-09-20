COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Missouri at Tennessee: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Boston College at Syracuse: 8 p.m., ACCN
Georgia at Mississippi St.: 8 p.m., SECN
Texas at Kansas: 9 p.m., ESPN2
Washington St. at Washington: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
Stanford at California: 11 p.m., PAC-12N
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Washington at Atlanta: 12 p.m., MLBN
NY Mets at Milwaukee (Joined in Progress): 3:30 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Cincinnati: 6:30 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: St. Louis at San Diego OR Seattle at Oakland: 9:30 p.m., MLBN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Leagues Cup: Chivas De Guadalajara at FC Cincinnati: 7 p.m., ESPN
Leagues Cup: Club América at Nashville SC: 9 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
NWSL: Washington at Angel City FC: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Metz-ATP, San Diego-ATP Early Rounds: 8 a.m., TENNIS
San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds: 8:30 p.m., TENNIS
High School Football
Springfield ICS at Hoosac Valley, at Renfrew: 5:30 p.m.
High School Golf
McCann Tech at Springfield International: 3 p.m.
High School Cross-Country
Wahconah, Pittsfield, Hoosac Valley, Taconic at Monument Mountain: 3:30 p.m.
Mount Greylock, Mount Everett, Lee at Lenox: 3:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Commerce at McCann Tech: 4 p.m.
Pittsfield at Pope Francis: 4:30 p.m.
Drury at Taconic, at BCC: 5 p.m.
Lenox at Wahconah: 7 p.m.
High School Volleyball
Lenox at Belchertown: 5 p.m.
West Springfield at Lee: 6 p.m.
Pittsfield at Agawam: 6 p.m.