Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

CFL FOOTBALL

Winnipeg at British Columbia: 10 p.m., ESPNEWS

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

North Carolina at Syracuse: 4 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Dartmouth at Penn: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Houston at Tulsa: 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Iowa at Maryland: 8 p.m., FS1

BYU at Utah St.: 9 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Michigan at Indiana: 5 p.m., ESPNU

Virginia at Notre Dame: 6 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Michigan at Nebraska: 7 p.m., BTN

North Carolina at Miami: 8 p.m., ACCN

South Carolina at Missouri: 8 p.m., SECN

Minnesota at Wisconsin: 9 p.m., BTN

Oregon at Colorado: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

UCLA at Washington: 11 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland: 8 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.: 4 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Medina (Ohio) at Mentor (Ohio): 7 p.m., ESPN2

St. Frances Academy (Md.) at De La Salle (Calif.): 10 p.m., ESPN2

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 267: Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page (Welterweights), London: 4 p.m., SHO

MLB BASEBALL

Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Boston at Washington: 7 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Washington: 7 p.m., NESN

LA Angels at Seattle OR San Diego at San Francisco: 10 p.m., MLBN

NHL HOCKEY

Preseason: NY Rangers at New Jersey: 7 p.m., NHLN

Preseason: Los Angeles at Vegas: 10 p.m., NHLN

TENNIS

Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals, Nur-Sultan-WTA Semifinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS

Sofia-ATP, San Diego-ATP, Chicago-WTA Quarterfinals: 11 a.m., TENNIS

Football

Hoosac Valley at Easthampton: 7 p.m.

Taconic at Ludlow: 7 p.m.

Lee at Frontier: 7 p.m.

Wahconah at East Longmeadow: 7 p.m.

Pittsfield at Putnam: 8 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Drury at Pioneer Valley: 4 p.m.

Taconic at Westfield Tech: 5 p.m.

McCann Tech at Hoosac Valley, at Renfrew: 6:30 p.m.

Lenox at Mount Greylock: 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Gateway at Drury: 4 p.m.

South Hadley at Pittsfield: 4 p.m.

Taconic at Mount Everett: 4:30 p.m.

Ware at Hoosac Valley: 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Mount Everett at Mount Anthony: 4:30 p.m.

Lee at Mount Greylock: 6 p.m.

Golf

Lee at Lenox: 3:30 p.m.

Taconic at Monument Mountain: 3:30 p.m.

Mount Greylock at Wahconah: 3:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Mass. Maritime at MCLA men: 6 p.m.

College Volleyball

MCLA at Skidmore: 5 p.m.

Bowdoin at Williams: 8 p.m.