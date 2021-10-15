Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 335, Playoffs Round of 8, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas: 3 p.m., NBC

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UCF at Cincinnati: 12 p.m., ABC

Rutgers at Northwestern: 12 p.m., BTN

Auburn at Arkansas: 12 p.m., CBS

Yale at UConn: 12 p.m., CBSSN

Florida at LSU: 12 p.m., ESPN

Nebraska at Minnesota: 12 p.m., ESPN2

Tulsa at South Florida: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Oklahoma St. at Texas: 12 p.m., FOX

Michigan St. at Indiana: 12 p.m., FS1

Texas A&M at Missouri: 12 p.m., SECN

Purdue at Iowa: 3:30 p.m., ABC

Miami at North Carolina: 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Kentucky at Georgia: 3:30 p.m., CBS

Toledo at Cent. Michigan: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

BYU at Baylor: 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Kent St. at W. Michigan: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

Fresno St. at Wyoming: 3:30 p.m., FS2

Arizona at Colorado: 3:30 p.m., PAC-12N

Vanderbilt at South Carolina: 4 p.m., SECN

Utah St. at UNLV: 7 p.m., CBSSN

Alabama at Mississippi St.: 7 p.m., ESPN

TCU at Oklahoma: 7:30 p.m., ABC

NC State at Boston College: 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Iowa St. at Kansas St.: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Stanford at Washington St.: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

Mississippi at Tennessee: 7:30 p.m., SECN

Army at Wisconsin: 8 p.m., BTN

UCLA at Washington: 8:30 p.m., FOX

Air Force at Boise St.: 9 p.m., FS1

Arizona St. at Utah: 10 p.m., ESPN

Hawaii at Nevada: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN

Morgan St. at SC State (Taped): 10:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Cornell at Yale: 1 p.m., NESN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Wisconsin at Michigan: 4:30 p.m., BTN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Third Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain: 7:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.: 2:30 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas: 5 p.m., GOLF

LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series — New York, Final Round, Glen Oaks Club, Old Westbury, N.Y. (Taped): 2 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF

HORSE RACING

British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England: 8 a.m., FS2

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 268: Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix, Semifinals, Phoenix: 10 p.m., SHO

MLB BASEBALL

A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 2: 4:20 p.m., FOX and FS1

N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 1: 8 p.m., TBS

NHL HOCKEY

Arizona at Buffalo: 1 p.m., NHLN

Chicago at Pittsburgh: 7 p.m., NHLN

Dallas at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN

RUGBY

Premiership: Exeter at Wasps (Taped): 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa: 10 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City: 10 a.m., USA

Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford: 12:30 p.m., NBC

TENNIS

Indian Wells-ATP Semifinals, Doubles Finals; WTA Doubles Finals: 1 p.m., TENNIS

Sunday

AUTO RACING

The Intercontinental GT Challenge: Round 2 Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis: 12 p.m., CBSSN

NHRA: Qualifying 2, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped): 1 p.m., FS1

NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.: 2 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs Round of 8, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas: 2 p.m., NBC

The Intercontinental GT Challenge: Round 2 Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis: 4 p.m., CBSSN

World of Outlaws: The Morton Buildings Late Models, The Rev, Monroe, La. (Taped): 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

FIM Superbike World Championships: Round 12, San Juan, Argentina (Taped): 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

FIM Motocross: The MX2, Madrid (Taped): 10 p.m., CBSSN

FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Madrid (Taped): 11 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

Indiana at Penn St.: 12 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Florida at Auburn: 1 p.m., ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Mississippi: 1 p.m., SECN

Michigan at Ohio St.: 2 p.m., BTN

Stanford at Colorado: 2 p.m., PAC-12N

Notre Dame at Virginia: 3 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Pittsburgh at Florida St.: 1 p.m., ACCN

Delaware at Northeastern: 1 p.m., NESN

Penn St. at Purdue: 2 p.m., ESPN2

Mississippi St. at Mississippi: 3 p.m., SECN

Colorado at Stanford: 4 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Final Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain: 7:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.: 2:30 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas: 5 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

Top Flight Invite: TBD, Las Vegas: 3 p.m., ESPNU

Top Flight Invite: TBD, Las Vegas: 5 p.m., ESPNU

Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., ESPN2

Top Flight Invite: TBD, Las Vegas: 9 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 2: 7:30 p.m., TBS

NFL FOOTBALL

Miami vs. Jacksonville, London: 9:30 a.m., CBS

Regional Coverage: Houston at Indianapolis, Kansas City at Washington, LA Chargers at Baltimore: 1 p.m., CBS

Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Chicago, Cincinnati at Detroit, LA Rams at NY Giants, Minnesota at Carolina: 1 p.m., FOX

Arizona at Cleveland: 4:05 p.m., FOX

Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver, Dallas at New England: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Seattle at Pittsburgh: 8:20 p.m., NBC

NHL HOCKEY

Dallas at Ottawa: 5 p.m., NHLN

RODEO

PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Championship Round, Manchester, N.H. (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: West Ham United at Everton: 9 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United: 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls: 1 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at North Carolina: 2 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

Indian Wells-WTA Final: 4 p.m., TENNIS

Indian Wells-ATP Final: 7 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Chicago, Game 4: 3 p.m., ESPN

Saturday

Boys Soccer

Taconic at Pittsfield: 11 a.m.

Mount Everett at Easthampton: 1 p.m.

Mahar at Lenox: 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Taconic at Pittsfield: 1 p.m.

Cross-Country

Mount Greylock at Burnt Hills Invite: 9:15 a.m.

Volleyball

Wahconah at Lenox: 6:30 p.m.

College Football

Williams at Hamilton: 1:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Williams women at Eastern Connecticut State: 1 p.m.

MCLA women at Fitchburg State: Noon

College Volleyball

Salem State at MCLA: 1 p.m.

Connecticut College at Williams: 2 p.m.

Sunday

College Soccer

Farmingdale State (NY) at Williams women: 1 p.m.