Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs — Round of 8, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.: 4:30 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: Sioux Chief Showdown 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.: 6:30 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Playoffs — Round of 8, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.: 9 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Savannah St. at Benedict: 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

• San Diego St. at California: 7 p.m., PAC-12N

• San Diego at Stanford: 5 p.m., PAC-12N

• High Point at NC State: 6 p.m., ACCN

• South Carolina at Alabama: 7 p.m., SECN

• Notre Dame at Clemson: 8 p.m., ACCN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

• BYU at Utah: 9 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF

• DP World Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy: 7:30 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.: 3 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Resort and Spa — North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.: 6 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• St. Frances Academy (Md.) at Venice (Fla.): 8 p.m., ESPN2

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga: 1 p.m., FS2

MLB BASEBALL

• Chicago White Sox at Cleveland: 1 p.m., MLBN

• Regional Coverage: Oakland at Houston OR Pittsburgh at NY Mets: 7 p.m., FOX

• Regional Coverage: San Diego at Arizona OR Cincinnati at St. Louis (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN

NFL FOOTBALL

• LA Chargers at Kansas City: 8:15 p.m., PRIME VIDEO

SOCCER (MEN’S)

• UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped): 10 a.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Kazakhstan, France vs. Austria, Croatia vs. Sweden, Serbia vs. S. Korea: 5 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

• WNBA Finals: Las Vegas at Connecticut, Game 3: 9 p.m., ESPN