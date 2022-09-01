Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership Qualifier: Sydney at Melbourne, Qualifying Final: 5:30 a.m., FS1
AFL Premiership Qualifier: Collingwood at Geelong, Qualifying Final: 2:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands: 6:25 a.m., ESPNU
Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands: 9:55 a.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
W. Michigan at Michigan St.: 7 p.m., ESPN
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion: 7 p.m., ESPNU
Temple at Duke: 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Illinois at Indiana: 8 p.m., FS1
TCU at Colorado: 10 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Utah at Purdue: 6:30 p.m., BTN
Marquette at Wisconsin: 9 p.m., BTN
GOLF
DP World Tour: The Made in Himmerland, Second Round, Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort, Himmerland, Denmark: 7 a.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Second Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio: 1 p.m., GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.: 4 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Junipero Serra (Calif.) at De La Salle (Calif.): 11 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga: 1 p.m., FS2
NYRA: Saratoga: 3 p.m., FS1
NYRA: Saratoga: 6 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Tampa Bay OR Texas at Boston: 7 p.m., MLBN
Texas at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
Miami at Atlanta: 7:20 p.m., APPLETV
Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Milwaukee at Arizona (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN
Philadelphia at San Francisco: 10:15 p.m., APPLETV
SOCCER (MEN’S)
CPL: FC Edmonton at Atletico Ottawa: 7 p.m., FS2
Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Juárez: 10 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 12 p.m., ESPN
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 6 p.m., ESPN2
ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.: 7 p.m., ESPN2
High School Golf
Wahconah at Mount Greylock: 3:30 p.m.
Paddling
Cookie Bowl Race, Stockbridge Bowl: 6 p.m.