Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Geelong: 3 a.m., FS2
AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood: 1 a.m. (Sunday), FS2
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco: 6:25 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco: 9:55 a.m., ESPN
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.: 12 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.: 7 p.m., FS1
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
Al Ahly Sporting Club vs. Association Sportive des Douanes, Final, Kigali, Rwanda: 12 p.m., NBATV
CHL HOCKEY
Memorial Cup: Kamloops Blazers vs. Quebec Remparts, Kamloops, British Columbia: 3 p.m., NHLN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Big Ten Tournament: Semifinal 1, Omaha, Neb.: 10 a.m., BTN
Big South Tournament: Championship, High Point, N.C.: 12 p.m., ESPNU
Atlantic Coast Tournament: Semifinal, Durham, N.C.: 1 p.m., ACCN
Southeastern Tournament: Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.: 1 p.m., SECN
Big Ten Tournament: Semifinal 2, Omaha, Neb.: 2 p.m., BTN
West Coast Tournament:Championship, Las Vegas: 4 p.m., ESPNU
Southeastern Tournament: Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.: 4:30 p.m., SECN
Atlantic Coast Tournament: Semifinal, Durham, N.C.: 5 p.m., ACCN
Big Ten Tournament: Semifinal 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary): 6 p.m., BTN
Pac-12 Tournament: Championship, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 10 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Duke, Semifinal, Philadelphia: 12 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Philadelphia: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NCAA Super Regional, Game 2: 1 p.m., ESPN
NCAA: Tennessee vs. Texas, Super Regional, Game 2, Knoxville, Tenn.: 3 p.m., ABC
NCAA Super Regional, Game 2: 3 p.m., ESPN
NCAA Super Regional, Game 2: 5 p.m., ESPN
NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary): 5 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Super Regional, Game 2: 7 p.m., ESPN
NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary): 7 p.m. ESPN2
NCAA Super Regional, Game 2: 9 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands: 6:30 a.m., GOLF
LIV Golf League: Second Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington: 1 p.m., CW
PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas: 1p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.: 1:30 p.m., NBC
PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas: 3 p.m., CBS
LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play — Quarterfinals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas: 5:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
World Championship: Canada vs. Latvia, Semifinal, Tampere, Finland: 7 a.m., NHLN
World Championship: U.S. vs Germany, Semifinal, Tampere, Finland: 11 a.m., NHLN
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
NLL Finals: Colorado at Buffalo, Game 1: 7 p.m., ESPNU
MLB BASEBALL
Regional Coverage: San Diego at NY Yankees OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit: 1 p.m., MLBN
Philadelphia at Atlanta: 4 p.m., FS1
Boston at Arizona: 7 p.m., FOX
Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Angels OR NY Mets at Colorado (9 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 6: 8:30 p.m., TNT
NHL HOCKEY
Western Conference Final: Dallas at Vegas, Game 5: 8 p.m., ABC
RUGBY (MEN’S)
NRL: Canberra at South Sydney: 5:30 a.m., FS2
Premiership: Saracens vs. Sale, Grand Final, Twickenham, England (Taped): 1 p.m., CNBC
MLR: Seattle at Old Glory DC: 6 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic: 7:25 a.m., CBSSN
CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Pacific FC: 10 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
FASL: Manchester United at Liverpool: 9:30 a.m., CBSSN
NWSL: NC Courage at Racing Louisville: 8 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Finals: 6 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
USATF: The LA Grand Prix, Los Angeles: 4:30 p.m., NBC
USFL FOOTBALL
New Orleans at Birmingham: 4 p.m., FOX
Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Canton, Ohio: 9 p.m., FS1
WNBA BASKETBALL
Connecticut at New York: 1 p.m., CBS
Los Angeles at Las Vegas: 9 p.m., NBATV
Sunday
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco: 7:30 a.m., ABC
NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis: 12:30 p.m., NBC
NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.: 6 p.m., FOX
AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 18, Pala, Calif. (Taped): 2 a.m. (Monday), CNBC
CHL HOCKEY
Memorial Cup: Peterborough Petes vs. Seattle Thunderbirds, Kamloops, British Columbia: 4 p.m., NHLN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Durham, N.C.: 12 p.m., ESPN2
American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Clearwater, Fla.: 12 p.m., ESPNEWS
Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Houston: 2 p.m., CBSSN
Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Omaha, Neb.: 3 p.m., BTN
Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.: 3 p.m., SECN
Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Arlington, Texas: 6 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.: 12 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary): 2 p.m., ESPN
NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary): 2 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary): 4 p.m., ESPN
NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary): 4 p.m., ESPNU
NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary): 6 p.m., ESPN2
NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary): 8 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands: 6:30 a.m., GOLF
LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington: 1 p.m., CW
PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas: 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas: 3 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.: 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.: 4 p.m., NBC
LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play — Finals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas: 6:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS1
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4:30 p.m., FS2
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland: 8 a.m., NHLN
World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland: 1 p.m., NHLN
MILITARY BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION (MEN’S)
TBD, Championship, Wichita, Kan.: 7 p.m., CBSSN
MLB BASEBALL
LA Dodgers at Tampa Bay: 11:35 a.m., PEACOCK
Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Cleveland OR Texas at Baltimore: 1:30 p.m., MLBN
Boston at Arizona: 4 p.m., NESN and MLBN
Philadelphia at Atlanta: 7 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Premier League: Fulham at Manchester United: 11:30 a.m., BRAVO
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United: 11:30 a.m., CNBC
Premier League: West Ham United at Leicester City: 11:30 a.m., SYFY
Premier League: Bournemouth at Everton: 11:30 a.m. USA
Serie A: Cremonese at Lazio: 12 p.m., CBSSN
FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Iraq vs. England, Group E, Buenos Aires, Argentina: 1:50 p.m., FS2
MLS: Portland at Sporting Kansas City: 3 p.m., FOX
Columbus Crew SC at Nashville SC: 8:30 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
CONCACAF U-20 Championship Soccer Group Stage: Jamaica vs. U.S., Group A, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic: 5:55 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
French Open Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
IIAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat, Rabat, Morocco: 2 p.m., CNBC
USFL FOOTBALL
Houston at Memphis: 2:30 p.m., USA
Michigan vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio: 5:30 p.m., FS1
WNBA BASKETBALL
Indiana at Atlanta: 3 p.m., NBATV
Dallas at Chicago: 6 p.m., NBATV
Minnesota at Las Vegas: 9 p.m., CBSSN
Saturday
High School Track and Field
D-VI State Championships, at Westfield State: 2:30 p.m.
D-V State Championships, at Norwell High: 2:30 p.m.
Futures League
Pittsfield at Vermont: 7:05 p.m.
Sunday
Youth Track and Field
Movember Intro to Track and Field event, at Taconic: 10 a.m.
Western Mass. Tennis
Class C Girls Final; No. 2 Lenox vs. No. 4 Lee, at Lee: 10:30 a.m.
Futures League
Pittsfield at Vermont: 5:05 p.m.