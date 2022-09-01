Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership Qualifier: Sydney at Melbourne, Qualifying Final: 5:30 a.m., FS1

AFL Premiership Qualifier: Collingwood at Geelong, Qualifying Final: 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands: 6:25 a.m., ESPNU

Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands: 9:55 a.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

W. Michigan at Michigan St.: 7 p.m., ESPN

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion: 7 p.m., ESPNU

Temple at Duke: 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Illinois at Indiana: 8 p.m., FS1

TCU at Colorado: 10 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Utah at Purdue: 6:30 p.m., BTN

Marquette at Wisconsin: 9 p.m., BTN

GOLF

DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Second Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark: 7 a.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio: 1 p.m., GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.: 4 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Junipero Serra (Calif.) at De La Salle (Calif.): 11 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga: 1 p.m., FS2

NYRA: Saratoga: 3 p.m., FS1

NYRA: Saratoga: 6 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston: 7 p.m., MLBN

Texas at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN

Miami at Atlanta: 7:20 p.m., APPLETV

Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Milwaukee at Arizona (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN

Philadelphia at San Francisco: 10:15 p.m., APPLETV

SOCCER (MEN’S)

CPL: FC Edmonton at Atletico Ottawa: 7 p.m., FS2

Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Juárez: 10 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 12 p.m., ESPN

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 6 p.m., ESPN2

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN2

High School Golf

Wahconah at Mount Greylock: 3:30 p.m.

Paddling

Cookie Bowl Race, Stockbridge Bowl: 6 p.m.