Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
Clube Atlético Petroleos de Luanda vs. Association Sportive des Douanes, Semifinal, Kigali, Rwanda: 11 a.m., NBATV
Stade Malien vs. Al Ahly Sporting Club, Semifinal, Kigali, Rwanda: 2:30 p.m., NBATV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Big 12 Tournament: TCU vs. Kansas St., Game 1, Arlington, Texas: 10 a.m., ESPNU
Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.: 10:30 a.m., SECN
Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame, Pool A, Durham, N.C.: 11 a.m., ACCN
Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona vs. Oregon St., Pool B, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 2 p.m., PAC-12N
Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.: 2 p.m., SECN
Atlantic Coast Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Virginia, Pool B, Durham, N.C.: 3 p.m., ACCN
Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Nebraska, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.: 3 p.m., BTN
Pac-12 Tournament: UCLA vs. Washington, Pool C, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 5:30 p.m., PAC-12N
Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.: 5:30 p.m., SECN
Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Clemson, Pool C, Durham, N.C.: 7 p.m., ACCN
Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.: 8 p.m., BTN
Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Vanderbilt, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.: 9 p.m., SECN
Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Stanford, Pool A, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 10 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
NCAA Tournament: Team Match-Play — National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 5 p.m., GOLF
GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play — Day 1, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas: 1:30 p.m., GOLF
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: Houston at Milwaukee OR Arizona at Philadelphia: 1 p.m., MLBN
Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Atlanta OR NY Mets at Chicago Cubs (7:30 p.m.): 7 p.m., MLBN
Boston at LA Angels: 9:30 p.m., NESN
NHL HOCKEY
Eastern Conference Final: Carolina at Florida, Game 4: 8 p.m., TNT
SOCCER (MEN’S)
FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Italy vs. Nigeria, Group D, Mendoza, Argentina: 1:50 p.m., FS2
The Italian Cup: Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan, Final, Rome: 3 p.m., CBSSN
Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion: 3 p.m., USA
FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Dominican Republic, Group D, Mendoza, Argentina: 4:50 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Panama, Group A, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic: 7 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
Futures League
Nashua at Pittsfield: 6:30 p.m.
Western Mass. Baseball
Class B semifinal; No. 7 Hampshire at No. 3 Monument Mountain: 4 p.m.
Western Mass. Girls Lacrosse
Class C semis; No. 4 Lee at No. 1 Mount Greylock: 6 p.m.