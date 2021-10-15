Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 335, Playoffs Round of 8, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas: 3 p.m., NBC
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UCF at Cincinnati: 12 p.m., ABC
Rutgers at Northwestern: 12 p.m., BTN
Auburn at Arkansas: 12 p.m., CBS
Yale at UConn: 12 p.m., CBSSN
Florida at LSU: 12 p.m., ESPN
Nebraska at Minnesota: 12 p.m., ESPN2
Tulsa at South Florida: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Oklahoma St. at Texas: 12 p.m., FOX
Michigan St. at Indiana: 12 p.m., FS1
Texas A&M at Missouri: 12 p.m., SECN
Purdue at Iowa: 3:30 p.m., ABC
Miami at North Carolina: 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Kentucky at Georgia: 3:30 p.m., CBS
Toledo at Cent. Michigan: 3:30 p.m., CBSSN
BYU at Baylor: 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech: 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Kent St. at W. Michigan: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
Fresno St. at Wyoming: 3:30 p.m., FS2
Arizona at Colorado: 3:30 p.m., PAC-12N
Vanderbilt at South Carolina: 4 p.m., SECN
Utah St. at UNLV: 7 p.m., CBSSN
Alabama at Mississippi St.: 7 p.m., ESPN
TCU at Oklahoma: 7:30 p.m., ABC
NC State at Boston College: 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Iowa St. at Kansas St.: 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Stanford at Washington St.: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
Mississippi at Tennessee: 7:30 p.m., SECN
Army at Wisconsin: 8 p.m., BTN
UCLA at Washington: 8:30 p.m., FOX
Air Force at Boise St.: 9 p.m., FS1
Arizona St. at Utah: 10 p.m., ESPN
Hawaii at Nevada: 10:30 p.m., CBSSN
Morgan St. at SC State (Taped): 10:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Cornell at Yale: 1 p.m., NESN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Wisconsin at Michigan: 4:30 p.m., BTN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Third Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain: 7:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.: 2:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas: 5 p.m., GOLF
LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series — New York, Final Round, Glen Oaks Club, Old Westbury, N.Y. (Taped): 2 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF
HORSE RACING
British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England: 8 a.m., FS2
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 268: Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix, Semifinals, Phoenix: 10 p.m., SHO
MLB BASEBALL
A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 2: 4:20 p.m., FOX and FS1
N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 1: 8 p.m., TBS
NHL HOCKEY
Arizona at Buffalo: 1 p.m., NHLN
Chicago at Pittsburgh: 7 p.m., NHLN
Dallas at Boston: 7 p.m., NESN
RUGBY
Premiership: Exeter at Wasps (Taped): 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa: 10 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City: 10 a.m., USA
Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford: 12:30 p.m., NBC
TENNIS
Indian Wells-ATP Semifinals, Doubles Finals; WTA Doubles Finals: 1 p.m., TENNIS
Sunday
AUTO RACING
The Intercontinental GT Challenge: Round 2 Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis: 12 p.m., CBSSN
NHRA: Qualifying 2, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped): 1 p.m., FS1
NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.: 2 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs Round of 8, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas: 2 p.m., NBC
The Intercontinental GT Challenge: Round 2 Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis: 4 p.m., CBSSN
World of Outlaws: The Morton Buildings Late Models, The Rev, Monroe, La. (Taped): 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
FIM Superbike World Championships: Round 12, San Juan, Argentina (Taped): 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
FIM Motocross: The MX2, Madrid (Taped): 10 p.m., CBSSN
FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Madrid (Taped): 11 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
Indiana at Penn St.: 12 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Florida at Auburn: 1 p.m., ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Mississippi: 1 p.m., SECN
Michigan at Ohio St.: 2 p.m., BTN
Stanford at Colorado: 2 p.m., PAC-12N
Notre Dame at Virginia: 3 p.m., ACCN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Pittsburgh at Florida St.: 1 p.m., ACCN
Delaware at Northeastern: 1 p.m., NESN
Penn St. at Purdue: 2 p.m., ESPN2
Mississippi St. at Mississippi: 3 p.m., SECN
Colorado at Stanford: 4 p.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, Final Round, Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain: 7:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.: 2:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas: 5 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
Top Flight Invite: TBD, Las Vegas: 3 p.m., ESPNU
Top Flight Invite: TBD, Las Vegas: 5 p.m., ESPNU
Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., ESPN2
Top Flight Invite: TBD, Las Vegas: 9 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 2: 7:30 p.m., TBS
NFL FOOTBALL
Miami vs. Jacksonville, London: 9:30 a.m., CBS
Regional Coverage: Houston at Indianapolis, Kansas City at Washington, LA Chargers at Baltimore: 1 p.m., CBS
Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Chicago, Cincinnati at Detroit, LA Rams at NY Giants, Minnesota at Carolina: 1 p.m., FOX
Arizona at Cleveland: 4:05 p.m., FOX
Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver, Dallas at New England: 4:25 p.m., CBS
Seattle at Pittsburgh: 8:20 p.m., NBC
NHL HOCKEY
Dallas at Ottawa: 5 p.m., NHLN
RODEO
PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Championship Round, Manchester, N.H. (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: West Ham United at Everton: 9 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United: 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls: 1 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at North Carolina: 2 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
Indian Wells-WTA Final: 4 p.m., TENNIS
Indian Wells-ATP Final: 7 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
WNBA Finals: Phoenix at Chicago, Game 4: 3 p.m., ESPN
Saturday
Boys Soccer
Taconic at Pittsfield: 11 a.m.
Mount Everett at Easthampton: 1 p.m.
Mahar at Lenox: 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Taconic at Pittsfield: 1 p.m.
Cross-Country
Mount Greylock at Burnt Hills Invite: 9:15 a.m.
Volleyball
Wahconah at Lenox: 6:30 p.m.
College Football
Williams at Hamilton: 1:30 p.m.
College Soccer
Williams women at Eastern Connecticut State: 1 p.m.
MCLA women at Fitchburg State: Noon
College Volleyball
Salem State at MCLA: 1 p.m.
Connecticut College at Williams: 2 p.m.
Sunday
College Soccer
Farmingdale State (NY) at Williams women: 1 p.m.