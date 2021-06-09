Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

World Series: Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, Championship, Game 3 (If Nec.): 3 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2, Eugene, Ore.: 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, First Round, Vallda Golf & Country Club: 7 a.m., GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, Thornblade Club: 12 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, First Round, Congaree GC: 3 p.m., GOLF

LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, First Round, Lake Merced Golf Club: 6 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

PFL 4: Featherweights and Lightweights, Atlantic City, N.J.: 10 p.m., ESPN2

MLB BASEBALL

Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Seattle at Detroit: 1 p.m., MLBN

Houston at Boston: 7 p.m., MLBN and NESN

Kansas City at Oakland: 10 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Eastern Conference Semifinal: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, Game 3: 7:40 p.m., ESPN

Western Conference Semifinal: LA Clippers at Utah, Game 2: 10 p.m., ESPN

NHL HOCKEY

Stanley Cup Playoff: Colorado at Vegas, West Division Final, Game 6: 9 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal, Houston: 8:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris: 9 a.m., TENNIS

WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris: 11 a.m., NBC and NBCSN

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF: Diamond League, Rome/Florence, Italy: 2 p.m., NBCSN

WNBA BASKETBALL

Los Angeles at Washington: 7 p.m., CBSSN

High School Baseball

McCann Tech at Smith Vocational: 4 p.m.

High School Softball

Mount Greylock at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.

Taconic at Lenox: 4:30 p.m.

Hoosac Valley at Wahconah: 5 p.m.

High School Boys Lacrosse

Pittsfield at Hoosac Valley: 5 p.m.

High School Girls Lacrosse

Wahconah at Lee: 4:30 p.m.

Pittsfield at Hoosac Valley: 4 p.m.

Futures League Baseball

Nashua at Pittsfield (2): 5:35 p.m.