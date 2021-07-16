Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: West Coast at Adelaide: 2:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS2
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Practice 2, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom: 6:55 a.m., ESPN2
Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom: 11:25 a.m., ESPN2
NHRA: Qualifying, Bandimere Speedway, Denver (Taped): 2 p.m., FS1
AMA Motocross: The 450cc Moto 2, Spring Creek National, Millville, Minn.: 3 p.m., NBC
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.: 3 p.m., NBCSN
IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Northeast Grand Prix, Lime Rock Park, Lakeville, Conn. (Taped): 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, Nashville, Tenn.: 8 p.m., CBS
Lucas Oil Motocross: The Spring Creek Nationals, Spring Creek MX Park, Millville, Minn. (Taped): 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Week 2: From Las Vegas: 2 p.m., CBS
BOXING
Showtime Championship: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño (Super-Welterweights), San Antonio: 9 p.m., SHO
CYCLING
UCI: Tour de France, Stage 20, Individual Time Trial, Libourne to Saint-Émilion, 19 miles: 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite, St. Lawrence River, Waddington, N.Y.: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Third Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England: 5 a.m., GOLF
PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Third Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England: 7 a.m., NBC
U.S. Girls’ Junior: Championship Match, Columbia CC, Chevy Chase, Md.: 1 p.m., GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.: 4 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Third Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.: 4 p.m., GOLF
PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Final Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England: 4 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live: 1 p.m., FS1
NYRA: Saratoga Live: 2 p.m., FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Haskell Stakes, Monmouth Park Racetrack, Oceanport, N.J.: 5 p.m., NBC
NYRA: The Diana Stakes, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.: 5:30 p.m., FOX
NYRA: Saratoga Live: 6:30 p.m., FS2
The Meadowlands Pace: From Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J.: 8 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas: 7 p.m., ESPN
UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moisés (Lightweights), Las Vegas: 10 p.m., ESPN
MLB BASEBALL
Texas at Toronto: 3 p.m., MLBN
Cleveland at Oakland: 4 p.m., FS1
San Francisco at St. Louis OR Boston at NY Yankees OR Houston at Chicago White Sox: 7 p.m., FOX
Seattle at LA Angels (Joined in Progress): 10 p.m., MLBN
NBA BASKETBALL
NBA Finals: Milwaukee at Phoenix, Game 5: 9 p.m., ABC
RUGBY
NRL: Newcastle at Melbourne: 5:30 a.m., FS2
MLR: Los Angeles at Utah: 8 p.m., CBSSN
British & Irish vs. DHL (Taped): 1 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN
SAILING
Sail GP: The Great Britain Grand Prix, Day 1, Plymouth, Great Britain: 9 a.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
USL: San Antonio FC at Colorado Springs FC: 2 p.m., ESPN2
MLS: New England at Atlanta United: 5 p.m., ESPN
CONCACAF Gold Cup: Grenada vs. Qatar, Group D, Houston: 7:30 p.m., FS1
CONCACAF Gold Cup: Panama vs. Honduras, Group D, Houston: 10 p.m., FS1
TBT BASKETBALL
TBT: Team DRC vs. Herd That, First Round, Charleston, W. Va.: 12 p.m., ESPN
TBT: WoCo Showtime vs. Best Virginia, First Round, Charleston, W. Va.: 2 p.m., ESPN
TBT: Georgia Kingz vs. Team 23, First Round, Charleston, W. Va.: 5 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Semifinals: 4:30 a.m. and 6 a.m., TENNIS
ATP: Hall of Fame Open, Semifinals: 1 p.m., TENNIS
X GAMES
X Games 2021: Day 4, BMX, Skateboard, Moto X Competitions, Southern California: 1 p.m., ABC
X Games 2021: Day 4, BMX, Skateboard, Moto X Competitions, Southern California: 8 p.m., ESPN2
Sunday
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: The Pirelli British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom: 9:55 a.m., ESPN
FIM Motocross: The MX2, Oss, Netherlands (Taped): 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., CBSSN
NASCAR Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H.: 3 p.m., NBCSN
NHRA: The Dodge//SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Denver: 4 p.m., FS1
World of Outlaws: The AGCO Jackson Nationals, Jackson Motorplex, Jackson, Minn. (Taped): 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Week 2: From Las Vegas: 3 p.m., CBS
CYCLING
UCI: Tour de France, Final Stage, Chatou to Paris (Champs-Élysées), 67 miles: 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
FIBA BASKETBALL
Exhibition: Spain vs. U.S., Las Vegas: 9 p.m., NBCSN
FISHING
Bassmaster Elite Series: The Farmers Insurance Bassmaster Elite, St. Lawrence River, Waddington, N.Y.: 8 a.m., FS1
GOLF
PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Final Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England: 4 a.m., GOLF
PGA/EPGA Tour: The British Open, Final Round, Royal St. George’s, Sandwich, England: 7 a.m., NBC
PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, Final Round, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Ky.: 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live: 1 p.m., FS2
NYRA: Saratoga Live: 1:30 p.m., FS1
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
PLL All-Star Game: Adversaries vs. Defenders, San Jose, Calif.: 7 p.m., NBCSN
MLB BASEBALL
San Diego at Washington: 1 p.m., TBS
Chicago Cubs at Arizona OR Cleveland at Oakland: 3 p.m., MLBN
Boston at NY Yankees: 7 p.m., ESPN
RUGBY
MLR: Rugby ATL at New England: 7 p.m., FS1
SAILING
Sail GP: The Great Britain Grand Prix, Day 2, Plymouth, Great Britain: 9:30 a.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN’S)
MLS: Seattle FC at Minnesota United FC: 2 p.m., ESPN
CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Canada, Group B, Kansas City, Kan.: 5 p.m., FOX
CONCACAF Gold Cup: Martinique vs. Haiti, Group B, Frisco, Texas: 5 p.m., FS2
CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. El Salvador, Group A, Dallas: 10 p.m., FS1
CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group A, Frisco, Texas: 10 p.m., FS2
TBT BASKETBALL
TBT: Bucketneers vs. War Ready, First Round, Charleston, W. Va.: 12 p.m., ESPN
TBT: Armored Athlete vs. HBCUnited, First Round, Charleston, W. Va.: 4 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Newport-ATP, Hamburg-ATP, Bastad-ATP, Prague-WTA, Budapest-WTA, Lausanne-WTA, Singles & Doubles Finals: 7 a.m., TENNIS
ATP: Hall of Fame Open, Singles Final: 2:30 p.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
ATL: The American Track League, Los Angeles: 4 p.m., ESPN2
X GAMES
X Games 2021: Final Day, BMX, Skateboard, Moto X Competitions, Southern California: 1 p.m., ABC
Saturday
Legion Baseball
Wilbraham at Sheffield Juniors: 1:30 p.m.
Futures League Baseball
Norwich at Pittsfield (2): 5:35 p.m.
NECBL
Upper Valley at North Adams: 6:30 p.m.
Berkshire County Golf
Wyantenuck Invitational: 8 a.m.
Sunday
Legion Baseball
Agawam at Sheffield: 10:30 a.m.
Greenfield at Sheffield Juniors: 1:30 p.m.
Northampton at Sheffield: 4:30 p.m.
Berkshire Adult Baseball 20+ League
Housatonic River Monsters vs. B.B.A. at Clapp Park: 10 a.m.
G.B. Millers at Berkshire Devils at Renfrew Field: 10 a.m.
Futures League Baseball
Pittsfield at Nashua (2): 3 p.m.
NECBL
All-Star Game at Newport: 5 p.m.
Berkshire County Golf
Wyantenuck Invitational: 8 a.m.