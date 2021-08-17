GOLF

LPGA Tour: The AIG Women’s Open, First Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland: 6 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live: 1 p.m., FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.: 5 p.m., ESPN

MLB BASEBALL

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Cleveland at Minnesota: 12:30 p.m., MLBN

NY Mets at San Francisco OR Toronto at Washington: 3:30 p.m., MLBN

Boston at NY Yankees: 7 p.m., ESPN and NESN

SOCCER (MEN’S)

CONCACAF League: Santos de Guápiles FC vs. Verdes FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San José, Costa Rica: 8 p.m., FS2

CONCACAF League: CD Marathón vs. Diriangén FC, Preliminary Round 2nd Leg, San Pedro Sula, Honduras: 10 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

International Champions Cup: Lyon vs. FC Barcelona, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.: 8:30 p.m., ESPNU

The Women’s Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Louisville, Ky. (Taped): 11 p.m., CBSSN

International Champions Cup: Portland FC vs. Houston, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.: 11 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds: 11 a.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF: The World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi, Kenya (Taped): 12 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN

WNBA BASKETBALL

Seattle at New York: 7 p.m., CBSSN