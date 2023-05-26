Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Geelong: 3 a.m., FS2

AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood: 1 a.m. (Sunday), FS2

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco: 6:25 a.m., ESPN2

Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco: 9:55 a.m., ESPN

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.: 12 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.: 7 p.m., FS1

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

Al Ahly Sporting Club vs. Association Sportive des Douanes, Final, Kigali, Rwanda: 12 p.m., NBATV

CHL HOCKEY

Memorial Cup: Kamloops Blazers vs. Quebec Remparts, Kamloops, British Columbia: 3 p.m., NHLN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Big Ten Tournament: Semifinal 1, Omaha, Neb.: 10 a.m., BTN

Big South Tournament: Championship, High Point, N.C.: 12 p.m., ESPNU

Atlantic Coast Tournament: Semifinal, Durham, N.C.: 1 p.m., ACCN

Southeastern Tournament: Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.: 1 p.m., SECN

Big Ten Tournament: Semifinal 2, Omaha, Neb.: 2 p.m., BTN

West Coast Tournament:Championship, Las Vegas: 4 p.m., ESPNU

Southeastern Tournament: Semifinal, Hoover, Ala.: 4:30 p.m., SECN

Atlantic Coast Tournament: Semifinal, Durham, N.C.: 5 p.m., ACCN

Big Ten Tournament: Semifinal 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary): 6 p.m., BTN

Pac-12 Tournament: Championship, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 10 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

NCAA Tournament: Penn St. vs. Duke, Semifinal, Philadelphia: 12 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Philadelphia: 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

NCAA Super Regional, Game 2: 1 p.m., ESPN

NCAA: Tennessee vs. Texas, Super Regional, Game 2, Knoxville, Tenn.: 3 p.m., ABC

NCAA Super Regional, Game 2: 3 p.m., ESPN

NCAA Super Regional, Game 2: 5 p.m., ESPN

NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary): 5 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA Super Regional, Game 2: 7 p.m., ESPN

NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary): 7 p.m. ESPN2

NCAA Super Regional, Game 2: 9 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands: 6:30 a.m., GOLF

LIV Golf League: Second Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington: 1 p.m., CW

PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas: 1p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.: 1:30 p.m., NBC

PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas: 3 p.m., CBS

LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play — Quarterfinals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas: 5:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS2

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

World Championship: Canada vs. Latvia, Semifinal, Tampere, Finland: 7 a.m., NHLN

World Championship: U.S. vs Germany, Semifinal, Tampere, Finland: 11 a.m., NHLN

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

NLL Finals: Colorado at Buffalo, Game 1: 7 p.m., ESPNU

MLB BASEBALL

Regional Coverage: San Diego at NY Yankees OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit: 1 p.m., MLBN

Philadelphia at Atlanta: 4 p.m., FS1

Boston at Arizona: 7 p.m., FOX

Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Angels OR NY Mets at Colorado (9 p.m.): 10 p.m., MLBN

NBA BASKETBALL

Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 6: 8:30 p.m., TNT

NHL HOCKEY

Western Conference Final: Dallas at Vegas, Game 5: 8 p.m., ABC

RUGBY (MEN’S)

NRL: Canberra at South Sydney: 5:30 a.m., FS2

Premiership: Saracens vs. Sale, Grand Final, Twickenham, England (Taped): 1 p.m., CNBC

MLR: Seattle at Old Glory DC: 6 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic: 7:25 a.m., CBSSN

CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Pacific FC: 10 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

FASL: Manchester United at Liverpool: 9:30 a.m., CBSSN

NWSL: NC Courage at Racing Louisville: 8 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Finals: 6 a.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

USATF: The LA Grand Prix, Los Angeles: 4:30 p.m., NBC

USFL FOOTBALL

New Orleans at Birmingham: 4 p.m., FOX

Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Canton, Ohio: 9 p.m., FS1

WNBA BASKETBALL

Connecticut at New York: 1 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles at Las Vegas: 9 p.m., NBATV

Sunday

AUTO RACING

Formula 1: The Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco: 7:30 a.m., ABC

NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis: 12:30 p.m., NBC

NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.: 6 p.m., FOX

AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 18, Pala, Calif. (Taped): 2 a.m. (Monday), CNBC

CHL HOCKEY

Memorial Cup: Peterborough Petes vs. Seattle Thunderbirds, Kamloops, British Columbia: 4 p.m., NHLN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Durham, N.C.: 12 p.m., ESPN2

American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Clearwater, Fla.: 12 p.m., ESPNEWS

Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Houston: 2 p.m., CBSSN

Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Omaha, Neb.: 3 p.m., BTN

Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.: 3 p.m., SECN

Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Arlington, Texas: 6 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.: 12 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary): 2 p.m., ESPN

NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary): 2 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary): 4 p.m., ESPN

NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary): 4 p.m., ESPNU

NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary): 6 p.m., ESPN2

NCAA Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary): 8 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands: 6:30 a.m., GOLF

LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington: 1 p.m., CW

PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas: 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas: 3 p.m., CBS

PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.: 3 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.: 4 p.m., NBC

LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play — Finals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas: 6:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 12:30 p.m., FS1

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races: 4:30 p.m., FS2

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland: 8 a.m., NHLN

World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland: 1 p.m., NHLN

MILITARY BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION (MEN’S)

TBD, Championship, Wichita, Kan.: 7 p.m., CBSSN

MLB BASEBALL

LA Dodgers at Tampa Bay: 11:35 a.m., PEACOCK

Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Cleveland OR Texas at Baltimore: 1:30 p.m., MLBN

Boston at Arizona: 4 p.m., NESN and MLBN

Philadelphia at Atlanta: 7 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Premier League: Fulham at Manchester United: 11:30 a.m., BRAVO

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United: 11:30 a.m., CNBC

Premier League: West Ham United at Leicester City: 11:30 a.m., SYFY

Premier League: Bournemouth at Everton: 11:30 a.m. USA

Serie A: Cremonese at Lazio: 12 p.m., CBSSN

FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Iraq vs. England, Group E, Buenos Aires, Argentina: 1:50 p.m., FS2

MLS: Portland at Sporting Kansas City: 3 p.m., FOX

Columbus Crew SC at Nashville SC: 8:30 p.m., FS1

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

CONCACAF U-20 Championship Soccer Group Stage: Jamaica vs. U.S., Group A, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic: 5:55 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

French Open Early Rounds: 5 a.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

IIAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat, Rabat, Morocco: 2 p.m., CNBC

USFL FOOTBALL

Houston at Memphis: 2:30 p.m., USA

Michigan vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio: 5:30 p.m., FS1

WNBA BASKETBALL

Indiana at Atlanta: 3 p.m., NBATV

Dallas at Chicago: 6 p.m., NBATV

Minnesota at Las Vegas: 9 p.m., CBSSN

Saturday

High School Track and Field

D-VI State Championships, at Westfield State: 2:30 p.m.

D-V State Championships, at Norwell High: 2:30 p.m.

Futures League

Pittsfield at Vermont: 7:05 p.m.

Sunday

Youth Track and Field

Movember Intro to Track and Field event, at Taconic: 10 a.m.

Western Mass. Tennis

Class C Girls Final; No. 2 Lenox vs. No. 4 Lee, at Lee: 10:30 a.m.

Futures League

Pittsfield at Vermont: 5:05 p.m.