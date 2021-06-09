Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
World Series: Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, Championship, Game 3 (If Nec.): 3 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2, Eugene, Ore.: 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Scandinavian Masters, First Round, Vallda Golf & Country Club: 7 a.m., GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, Thornblade Club: 12 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Palmetto Championship, First Round, Congaree GC: 3 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, First Round, Lake Merced Golf Club: 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 3 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
PFL 4: Featherweights and Lightweights, Atlantic City, N.J.: 10 p.m., ESPN2
MLB BASEBALL
Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Seattle at Detroit: 1 p.m., MLBN
Houston at Boston: 7 p.m., MLBN and NESN
Kansas City at Oakland: 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference Semifinal: Brooklyn at Milwaukee, Game 3: 7:40 p.m., ESPN
Western Conference Semifinal: LA Clippers at Utah, Game 2: 10 p.m., ESPN
NHL HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Playoff: Colorado at Vegas, West Division Final, Game 6: 9 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal, Houston: 8:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris: 9 a.m., TENNIS
WTA: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris: 11 a.m., NBC and NBCSN
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF: Diamond League, Rome/Florence, Italy: 2 p.m., NBCSN
WNBA BASKETBALL
Los Angeles at Washington: 7 p.m., CBSSN
High School Baseball
McCann Tech at Smith Vocational: 4 p.m.
High School Softball
Mount Greylock at Pittsfield: 4:30 p.m.
Taconic at Lenox: 4:30 p.m.
Hoosac Valley at Wahconah: 5 p.m.
High School Boys Lacrosse
Pittsfield at Hoosac Valley: 5 p.m.
High School Girls Lacrosse
Wahconah at Lee: 4:30 p.m.
Pittsfield at Hoosac Valley: 4 p.m.
Futures League Baseball
Nashua at Pittsfield (2): 5:35 p.m.