Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Essendon at Hawthorn: 1 a.m. (Sunday), FS2
AUTO RACING
Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France: 5:55 a.m., ESPN2
Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France: 8:55 a.m., ESPN2
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.: 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.: 2 p.m., NBCSN
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.: 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
FIA Formula E Championship: Round 8, Autódromo Miguel E. Abed, Puebla, Mexico: 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa: 8 p.m., CBS
Lucas Oil Motocross: The High Point, High Point Raceway, Mt. Morris, Pa. (Taped): 10 p.m., NBCSN
IndyCar: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Taped): 12 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN
BOWLING
PBA: The King Of The Lanes 1, Portland, Maine: 2 p.m., FS1
PBA: The King Of The Lanes 2, Portland, Maine: 3 p.m., FS1
PBA: The King Of The Lanes 3, Portland, Maine: 4 p.m., FS1
BOXING
Showtime Championship: Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel (Middleweights), Houston: 9 p.m., SHO
Top Rank: Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas (Bantamweights), Las Vegas: 10 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
College World Series: NC State vs. Stanford, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.: 2 p.m., ESPN
College World Series: Arizona vs. Vanderbilt, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.: 7 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.: 11 a.m.,NBC
LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, Mich.: 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.: 7 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
The Royal Ascot: Closing Day, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England: 9 a.m., NBC
The Royal Ascot: Closing Day, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England: 11 a.m., CNBC
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 4 p.m., ESPN2
UFC Fight Night: Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige (Featherweights), Las Vegas: 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLB BASEBALL
Oakland at NY Yankees OR Miami at Chicago Cubs (2 p.m.): 1 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Kansas City: 4 p.m., MLBN and NESN
Cincinnati at San Diego OR Chicago White Sox at Houston OR St. Louis at Atlanta: 7 p.m., FOX
Detroit at LA Angels: 10 p.m., FS1
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, Game 7: 8:30 p.m., TNT
NHL HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Semifinal: Tampa Bay at NY Islanders, Game 4: 8 p.m., USA
RODEO
PBR: The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Showdown, Championship Round, Las Vegas: 1 p.m., CBS
RUGBY
MLR: Utah at Rugby United: 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Premiership: Harlequins at Bristol, Semifinal (Taped): 1:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA European Championship: Hungary vs. France, Group F, Budapest, Hungary: 8:30 a.m., ESPN
UEFA European Championship: Portugal vs. Germany, Group F, Munich: 11:30 a.m., ESPN
UEFA European Championship: Spain vs. Poland, Group E, Seville, Spain: 2:30 p.m., ABC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
NWSL: OL Reign at North Carolina: 4 p.m., CBS
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
Mega Bowl: Linemen vs. Jousters, Houston: 3 p.m., FOX
SURFING
WSL Championship Tour: The Surf Ranch Pro — Day 2, Lemoore, Calif.: 11 a.m., FS2
WSL Championship Tour: The Surf Ranch Pro — Day 2, Lemoore, Calif.: 6 p.m., FS2
SWIMMING
U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Heats, Omaha, Neb. (Taped): 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb.: 9 p.m., NBC
TENNIS
London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Semifinals: 5 a.m., TENNIS
London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Semifinals: 6 a.m., TENNIS
London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Finals, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Rounds, Eugene, Ore.: 8 p.m., NBCSN
U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.: 10 p.m., NBC
WNBA BASKETBALL
Connecticut at Chicago: 2 p.m., CBS
Sunday
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France: 8:55 a.m., ESPN
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.: 11 a.m., NBCSN
IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.: 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
GT World Challenge: The Europe Sprint Cup, Zandvoort, Netherlands (Taped): 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.: 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
FIA Formula E Championship: Round 9, Autódromo Miguel E. Abed, Puebla, Mexico: 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
Lucas Oil Series: Late Model Dirt Racing — 3, Tampa, Fla. (Taped): 8 p.m., CBSSN
MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Germany, Circuit of Sachsenring, Chemnitz, Germany (Taped): 11:30 p.m., NBCSN
BOWLING
PBA: The King Of The Lanes 4, Portland, Maine: 2 p.m., FS1
PBA: The King Of The Lanes 5, Portland, Maine: 3 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
College World Series: Virginia vs. Tennessee, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.: 2 p.m., ESPN2
College World Series: Mississippi St. vs. Texas, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.: 7 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.: 10 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, La Jolla, Calif.: 12 p.m., NBC
LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, Mich.: 2 p.m., CBS
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
MLB BASEBALL
Boston at Kansas City: 2 p.m. NESN
Oakland at NY Yankees: 1 p.m., TBS
Cincinnati at San Diego OR Detroit at LA Angels: 4 p.m., MLBN
St. Louis at Atlanta: 7 p.m., ESPN
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference Semifinal, Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 7 (If Necessary): TBD, TBD
Western Conference Semifinal, LA Clippers at Utah, Game 7 (If Necessary): TBD, TBD
NHL HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Semifinal: Vegas at Montréal, Game 4: 8 p.m., NBCSN
RUGBY
MLR: Los Angeles at San Diego: 6 p.m., FS2
Premiership: Sale at Exeter, Semifinal (Taped): 1 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
UEFA European Championship: Switzerland vs. Turkey, Group A, Baku, Azerbaijan: 11:30 a.m., ESPN
UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Wales, Group A, Rome: 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
MLS: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United: 2 p.m., ESPN
UEFA European Championship: Spain vs. Poland, Group E, Seville, Spain: 2:30 p.m., ABC
Copa América: Venezuela vs. Ecuador, Group B, Rio de Janeiro: 5 p.m., FOX
Copa América: Colombia vs. Peru, Group B, Goiânia, Brazil: 8 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
NWSL: Kansas City at Portland: 4 p.m., CBS
SURFING
WSL Championship Tour: The Surf Ranch Pro — Day 3, Lemoore, Calif.: 4 p.m., FS1
SWIMMING
U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb.: 8 p.m., NBC
TENNIS
London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Birmingham-WTA & Berlin-WTA Finals, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m., TENNIS
Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds: 5 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP & Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds: 6 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.: 9 p.m., NBC
WNBA BASKETBALL
New York at Los Angeles: 4 p.m., ESPN
SATURDAY
Track and Field
Division I Western/Central Mass. Championships, Westfield State University: 10 a.m.
Division II Western/Central Mass. Championships, Lunenburg High School: 10 a.m.
Western/Central Mass. Boys Lacrosse
Pittsfield at Springfield Central: 2 p.m.
Futures League Baseball
Pittsfield at New Britain: 6:35 p.m.
NECBL
North Adams at North Shore: 6:35 p.m.
SUNDAY
Futures League Baseball
Worcester at Pittsfield: 4:35 p.m.
NECBL
North Adams at Vermont: 6:30 p.m.