Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium: 6:55 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium: 9:55 a.m., ESPN2
NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.: 7 p.m., NBC
BOXING
WBO Top Rank Main Card: Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey (Junior-Welterweights), Tulsa, Okla.: 10:30 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Austin Peay at W. Kentucky: 12 p.m., CBSSN
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, Dublin: 12:30 p.m., FOX
Idaho St. at UNLV: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
Jacksonville St. vs. Stephen F. Austin, Montgomery, Ala.: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Wyoming at Illinois: 4 p.m., BTN
UConn at Utah St.: 4 p.m., FS1
Duquesne at Florida St.: 5 p.m., ACCN
Charlotte at FAU: 7 p.m., CBSSN
MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Howard vs. Alabama St., Atlanta: 7 p.m., ESPN
Florida A&M at North Carolina: 8:15 p.m., ACCN
Nevada at New Mexico St.: 10 p.m., ESPN2
Vanderbilt at Hawaii: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
San Diego at Texas A&M: 2 p.m., SECN
Utah Valley at Utah: 6 p.m., PAC-12N
Texas at Ohio St.: 8 p.m., BTN
Denver at Colorado: 8 p.m., PAC-12N
CYCLING
UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 8, La Pola Llaviana to Colláu Fancuaya, 96 miles, Spain: 10 a.m., CNBC
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Third Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland: 7 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta: 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, Third Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada: 2:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta: 2:30 p.m., NBC
Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Final 2), Third Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio (Taped): 5:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (Taped): 8:30 p.m., GOLF
USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Third Round, NCR Country Club, in Kettering, Ohio (Taped): 10:30 p.m., GOLF
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Finland, Group A, Herning, Denmark: 9 a.m., NHLN
IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Switzerland, Group A, Herning, Denmark: 1 p.m., NHLN
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.): 12 p.m., ESPN
Los Alamitos (Calif.) at American Heritage (Fla.): 4 p.m., ESPN2
Duncanville (Texas) vs. South Oak Cliff (Texas), Dallas: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) at Thompson (Ala.): 9 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga: 11:30 a.m., FS1
NYRA: Saratoga: 2 p.m., FS2
NYRA: The Travers Stakes, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 4:30 p.m., FOX
NYRA: Saratoga: 6 p.m., FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Little League Baseball World Series: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Willemstad, Curacao, International Championship, Williamsport, Pa.: 12:30 p.m., ABC
Little League Baseball World Series: Honolulu, Hawaii vs. Nolensville, Tenn., U.S. Championship, Williamsport, Pa.: 3:30 p.m., ABC
MLB BASEBALL
Tampa Bay at Boston: 4 p.m., MLBN and NESN
Regional Coverage: Atlanta at St. Louis OR San Francisco at Minnesota: 7 p.m., FOX
Cleveland at Seattle: 10 p.m., FS1
NFL FOOTBALL
Preseason: Jacksonville at Atlanta: 3 p.m., NFLN
Preseason: LA Rams at Cincinnati: 6 p.m., NFLN
Preseason: Minnesota at Denver: 9 p.m., NFLN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
NRL: North Queensland at South Sydney: 5:30 a.m., FS2
HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Pool Play, Los Angeles: 3 p.m., CNBC
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton: 7:30 a.m., USA
Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion: 10 a.m., USA
Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal: 12:30 p.m., NBC
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Mccleney vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont, Ill.: 1 p.m., ESPNU
Athletes Unlimited: Team Denham vs Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
TENNIS
Winston-Salem-ATP, Cleveland-WTA, Granby-WTA Finals: 1 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
World Athletics Diamond League: The Athletissima Meet, Lausanne, Switzerland (Taped): 1 p.m., CNBC
Sunday
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The Rolex Belgium Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.: 2 p.m., CNBC
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Michigan at Wake Forest: 1:30 p.m., ACCN
North Carolina at Iowa: 4 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Villanova at California: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
Penn St. at Syracuse: 6 p.m., ACCN
Virginia Tech at UCLA: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Minnesota at Mississippi St.: 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
Arkansas St. at Arkansas: 2 p.m., SECN
UC San Diego at California: 7 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Ohio at Kentucky: 4 p.m., SECN
CYCLING
UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 9, Villaviciosa to Les Praeres, 109 miles, Spain: 10 a.m., CNBC
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland: 7 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta: 12 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The CP Women’s Open, Final Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada: 1:30 p.m., CBS
Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Final 2), Final Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio: 1:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta: 1:30 p.m., NBC
PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan: 4 p.m., GOLF
USGA: The U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Final Round, NCR Country Club, in Kettering, Ohio (Taped): 7 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Perfect Game All-American Classic: East vs. West, Phoenix: 8 p.m., ESPNU
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
St. Xavier at (Ohio) at Loyola Academy (Ill.): 1 p.m., ESPN
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga: 1 p.m., FS1
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Japan vs. Canada, Group A, Herning, Denmark: 9 a.m., NHLN
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S.-International Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.: 10 a.m., ESPN
Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S.-International World Championship, Williamsport, Pa.: 3 p.m., ABC
MLB BASEBALL
LA Dodgers at Miami: 12 p.m., PEACOCK
Tampa Bay at Boston: 1:30 p.m., NESN
Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Toronto OR Colorado at NY Mets: 1:30 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Oakland OR Cleveland at Seattle (Joined in Progress): 4:30 p.m., MLBN
Atlanta at St. Louis: 7 p.m., ESPN
NFL FOOTBALL
Preseason: NY Giants at NY Jets: 1 p.m., NFLN
Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh: 4:30 p.m., CBS
RODEO
PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, Game of the Week, Austin, Texas: 12:30 p.m., CBS
PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, Day 3, Austin, Texas: 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
RUGBY (MEN’S)
HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Final Rounds, Los Angeles: 5 p.m., CNBC
SOCCER (MEN’S)
SPL: Celtic at Dundee United: 7 a.m., CBSSN
Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa: 9 a.m., USA
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Nottingham Forest: 11:30 a.m., USA
CPL: Pacific FC at Valour FC: 3 p.m., FS2
MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City SC: 7:30 p.m., FS1
Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana: 10 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Netherlands vs. Brazil, Third-Place Game, San José, Costa Rica: 6:15 p.m., FS2
2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Japan, Final, San José, Costa Rica: 9:55 p.m., FS1
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.: 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
WNBA BASKETBALL
Semifinal Playoff: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 1: 4 p.m., ESPN
Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 1: 8 p.m., ESPN2
Berkshire County Youth Football League, 2022 Jamboree, at Berkshire Community College: 9 a.m.