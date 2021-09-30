Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
CFL FOOTBALL
Winnipeg at British Columbia: 10 p.m., ESPNEWS
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
North Carolina at Syracuse: 4 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Dartmouth at Penn: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Houston at Tulsa: 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Iowa at Maryland: 8 p.m., FS1
BYU at Utah St.: 9 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Michigan at Indiana: 5 p.m., ESPNU
Virginia at Notre Dame: 6 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Michigan at Nebraska: 7 p.m., BTN
North Carolina at Miami: 8 p.m., ACCN
South Carolina at Missouri: 8 p.m., SECN
Minnesota at Wisconsin: 9 p.m., BTN
Oregon at Colorado: 9 p.m., PAC-12N
UCLA at Washington: 11 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, St. Andrews (Old Course), Fife, Scotland: 8 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.: 4 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Medina (Ohio) at Mentor (Ohio): 7 p.m., ESPN2
St. Frances Academy (Md.) at De La Salle (Calif.): 10 p.m., ESPN2
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 267: Douglas Lima vs. Michael Page (Welterweights), London: 4 p.m., SHO
MLB BASEBALL
Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Boston at Washington: 7 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Washington: 7 p.m., NESN
LA Angels at Seattle OR San Diego at San Francisco: 10 p.m., MLBN
NHL HOCKEY
Preseason: NY Rangers at New Jersey: 7 p.m., NHLN
Preseason: Los Angeles at Vegas: 10 p.m., NHLN
TENNIS
Sofia-ATP Quarterfinals, Nur-Sultan-WTA Semifinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Sofia-ATP, San Diego-ATP, Chicago-WTA Quarterfinals: 11 a.m., TENNIS
Football
Hoosac Valley at Easthampton: 7 p.m.
Taconic at Ludlow: 7 p.m.
Lee at Frontier: 7 p.m.
Wahconah at East Longmeadow: 7 p.m.
Pittsfield at Putnam: 8 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Drury at Pioneer Valley: 4 p.m.
Taconic at Westfield Tech: 5 p.m.
McCann Tech at Hoosac Valley, at Renfrew: 6:30 p.m.
Lenox at Mount Greylock: 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Gateway at Drury: 4 p.m.
South Hadley at Pittsfield: 4 p.m.
Taconic at Mount Everett: 4:30 p.m.
Ware at Hoosac Valley: 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Mount Everett at Mount Anthony: 4:30 p.m.
Lee at Mount Greylock: 6 p.m.
Golf
Lee at Lenox: 3:30 p.m.
Taconic at Monument Mountain: 3:30 p.m.
Mount Greylock at Wahconah: 3:30 p.m.
College Soccer
Mass. Maritime at MCLA men: 6 p.m.
College Volleyball
MCLA at Skidmore: 5 p.m.
Bowdoin at Williams: 8 p.m.