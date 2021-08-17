GOLF
LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland: 6 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live: 1 p.m., FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.: 5 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Cleveland at Minnesota: 12:30 p.m., MLBN
NY Mets at San Francisco OR Toronto at Washington: 3:30 p.m., MLBN
Boston at NY Yankees: 7 p.m., ESPN and NESN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
CONCACAF League: Santos de Guápiles FC vs. Verdes FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San José, Costa Rica: 8 p.m., FS2
CONCACAF League: CD Marathón vs. Diriangén FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San Pedro Sula, Honduras: 10 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
International Champions Cup: Lyon vs. FC Barcelona, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.: 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
The Women’s Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Louisville, Ky. (Taped): 11 p.m., CBSSN
International Champions Cup: Portland FC vs. Houston, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.: 11 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds: 11 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped): 12 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN
WNBA BASKETBALL
Seattle at New York: 7 p.m., CBSSN