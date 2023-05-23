Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

Clube Atlético Petroleos de Luanda vs. Association Sportive des Douanes, Semifinal, Kigali, Rwanda: 11 a.m., NBATV

Stade Malien vs. Al Ahly Sporting Club, Semifinal, Kigali, Rwanda: 2:30 p.m., NBATV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Big 12 Tournament: TCU vs. Kansas St., Game 1, Arlington, Texas: 10 a.m., ESPNU

Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.: 10:30 a.m., SECN

Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame, Pool A, Durham, N.C.: 11 a.m., ACCN

Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona vs. Oregon St., Pool B, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 2 p.m., PAC-12N

Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.: 2 p.m., SECN

Atlantic Coast Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Virginia, Pool B, Durham, N.C.: 3 p.m., ACCN

Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Nebraska, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.: 3 p.m., BTN

Pac-12 Tournament: UCLA vs. Washington, Pool C, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 5:30 p.m., PAC-12N

Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.: 5:30 p.m., SECN

Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Clemson, Pool C, Durham, N.C.: 7 p.m., ACCN

Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.: 8 p.m., BTN

Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Vanderbilt, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.: 9 p.m., SECN

Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Stanford, Pool A, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 10 p.m., PAC-12N

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

NCAA Tournament: Team Match-Play — National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 5 p.m., GOLF

GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play — Day 1, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas: 1:30 p.m., GOLF

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: Houston at Milwaukee OR Arizona at Philadelphia: 1 p.m., MLBN

Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Atlanta OR NY Mets at Chicago Cubs (7:30 p.m.): 7 p.m., MLBN

Boston at LA Angels: 9:30 p.m., NESN

NHL HOCKEY

Eastern Conference Final: Carolina at Florida, Game 4: 8 p.m., TNT

SOCCER (MEN’S)

FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Italy vs. Nigeria, Group D, Mendoza, Argentina: 1:50 p.m., FS2

The Italian Cup: Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan, Final, Rome: 3 p.m., CBSSN

Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion: 3 p.m., USA

FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Dominican Republic, Group D, Mendoza, Argentina: 4:50 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Panama, Group A, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic: 7 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

Futures League

Nashua at Pittsfield: 6:30 p.m.

Western Mass. Baseball

Class B semifinal; No. 7 Hampshire at No. 3 Monument Mountain: 4 p.m.

Western Mass. Girls Lacrosse

Class C semis; No. 4 Lee at No. 1 Mount Greylock: 6 p.m.