Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium: 6:55 a.m., ESPN2

Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium: 9:55 a.m., ESPN2

NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.: 7 p.m., NBC

BOXING

WBO Top Rank Main Card: Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey (Junior-Welterweights), Tulsa, Okla.: 10:30 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Austin Peay at W. Kentucky: 12 p.m., CBSSN

Nebraska vs. Northwestern, Dublin: 12:30 p.m., FOX

Idaho St. at UNLV: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Jacksonville St. vs. Stephen F. Austin, Montgomery, Ala.: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Wyoming at Illinois: 4 p.m., BTN

UConn at Utah St.: 4 p.m., FS1

Duquesne at Florida St.: 5 p.m., ACCN

Charlotte at FAU: 7 p.m., CBSSN

MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Howard vs. Alabama St., Atlanta: 7 p.m., ESPN

Florida A&M at North Carolina: 8:15 p.m., ACCN

Nevada at New Mexico St.: 10 p.m., ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Hawaii: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

San Diego at Texas A&M: 2 p.m., SECN

Utah Valley at Utah: 6 p.m., PAC-12N

Texas at Ohio St.: 8 p.m., BTN

Denver at Colorado: 8 p.m., PAC-12N

CYCLING

UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 8, La Pola Llaviana to Colláu Fancuaya, 96 miles, Spain: 10 a.m., CNBC

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.: 8 a.m., FS1

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland: 7 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta: 1 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, Third Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada: 2:30 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta: 2:30 p.m., NBC

Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Final 2), Third Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped): 5:30 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (Taped): 8:30 p.m., GOLF

USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Third Round, NCR Country Club, in Kettering, Ohio (Taped): 10:30 p.m., GOLF

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group A, Herning, Denmark: 9 a.m., NHLN

IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Switzerland, Group A, Herning, Denmark: 1 p.m., NHLN

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.): 12 p.m., ESPN

Los Alamitos (Calif.) at American Heritage (Fla.): 4 p.m., ESPN2

Duncanville (Texas) vs. South Oak Cliff (Texas), Dallas: 7 p.m., ESPN2

Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) at Thompson (Ala.): 9 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga: 11:30 a.m., FS1

NYRA: Saratoga: 2 p.m., FS2

NYRA: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 4:30 p.m., FOX

NYRA: Saratoga: 6 p.m., FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Little League Baseball World Series: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Willemstad, Curacao, International Championship, Williamsport, Pa.: 12:30 p.m., ABC

Little League Baseball World Series: Honolulu, Hawaii vs. Nolensville, Tenn., U.S. Championship, Williamsport, Pa.: 3:30 p.m., ABC

MLB BASEBALL

Tampa Bay at Boston: 4 p.m., MLBN and NESN

Regional Coverage: Atlanta at St. Louis OR San Francisco at Minnesota: 7 p.m., FOX

Cleveland at Seattle: 10 p.m., FS1

NFL FOOTBALL

Preseason: Jacksonville at Atlanta: 3 p.m., NFLN

Preseason: LA Rams at Cincinnati: 6 p.m., NFLN

Preseason: Minnesota at Denver: 9 p.m., NFLN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney: 5:30 a.m., FS2

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Pool Play, Los Angeles: 3 p.m., CNBC

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton: 7:30 a.m., USA

Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion: 10 a.m., USA

Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal: 12:30 p.m., NBC

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited: Team Mccleney vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont, Ill.: 1 p.m., ESPNU

Athletes Unlimited: Team Denham vs Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

TENNIS

Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Finals: 1 p.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

World Athletics Diamond League: The Athletissima Meet, Lausanne, Switzerland (Taped): 1 p.m., CNBC

Sunday

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: The Rolex Belgium Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.: 2 p.m., CNBC

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Michigan at Wake Forest: 1:30 p.m., ACCN

North Carolina at Iowa: 4 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Villanova at California: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

Penn St. at Syracuse: 6 p.m., ACCN

Virginia Tech at UCLA: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Minnesota at Mississippi St.: 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

Arkansas St. at Arkansas: 2 p.m., SECN

UC San Diego at California: 7 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Ohio at Kentucky: 4 p.m., SECN

CYCLING

UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 9, Villaviciosa to Les Praeres, 109 miles, Spain: 10 a.m., CNBC

FISHING

Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.: 8 a.m., FS1

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland: 7 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta: 12 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, Final Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada: 1:30 p.m., CBS

Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Final 2), Final Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio: 1:30 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta: 1:30 p.m., NBC

PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan: 4 p.m., GOLF

USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Final Round, NCR Country Club, in Kettering, Ohio (Taped): 7 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Perfect Game All-American Classic: East vs. West, Phoenix: 8 p.m., ESPNU

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

St. Xavier at (Ohio) at Loyola Academy (Ill.): 1 p.m., ESPN

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga: 1 p.m., FS1

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)

IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Japan vs. Canada, Group A, Herning, Denmark: 9 a.m., NHLN

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S.-International Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 10 a.m., ESPN

Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S.-International World Championship, Williamsport, Pa.: 3 p.m., ABC

MLB BASEBALL

LA Dodgers at Miami: 12 p.m., PEACOCK

Tampa Bay at Boston: 1:30 p.m., NESN

Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Toronto OR Colorado at NY Mets: 1:30 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Oakland OR Cleveland at Seattle (Joined in Progress): 4:30 p.m., MLBN

Atlanta at St. Louis: 7 p.m., ESPN

NFL FOOTBALL

Preseason: NY Giants at NY Jets: 1 p.m., NFLN

Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh: 4:30 p.m., CBS

RODEO

PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, Game of the Week, Austin, Texas: 12:30 p.m., CBS

PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, Day 3, Austin, Texas: 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

RUGBY (MEN’S)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Final Rounds, Los Angeles: 5 p.m., CNBC

SOCCER (MEN’S)

SPL: Celtic at Dundee United: 7 a.m., CBSSN

Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa: 9 a.m., USA

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Nottingham Forest: 11:30 a.m., USA

CPL: Pacific FC at Valour FC: 3 p.m., FS2

MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City SC: 7:30 p.m., FS1

Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana: 10 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Netherlands vs. Brazil, Third-Place Game, San José, Costa Rica: 6:15 p.m., FS2

2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Japan, Final, San José, Costa Rica: 9:55 p.m., FS1

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.: 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

WNBA BASKETBALL

Semifinal Playoff: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 1: 4 p.m., ESPN

Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 1: 8 p.m., ESPN2

Berkshire County Youth Football League, 2022 Jamboree, at Berkshire Community College: 9 a.m.